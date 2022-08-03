Iranian Negotiator Heading To Vienna For Fresh Talks On Saving 2015 Nuclear Accord

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, is heading to Vienna in an attempt to revive talks to save a 2015 nuclear accord with global super powers.

Iran's Foreign Ministry told state media on August 3 that the talks will be coordinated by the European Union, and that "ideas presented by different sides will be discussed."

The EU's lead coordinator for the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to restore the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and major world powers from 2015 has said the two sides were close to a deal before talks broke down in March.

Since the unilateral pullout from the deal by the United States under former President Donald Trump, Tehran has gradually broken from compliance with the accord.

Last month, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the accord under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

On July 25, Iran said monitoring cameras belonging to the UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, will not be turned back on until an agreement is reached.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration says it favors a return to the deal, including lifting key sanctions, but has rejected an Iranian demand to reverse the blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.

Months of inaction and increased international isolation of Iranian ally Russia since the Kremlin attacked Ukraine in February have lowered hopes for a new deal that slowly emerged after another lull accompanying the election last year of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.