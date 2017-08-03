Khamenei, Rohani Defend Iran's Satellite Rocket Launch

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said foreign governments "use any pretext" against Iran after the United States, Britain, France, and Germany urged the United Nations to react to the country's recent launch of a satellite-carrying rocket. Khamenei spoke on August 3 at a ceremony in Tehran, where he officially endorsed the reelection of Iranian President Hassan Rohani for a second term. Addressing an audience of Iranian officials and foreign dignitaries, Rohani vowed Iran "will never accept when enemies force it into isolation." (IRINN via AFP)