International Rallies Mark The Death That Shook Iran

People worldwide rallied on September 16 to commemorate the first anniversary of a woman's death that sparked anti-government protests in Iran. Demonstrators in Washington, London, Paris, Berlin, and other cities chanted the name of Mahsa Amini who died in Iranian police custody a year ago. She had been detained for an alleged violation of Iran's head-scarf law. Hundreds were killed and thousands arrested during the regime's crackdown on protesters outraged by Amini's case.