UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Heads To Iran To Salvage Nuclear Talks

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will travel to Iran on September 12 in an attempt to salvage stalled talks between Tehran and the West over the Islamic republic's nuclear program.



In a September 11 statement, the IAEA said Director-General Rafael Grossi plans to meet in Tehran with Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and the head of the country's atomic energy agency, Mohammad Eslami.



The visit comes after the IAEA issued a critical report saying Tehran had seriously hampered its efforts since February to inspect Iran's nuclear program, according to AFP, which reviewed the document.

President Ebrahim Raisi insisted that Iran was being "transparent".



However, the United States and Europe are losing patience with Tehran as they seek to resurrect the 2015 international agreement that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for greater monitoring of its nuclear program.

The Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the agreement three years ago over concerns the agreement would open the door for Iran to eventually produce weapon's grade uranium.

The Biden administration said it would seek to have the United States rejoin the agreement if some of those concerns were addressed.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on September 8 that the Biden administration was close to abandoning those efforts amid Iran's stonewalling.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters