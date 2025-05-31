Iran Escalating Uranium Enrichment Amid Stalled US Nuclear Talks, IAEA Warns

Iran has substantially increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels in recent months, multiple media outlets cited a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as saying, likely raising further doubts about a potential deal with the United States on Tehran's nuclear program.

Israel reacted swiftly, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office saying the UN nuclear watchdog's confidential report showed that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons.

The report said Iran had amassed 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent as of May 17, up from just under 275 kilograms in the IAEA's most recent report, in February, according to the Associated Press.

It's a "short, technical step" from 60 percent to weapons-grade levels of 90 percent, AP reported. It cited the IAEA as saying about 42 kilograms of 60 percent enriched uranium is theoretically enough to produce one atomic bomb if enriched further to 90 percent.

The IAEA report said Iran is now "the only non-nuclear-weapon state to produce such material," which it said was of "serious concern."

The IAEA report comes as US President Donald Trump has been seeking to forge a deal with Iran to rein in its nuclear activities.

Washington and Tehran have held five rounds of talks since Trump, who withdrew the United States from a 2015 international deal with Iran during his first term and reimposed sanctions, returned to office in January of this year.

Uranium enrichment has been a major sticking point. The US administration maintains Iran must cease all enrichment activities, and Iran has rejected that demand.

Senior Iranian officials said on May 29 that any deal must include the removal of sanctions against Tehran and must allow its nuclear program -- which it insists is peaceful -- to continue.

Still, Trump said on the following day that he believes an agreement could be reached in the "not too distant future," adding Iran "would rather make a deal" than "be blown up" -- a reference to his repeated warnings that Tehran could face major military consequences if it does not conclude a nuclear pact.

On May 28, Trump said he had told Netanyahu to hold off on striking Iran to give the US administration more time to push for a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

Shortly after news of the IAEA report emerged, Netanyahu's office said the level of uranium enrichment Iran had reached "exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever."

"The international community must act now to stop Iran," it said in a statement.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters