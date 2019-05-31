Iran Marks Quds Day As U.S. Prepares To Unveil Mideast Peace Initiative

Rallies were held across Iran to mark Quds (Jerusalem) Day on May 31.



Iran established Quds Day after the 1979 Islamic Revolution as an occasion to express support for the Palestinian people. The state-backed demonstrations are usually aimed against the United States and Israel.



Rallies were held in about 950 Iranian cities and towns, as well as in Iraq, Lebanon, and elsewhere. In Iran, millions of people were expected to participate in the rallies, which were covered live on state television.



The event this year comes as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to unveil its proposal for a Middle East peace settlement. The White House has touted a June 25-26 regional meeting in Bahrain as a first step in the as-yet-unreleased U.S. plan.



The plan is expected to focus on investment and infrastructure development in the Palestinian territories with funding coming primarily from Arab countries.



Palestinian officials have said they will not attend the Bahrain conference because the establishment of a Palestinian state, the status of the disputed city of Jerusalem, and other issues were not on the agenda.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described the plan as shameful.



Iran does not recognize Israel and provides support for the anti-Israeli groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

