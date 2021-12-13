European Powers Say Iran Nuclear Deal Will Soon Be 'Empty Shell'

Iran is putting forward new proposals that are “inconsistent” with the 2015 nuclear deal, and unless there is swift progress the accord will soon become “an empty shell,” diplomats from western European powers negotiating with Tehran said on December 13.



After a five-month hiatus, talks aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed on November 29 in Vienna.



“We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it,” diplomats from France, Britain, and Germany said in a joint statement.



“This is frustrating because the outline of a comprehensive and fair agreement that removes all JCPOA-related sanctions, while addressing our non-proliferation concerns is clearly visible–and has been so since last summer,” the so-called E3 said.



“Without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear programmed, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell,” they warned.



The JCPOA began unravelling in 2018 when former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to exceed limits on its nuclear program.



Trump's successor, Joe Biden, says the United States is ready to rejoin the JCPOA provided Iran resumes observing the deal's conditions. Among other things, Iran is demanding the lifting of all U.S. sanctions and guarantees that Washington will not withdraw from any future agreement.



Diplomats from the remaining parties to the deal – Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, and Iran – are attending the talks in Vienna, with the United States participating indirectly.



Iran's chief negotiator at the talks, Ali Bagheri, over the weekend said good progress had been made at the talks in Vienna but European powers haven’t done enough to ensure the removal of sanctions.



Iranian officials say they are serious about the talks, but Western countries have accused Tehran of backtracking on the position it held earlier this year by adding new conditions.



U.S. officials say they won’t allow Iran to draw out negotiations while continuing to advance its nuclear program, warning that Washington will pursue other options if diplomacy fails.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters