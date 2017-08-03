U.S., European Allies Urge UN To Take Action After Iran Rocket Launch

The United States and three of its European allies have urged the United Nations to send "a clear message to Iran” in response to its recent launch of a satellite-carrying rocket that the Western powers called a "destabilizing effect in the region.”

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, in a letter to the UN Security Council on August 2, said the launch “represents a threatening and provocative step by Iran."

Her letter, written on behalf of the United States, France, Germany, and Britain, called on the Council to "discuss appropriate responses" against Tehran for its “provocative action.”

The letter said the launch was not consistent with a UN resolution that endorsed a 2015 accord between Tehran and six world powers, including the United States, which agreed to limit its nuclear and ballistic-missile programs in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran on July 27 launched its most advanced satellite-carrying rocket to date, the "Simorgh."

U.S. officials said that type of technology is inherently designed to carry a nuclear payload, and the Pentagon said the technology can be used to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

The letter comes the same day President Donald Trump signed new legislation imposing further sanctions on Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi assailed the sanctions as an attempt by the United States to sabotage the nuclear agreement.

"We will not react with countermeasures," Araqchi said. "Instead, we will refuse to be drawn into this game and proceed with a level head."

With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa

