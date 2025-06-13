Israel Says It Carried Out Air Strikes On Iranian Facilities

Israel conducted a “preemptive strike” on Iran early on June 13, the Israeli Defense Ministry said after reports of explosions in Tehran.

An Israeli official said Israel was striking dozens of facilities across Iran, though there was no immediate word on what was hit. Iranian state media said all flights at Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport had been suspended.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a “special situation” in Israel after people in Tehran reported the explosions northeast of the city.

Israel said it was declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of a missile and drone strike by Tehran.

"Following the preemptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and UAV (drone) attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe," Katz said in a statement.

The military said civil and public safety guidance changed to “essential activity.” Katz said schools would be closed in the country on June 13.

The White House did not have an immediate comment. CNN reported that US President Donald Trump was convening a cabinet-level meeting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the possibility of strikes against Iran in a phone conversation with Trump earlier this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump told reporters at a White House on June 13.

Trump said on his Truth Social network that the United States still wanted to negotiate with Iran, though he also warned that an Israeli strike on Iran was likely.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran," Trump said.

Trump added however that Tehran "first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon."

The Untied States and Iran have been negotiating on Iran’s nuclear program to try to reach a diplomatic resolution.

Iran has been working on a counteroffer after rejecting a US proposal for a deal that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described as "100 percent" against national interests.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on June 11 that if the objective of any agreement is to guarantee Iran will not develop nuclear weapons, a deal is achievable.

However, he emphasized that Iran must retain the right to enrich uranium -- an element that Trump has firmly opposed including in any agreement -- for its civilian nuclear program.

Tehran claims its nuclear efforts are solely for civilian and not military uses.

With reporting by AP and Reuters