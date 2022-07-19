Iranian Judiciary Says Filmmaker Panahi Must Serve Six-Year Sentence For Supporting Protests

A court in Tehran says acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi must serve a six-year sentence he was handed more than a decade ago for supporting anti-government demonstrations.

"Panahi was sentenced in 2010 to a total of six years in prison...and therefore he was entered into the Evin detention center to serve his sentence," judiciary spokesman Masud Setayeshi told reporters on July 19.



Panahi, 62, was arrested earlier this month as part of a renewed crackdown by the Iranian authorities on dissent as antiestablishment sentiment and near-daily protests across the Islamic republic rattle the government.



Days prior to his arrest, Panahi was among more than 300 Iranian filmmakers and cultural activists who issued a statement condemning the arrests of activist cinematographers Mohammad Rasulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad.

Panahi originally served two months in prison after his 2010 conviction before being granted a conditional release that was revocable. As part of his release, he was banned from directing or writing screenplays, and from traveling abroad.



The filmmaker has won a number of international awards for films critiquing modern Iran, including the top prize in Berlin for Taxi in 2015, and best screenplay at Cannes for his film Three Faces in 2018.



Rasulof won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2020 with his film There Is No Evil.