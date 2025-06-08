Tehran Remains Defiant On Eve Of Crucial IAEA Board Meeting

Iran on June 8 said it would restrict its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog if a resolution finding Tehran in noncompliance with its safeguards for the first time in 20 years is approved at a crucial meeting set to begin on June 9.

"Certainly, the IAEA shouldn't expect the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue its broad and friendly cooperation," Behrouz Kamalvandi of Iran's atomic energy agency told state TV when asked how Tehran would respond if the resolution were passed at the International Atomic Energy Agency meeting.

Iran had previously vowed to take strong action against Western nations pushing the resolution at the IAEA quarterly meeting.

In a June 6 post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi slammed Britain, France, and Germany -- collectively known as the E3 -- for "falsely accusing Iran" of violating its obligations and claimed the move was "designed to produce a crisis."

"Mark my words as Europe ponders another major strategic mistake: Iran will react strongly against any violation of its rights. Blame lies solely and fully with irresponsible actors who stop at nothing to gain relevance," Araqchi warned.

A draft resolution prepared by the E3 and backed by the United States was shared on June 5 with the 35 members of the IAEA Board of Governors, which will hold its quarterly meeting on June 9-13.

In its latest quarterly report, the IAEA said Iran has sharply increased its production of highly enriched uranium, stockpiling 408.6 kilograms enriched to 60 percent -- up from just under 275 kilograms in February.

The agency also criticized Iran for poor cooperation, particularly its failure to explain nuclear traces detected at undeclared sites.

While 60 percent enrichment is below the 90 percent threshold required for weapons-grade material, it far exceeds the 3.67 percent limit set by the 2015 international nuclear deal, which US President Donald Trump exited in 2018 during his first term in office. Trump returned to the presidency in January.

It comes as Trump has been seeking to forge a deal with Iran to rein in its nuclear activities.

Washington and Tehran have held five rounds of talks since Trump, who reimposed sanctions after withdrawing from the 2015 deal, returned to office.

Uranium enrichment has been a major sticking point. The US administration maintains Iran must cease all enrichment activities, and Iran has rejected that demand.

Araqchi, who leads Tehran's negotiating team, on May 31 said he had received "elements" of a US proposal for a potential deal following the Omani-mediated talks.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on June 8 said that "the US plan does not even mention the lifting of sanctions."

He accused Washington of attempting to impose a "unilateral" deal that Tehran would not be able to accept.

Meanwhile, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib claimed, without offering evidence, that Tehran had captured an “important treasury” of information regarding Israel's nuclear program.

The remarks came after Iran state broadcaster IRIB reported what it described as one of the "largest intelligence operations" in history against Israel, claiming Iranian intelligence obtained a vast cache of "sensitive documents" -- including thousands allegedly related to Israeli nuclear projects and facilities -- from inside Israeli territory.

He said the documents -- which he claimed related to the United States, Europe, and others -- would "soon" be made public.

With reporting by AP and AFP