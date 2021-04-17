Iran Names Suspect In Natanz Centrifuge Attack

Iranian state television has identified a suspect in an April 11 attack on the Natanz nuclear site that damaged centrifuges used to enrich uranium.

The television report on April 17 said the suspect was Reza Karimi, a 43-year-old native of Kashan, Iran. The report did not explain how Karimi might have gained access to Natanz, one of the country’s most secure sites.

Karimi has reportedly left Iran, and state television said Tehran was seeking his return through legal channels.

AP reported that Interpol did not respond to a query as to whether a “red notice” had been issued for Karimi.

Tehran blamed Israel for the incident and has vowed “revenge.”

Israel has not confirmed any role in the incident and generally does not comment on clandestine operations, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly has described Iran as the greatest threat facing his country.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP