Iran Opposition Figure Karrubi Starts Hunger Strike

Iranian opposition figure Mehdi Karrubi, who has been under house arrest for more than six years, has begun a hunger strike, his family says.

Karrubi's son, Mohammad Taghi Karrubi, said that the 79-year-old cleric has stopped eating since the morning of August 16 because he wants to be put on trial rather than remain under house arrest.

Karrubi's wife told the opposition Sahamnews website that her husband also wants security officers to leave his house.

Fatemeh Karrubi said that he is only taking heart medicine.

Mehdi Karrubi, along with opposition leader Mir Hossein Musavi and his wife Zahra Rahnavard, were placed under house arrest in February 2011 for challenging the establishment over the disputed 2009 presidential vote and also for highlighting human rights abuses.

Karrubi has been hospitalized twice in recent weeks due to heart problems.

Musavi and Rahnavard are also suffering from health problems, their daughters have said.

Rights groups have repeatedly called for the release of the three opposition figures.

Amnesty International said last month that it was "high time" Iranian authorities ended their "unjust treatment" of Karrubi, Musavi, and Rahnavard.

"All three have been unjustly deprived of their liberty in a chilling illustration of Iran's zero tolerance approach to political dissent," the London-based watchdog's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, Magdalena Mughrabi said in a July 31 statement.