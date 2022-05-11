Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Again Attacks Positions In Iraq's Irbil

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) has fired on targets in Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Irbil, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency has reported.

Tasnim said on May 11 that forces from the IRGC launched artillery attacks on "the positions of terrorist groups" in Irbil.

No casualties were reported.



"Headquarters of terrorist groups in Iraq's northern region, including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, have been targeted in the past by the Revolutionary Guards on several occasions," Tasnim added.



In the middle of March, IRGC forces launched ballistic-missile attacks on Irbil that it said were targeted at the Israeli “strategic center” in the country.