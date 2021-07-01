Iran Appoints New Judiciary Chief As Raisi Moves To Presidency

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has appointed a new chief of the judiciary to replace President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, who was voted in last month.

Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, gave the position to Raisi's deputy, 64-year-old hard-line cleric Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, urging him to promote justice and fight corruption, state agency IRNA reported on July 1.



Ejehi had earlier worked as prosecutor-general and intelligence minister.

Raisi, a hard-liner who held the position from 2019, won the June 18 presidential election and is to replace moderate Hassan Rohani next month.

Khamenei has the power under Iranian law to appoint judiciary chiefs as well as many other ranking officials, including military commanders.

Raisi said after his election victory that he backs discussions to revive the 2015 landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for commitments to limit and monitor its nuclear program.

Based on reporting by AP and IRNA