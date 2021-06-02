Iran's Largest Navy Ship Catches Fire, Crew Evacuates

The Iranian Navy's largest vessel caught fire early on June 2 in the Gulf of Oman under unknown circumstances, forcing the crew to evacuate, according to state media reports.

State television reported the vessel that had caught fire was the support ship Kharg, named after the island where Iran's main oil terminal is located.

Firefighters were still working to contain the fire, which began after midnight, according to state TV. The vessel is near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The state-run IRNA news agency later said the “rescue operation for the Kharg failed," without elaborating on what that meant.

State TV and semiofficial news agencies referred to the Kharg as a “training ship.”

The Kharg was built in Britain and launched in 1977. It entered the Iranian Navy in 1984.

Iran's navy has been beset by several serious incidents recently.

During an Iranian military training exercise last year, a missile mistakenly struck a naval vessel near Jask, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15. In 2018, an Iranian Navy destroyer sank in the Caspian Sea.

Based on reporting by AP and IRNA