Iran Turns Off Monitoring Devices Ahead Of Nuclear Watchdog's Vote On Censure

Iran has turned off two surveillance devices used by UN inspectors to monitor uranium enrichment, making it more difficult for inspectors to monitor Tehran's nuclear program.

The move was announced on June 8 in a statement from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country’s civilian nuclear arm, and comes as Western nations seek to censure Iran over what the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) refers to as its failure to provide “credible information” over nuclear material found at three undeclared sites across the country.

The statement from the Iranian organization said the devices that had been turned off were an online enrichment monitor and flowmeter that belong to the IAEA.

The semiofficial Iranian news agency Tasnim said a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran monitored the shutdown, describing the two IAEA devices as cameras at a nuclear facility.

The organization said 80 percent of the existing cameras are IAEA “safeguard” cameras and they will continue to operate as before.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Iranian atomic energy organization, also accused the IAEA of "noncooperation" and "malice.”

"Given the extensive cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, unfortunately, the IAEA's conduct has not been appropriate," he said.

A report on state TV said the IAEA had not only failed to appreciate Iran’s cooperation, “but also considered it Iran's duty [to cooperate].”

Kamalvandi warned that Tehran was now considering taking “other measures” as it hopes that IAEA officials “come to their senses and respond to Iran’s cooperation with cooperation."

There was no comment from the Vienna-based IAEA, but Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi has previously criticized Iran for failing to provide “credible information” about the unexplained nuclear material discovered at the three sites, which has long been a point of contention between the agency and Tehran.

A U.S. statement to the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on June 8 said that, if Iran’s actions regarding the shutdown of the monitoring devices prove to be accurate, it would be “extremely regrettable and counterproductive to the diplomatic outcome we seek."

The statement, issued ahead of a vote on a resolution to censure Iran, added that the United States does not seek escalation with Iran.

The United States, Britain, Germany, and France formally submitted the resolution, which explicitly expressed concern about Iran's "three undeclared locations" and cited Iran's refusal to "cooperate sufficiently" with the IAEA over the sites.

U.S. Ambassador Laura S.H. Holgate identified the sites in comments on June 8 to the IAEA's board as Marivan, Turquzabad, and Varamin. Iran has denied carrying out nuclear work at these locations.

Holgate urged Iran to cooperate with UN inspectors and said that moving forward with the censure would “hold Iran accountable.”

Senior Iranian nuclear officials have previously warned that passing the resolution could seriously damage attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The sanctions returned after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018. Talks to restore it have been stalled since April.

With reporting by AP and Reuters