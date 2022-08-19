More Charges Filed Against Jailed Iranian Journalist Samimi

The lawyer for jailed journalist Keyvan Samimi says his client faces new charges on top of those filed against him for attending a protest rally in May 2019.

Samimi, a member of the Religious Nationalists Council, was on temporary medical release when he was summoned to the Evin court on May 18 and subsequently sent to the Semnan prison.



Lawyer Mustafa Nili wrote on Twitter on August 18 that authorities have added charges of conspiracy and collusion against the Islamic system.



The 73-year-old Samimi was previously charged with "assembly and collusion against the state" for his presence at a protest rally that was held in front of parliament in May 2019 to mark International Labor Day.



Earlier this year, Samimi was sent to Semnan prison after he called the death of imprisoned writer Baktash Abtin a "premeditated murder."



On February 3, he was temporarily released from prison due to his health condition and a "forensic report."



However, he was rearrested on May 18 and sent to Semnan.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda