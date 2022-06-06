Father Claims Dissident Son Missing Since May 30 Abducted by Iranian Agents

The family of an Iranian dissident journalist says their son has been missing since the end of last month and is likely to have been abducted by Iranian agents in Turkey, where he had taken refuge.



The Daily Sabah newspaper reported on June 5 that the father of Mohammad Bagher Moradi, an opposition journalist who fled to Turkey nine years ago, believes his son has been abducted by Iranian agents after he went missing on May 30 in Ankara.



According to the newspaper, Moradi left his home in the Turkish capital to buy bread and never returned, while his mobile phone no longer works.

In addition, Moradi's car was found abandoned and his Twitter account has not been active since May 30.

Another Turkish daily, Hurriyet, reported that Moradi's family had filed a criminal complaint over their son's disappearance and told the local prosecutor's office that they suspected he had been abducted.



Hossein Moradi says his son has been wanted by Iranian intelligence for some time.

Turkey, which lies on Iran's western border, is one of the main destinations for Iranians fleeing the country. It has also become a prime hunting ground for dissidents by Iranian intelligence, or those who work for Tehran's security agencies.

Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi