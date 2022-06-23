Petrochemical Workers Strike In Repeat Of Unfulfilled Demands As Labor Strife Roils Iran

Workers on scaffolding projects in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries have joined in Iran's nationwide labor unrest, striking for higher wages and more structured working hours.



The Free Trade Union of Iran launched the action on June 22, repeating similar demands they made last year during a long strike that eventually saw the implementation of the measures several companies, but not in all.



According to the union, workers on scaffolding projects in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries are demanding higher wages, as well as 20 working days and 10 days off per month.



Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right to form independent unions.



At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting in recent weeks against economic conditions, blaming the government for spiraling inflation and failing to deliver on promises to increase wages and improve living conditions.

