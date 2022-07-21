Iranian Pensioners Protest Again, Demand Full Hike in Pensions As Promised

Pensioners and retired government employees have again taken to the streets in several cities across Iran shouting anti-government slogans and demanding a full 38 percent increase in their pensions, which was promised by the Supreme Labor Council.



The recent wave of protests by pensioners and retirees comes after the government announced on June 6 that it would increase the monthly incomes of non-minimum-wage retirees by 10 percent, far below a previous pledge to raise them by 38 percent plus 5.15 million Iranian rials ($16).



On July 20, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf sent a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi noting that the 10 percent increase was against the law, and that the full hike should be granted in accordance with a decision by the Supreme Labor Council.



Videos posted on social media showed retirees gathering in at least four southern cities, Ahvaz, Shushtar, Behbahan, and Shush, chanting slogans against Raisi's government.



According to the law, after receiving the official letter from parliament, the government has one week to amend the resolution on wages or it will be canceled completely.



Pensioners and associated groups blame the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to significantly increase wages and improve living conditions.



Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. The labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.



The government has cracked down on the protesters, arresting many.

With writing and editing by Ardeshir Tayebi