Attacks On Khomeini Shrine, Parliament Rock Iranian Capital

Iranian media are reporting two separate attacks in Tehran, one at the Iranian parliament and one as the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Reports said at least three attackers raided Khomeini's mausoleum in southern Tehran on June 7.

Two of the assailants shot at visitors, while the third detonated explosives in a suicide attack, the semiofficial Fars news agency said.

A security guard was killed and four other people wounded in the attack, according to state TV.

In the center of Tehran, at least one gunman fired shots inside parliament, news agencies said.

Some reports said a total of eight people were wounded. There were also reports that a security guard was killed.

Tehran lawmaker Elyas Hazrati was quoted as saying there were three attackers, two armed with Kalashnikov automatic rifles and one with a pistol.

The two attacks occurred at about the same time and appeared to be coordinated, reports said.

