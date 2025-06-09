Iran, US Say Nuclear Talks To Continue But Give Different Dates For Next Round

Iran and the United States on June 9 indicated that talks on Iran’s nuclear program will continue but the two side gave different dates for the next round of negotiations.

Iran said the next round of talks is planned for June 15 in Muscat, while US President Donald Trump said the next round would take place on June 12.

Trump said talks would continue despite the two sides being at odds over whether Iran would be allowed to continue enriching uranium.

"They're just asking for things that you can't do. They don't want to give up what they have to give up," Trump told reporters. "They seek enrichment. We can't have enrichment."

Following Trump's remarks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said "based on recent consultations, the next round of Iran-US indirect negotiations is being planned for next Sunday in Muscat," according to the ministry's Telegram channel.

The talks have been led by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and mediated by Oman.

Trump said Washington's effort is "to make a deal so that there's no destruction and death."

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House after what he described as a positive call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has threatened to strike the nuclear sites of Iran, but Trump has said he has held him back.

Trump said Iran was the main topic of his call with Netanyahu, whose office said the president had told him talks with Iran would continue at the end of the week.

Baghaei said earlier that a US proposal put forth late last month was “not acceptable” to Iran, which said on June 9 it will soon hand a counterproposal for a nuclear deal to the United States in response to a US offer.

Baghaei the new proposal will be “reasonable, logical, and balanced."

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week dismissed the US proposal as against Iran's interests, pledging to continue enrichment on Iranian soil, which Western powers view as a potential pathway to building nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. Iran responded by escalating enrichment far beyond the limits set by the nuclear pact.

Iran currently enriches uranium to 60 percent, which is far above the 3.67-percent limit set in the 2015 deal but short of the 90 percent needed for a nuclear warhead.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog on June 9 began a board of governors meeting in Vienna that will last until June 13. The meeting is expected to discuss Iran's nuclear activities among other topics.

"I call upon Iran urgently to cooperate fully and effectively with the International Atomic Energy Agency," said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in his opening speech.

"Unless and until Iran assists the agency in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, the agency will not be in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful," he added.

Grossi said Iran has repeatedly either not answered or not provided technically credible answers to the IAEA’s questions. It has also sought to sanitize nuclear locations, which has impeded IAEA’s verification activities, Grossi said in his speech.

The board of governors meeting is expected to hear and vote on a resolution finding Tehran in noncompliance with its safeguards for the first time in 20 years.

Iran has vowed to take strong action against Western nations pushing the resolution at the gathering in the Austrian capital. Behrouz Kamalvandi of Iran's atomic energy agency said the IAEA shouldn't expect Iran to continue its “broad and friendly cooperation" if the measure is approved.

Grossi said he believes the only way forward is through a diplomatic solution.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP