Iran's Isfahan Remains Tense After Violent Water-Shortage Protest

Riot police were deployed in the Iranian city of Isfahan on November 27, one day after violent protests saw clashes between security forces and demonstrators, state media reported on November 27.

Security forces on November 26 fired tear gas at stone-throwing demonstrators as some 500 people gathered on the desiccated bed of the Zayandehrud River, which runs through the city to protest crippling water shortages.

Police made “a limited number of arrests,” a local police chief said.

The riverbed has seen protests against the water shortages since November 9, as farmers and others have gathered there from across the region.

Although the region is experiencing a severe drought, many people blame the authorities for diverting water to neighboring Yazd Province, which has also been affected.

The largest protest, involving thousands of demonstrators, was on November 19.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni has said the water crisis is a top priority for the government.

