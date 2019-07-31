Iran Planning To Axe Four Zeros From Currency

Iran's government has approved a plan to slash four zeros from the national currency, the rial, as the country tries to cope with high inflation.



The measure was announced by government spokesman Ali Rabiei following a cabinet meeting on July 31.



The plan requires support from parliament and the Guardians Council.



A redenomination of the Iranian currency has been discussed for years as its value has plummeted.



In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expected Iran's economy to shrink by 6 percent this year and inflation could reach 40 percent, as the country struggles with the impact of tighter U.S. sanctions.



The United States last year pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions that has led to a shrinking economy and the collapse of the rial.