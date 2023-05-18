Iran
Iranian President Warns Afghanistan To Abide By Treaty On Water Flows
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned the de facto Taliban regime in Afghanistan that its noncompliance with joint agreements on water rights in regions along their shared border is escalating tensions between Tehran and Kabul.
Raisi warned during a visit to the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan on May 18 that the "rulers of Afghanistan" should "take the issue of...Iran's water rights seriously."
The warning follows a phone conversation between Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of the Taliban administration, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian over several issues, including the transfer of water from the Helmand River.
Amir-Abdollahian requested the Taliban open the gates of the Kajaki Dam "so both the people of Afghanistan and Iran can be hydrated."
Taliban officials recently claimed that due to low water levels, even if they opened the dam, nothing would reach Iran. But Amir-Abdollahian said that can only be determined by a joint technical team, as per a 1973 treaty over water rights. Iran has proposed such a team inspect the Kajaki Dam to assess the situation, the minister said.
Raisi said that if the experts confirm the water shortage, Iran would drop its concerns, though he added that Iran would not allow the rights of its people to be "compromised."
According to the 1973 agreement, Afghanistan is obligated to provide Iran with 850 million cubic meters of water annually from the Helmand River. Afghanistan's noncompliance with the accord over several decades has become a significant point of contention between the two countries.
Water from the 1,150-kilometer (690-mile) Helmand River, Afghanistan’s longest, feeds the Hamun Lake in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province. The region relies heavily on the lake, and officials say it has suffered major issues because of a persistent lack of water.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative to Afghanistan, stated that despite the Taliban-led government's repeated commitment to the Helmand water treaty, Iran has only received about 4 percent of the water to which it has a right.
The situation in Iran is becoming acute, with many cities facing water shortages. In turn, protests over the issue are becoming more commonplace.
Afghans widely celebrated the completion of the Kamal Khan Dam last March. Former President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan would no longer "give away free water" and suggested Iran should provide oil to Kabul in exchange for water.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Artists' Group Calls For Cultural Figures To Reject Edicts Of Guidance Ministry
A group of Iranian artists has called on the country's cultural figures to reject the legitimacy of the Islamic republic's "unjust" Ministry of Guidance and produce their works, including exhibitions, book and magazine publications, and film productions without seeking permission.
"We request all artists, writers, publishers, and those involved in Iranian films and TV shows not to recognize the cultural monitoring and control institutions and stand against the unjust...power of the censorship apparatus," the Art/Culture/Action group said in a statement that was circulated on social media on May 16.
The Art/Culture/Action group, which describes itself on Instagram as being comprised of a number of Iranian arts and cultural practitioners, says it was formed to support professional, political, and civil freedoms in the Iranian arts. Its activities highlight the fight for freedom of expression and the liberation of artistic and intellectual creation from censorship in Iran.
The statement has been widely distributed on social media, including through the Twitter accounts of notable figures such as painter Parastou Forouhar and artist Barbad Golshiri.
The statement further criticizes the regulations of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, as well as what it calls other "repressive and censorship apparatuses."
"Reclaiming the right to freedom of expression and being, and the liberation of artistic and intellectual creation from censorship, which has been fought for for years, is widely and deeply on display in the progressive movement of Women, Life, Aand Freedom," the statement says, a reference to the current movement protesting across the country to demand more rights and freedoms in Iran.
"Now and following this movement, the Iranian artistic community has shown that it no longer obeys the regulations of the aggressive institutions of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Islamic republic and other repression and censorship institutions," the statement added.
It also notes “the shared name of 'guidance' between the ministry and the group that was holding 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody for an alleged hijab violation -- the so-called Guidance Patrol -- when she died in Tehran in September 2022.
In the wake of nationwide protests following Amini's death, many writers and artists have expressed their support for the demonstrations.
Many have also refused to cooperate further with the Ministry of Guidance. Notably, renowned writer Mostafa Mastoor publicly declared his refusal to comply with the censorship notices for his new book.
Reports have also emerged of a boycott of the Tehran Book Fair by publishers and the public at large.
Last November, during the peak of protests in the country, 250 Iranian translators issued a joint statement pledging to publish censored books without restrictions while a month later more than 60 Iranian poets and writers announced their intention to publish literary works without censorship.
Internationally, campaigns have been launched to boycott the Islamic republic in cultural arenas. Over 500 writers, artists, academics, and cultural activists worldwide have signed a statement calling for the boycott of the Islamic republic in the global artistic, cultural, and academic fields.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Students Group Says Hundreds Summoned Over Hijab Issues On Tehran Campus
Hundreds of Iranian students are said to be facing disciplinary committees and possible suspensions at Al-Zahra University in Tehran over issues related to the mandatory wearing of hijabs on campus.
According to the Telegram channel Voice of Al-Zahra Students, since the beginning of the Persian New Year in late March, at least 35 students have been suspended from studying for one to two semesters due to issues related to the mandatory hijab and have been deprived of dormitory access until the end of their studies.
The report further states that seven of these students have already been penalized, with five students immediately expelled from the dormitory where they lived.
The report follows an announcement by Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and student arrested last year for refusing to wear the mandatory hijab, of her suspension from the university. Rashno revealed on her Instagram account that she has been banned from studying for two semesters for "not observing the Islamic dress code."
In a report titled The Shadow Of Suppression And Suspension Over Al-Zahra University, the Voice of Al-Zahra Students group reported that amid the current wave of nationwide resistance to the mandatory hijab, "an unprecedented new chapter of case-making, harassment of students, and issuing severe sentences has begun."
It added that, in recent months, as many as 500 to 600 Al-Zahra students reportedly have received summonses to appear before the disciplinary committee.
Anger over the hijab rule, which mandates women cover their heads while in public, erupted in September 2022 when a young woman in Tehran died while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation. Since then, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom!" and "Death to the dictator!" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iran Intensifies Pressure On Independent Lawyers
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Dozens of independent Iranian lawyers were imprisoned during the monthslong antiestablishment protests that erupted last September. Most had represented jailed protesters or been critical of the authorities on social media.
Many of the lawyers were later freed under an amnesty announced by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February.
But in recent days, around 20 lawyers across the country have been summoned. It was not clear if they were facing new charges or had been called in for questioning.
"The amnesty gave me hope but these actions that are taking place are frustrating," lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh said on Twitter on May 11, adding that he did not know why he had been summoned.
"The lawyers who have been summoned are lawyers who were [defending protesters] or those who have been active on social media," said Mojtahedzadeh.
Mitra Izadifard, a lawyer from the northeastern city of Mashhad, told the reformist daily Etemad that she and several other lawyers had been called in to appear before a court in Tehran on May 22. Izadifard said she was summoned due to some of her "tweets and previous legal activities."
Why It Matters: The authorities appear to be renewing pressure on independent lawyers who have taken on sensitive political cases or criticized the clerical establishment.
Independent lawyers have been under systematic pressure and harassment for decades in the Islamic republic. Many have been forced into exile or ended up in jail, including prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh.
What's Next: It is unclear if the authorities are trying to intimidate or imprison again those lawyers who have continued to criticize the clerical regime since their release.
Since the antiestablishment protests subsided, lawyers have been vocal in their criticism of the authorities, including their new attempts to enforce the hijab law.
Several lawyers, including Mohsen Borhani, have said publicly that the measures are a violation of the Islamic republic's laws.
Nearly eight months ago, 21-year-old Erfan Rezai was killed during Iran's brutal crackdown on protests. Despite threats and pressure, his mother has waged a social media campaign to demand justice. In an interview, Farzaneh Barzekar said she holds little hope that real justice will be served.
Afghan migrants in Iran are finding it difficult to carry out the most routine transactions because they cannot obtain the bank cards they need to access mobile phone services, metro tickets, and even their daily bread. They say the restrictions, which affect long-term immigrants and undocumented arrivals alike, are making life increasingly difficult.
What We're Watching
Azerbaijan said on May 16 that it arrested at least seven men who were allegedly recruited by Iran to destabilize the Caucasus nation.
In a statement, Baku said the men were plotting a "violent overthrow of the government and the assassinations of prominent personalities and senior officials."
The arrests were the latest in a series of detentions of people the Azerbaijani government says were working for Iran.
Why It Matters: Relations between the two neighbors have become increasingly strained in recent months, particularly since an attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran.
In January, a lone gunman stormed the embassy, killing one person. Azerbaijan blamed Tehran for the incident, which it described as a terrorist attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the gunman had personal motives.
Tensions were further heightened in March following a failed assassination attempt in Baku on a parliamentarian in Azerbaijan who has been critical of Iran.
Last month, Azerbaijan expelled four Iranian diplomats in Baku. In response, Iran expelled the Azerbaijani ambassador in Tehran.
Baku has accused Iran of backing Armenia in a long-standing conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. Iran has long blamed Azerbaijan for fueling separatist sentiments among its sizeable ethnic Azeri minority. Tehran has also been critical of Baku's deepening relations with Israel, Iran's archenemy.
That's all from me for now.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
Russia Halts Release Of Iranian Film On Serial Killer Of Sex Workers
Russian authorities have suspended the release of an award-winning film about a serial killer who targets sex workers in Iran. The film Holy Spider was released in Russia on May 11, but less than a week later the Culture Ministry withdrew its distribution license, a representative of the film's distributor confirmed on May 16. The ministry said the decision was made due to “materials containing information” whose dissemination is prohibited under Russian law. The move comes as Russia and Iran are seeking to tighten ties amid Moscow's growing isolation in the West over its offensive in Ukraine. To read the original story on RFE/RL Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Protesters Who Received Amnesty Face New Cases, Activist Group Says
Several Iranian protesters who had been detained and then released under an amnesty granted by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February have been summoned by Iran’s judiciary to face new charges.
The Committee to Follow Up the Situation of Detainees, an informal network of activists inside Iran, said on May 15 that since the announcement of the amnesty, about 21,000 cases against people arrested during mass unrest following the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction in September have been closed and the detainees released.
However, the group added in a post on Twitter that "new judicial cases have been filed for some of them and the judicial system is summoning them again with new accusations."
The committee did not give an estimate as to how many people face new charges.
Rights groups and activists have previously downplayed the amnesty, which was first announced in early February.
Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, has said the “so-called ‘pardon’ is nothing but a shameless public relations stunt that shows the completely arbitrary nature of justice in the Islamic republic, where arrests and releases are at the whim of the state.”
Last September, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country's morality police ignited widespread protests across Iran. The demonstrations drew participants from all sectors of society, marking one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic republic since its establishment in 1979.
The activist news agency HRANA reports that approximately 20,000 people have been detained in relation to these protests, with authorities attributing the unrest to foreign adversaries.
Human rights organizations estimate that the ensuing crackdown has resulted in over 500 fatalities, including 71 minors. The Iranian judiciary has also confirmed the execution of at least four individuals in connection with these events.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Charges Chinese National With Providing Weapons Materials To Iran
The United States has charged a Chinese national with violating U.S. sanctions by providing Iran with materials used to produce ballistic missiles, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on May 16. Xiangjiang Qiao, who works at a China-based company that the U.S. Treasury Department placed on its sanctions list in 2014 for helping Iran buy parts to produce ballistic missiles, is in China and has not been arrested, prosecutors said. Xiangjiang faces charges including sanctions evasion, bank fraud, and money laundering. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Baku Detains Seven Men Allegedly Recruited By Iran To Sow Discord
Azerbaijani authorities said on May 16 that they apprehended a group of individuals allegedly recruited by Iran to disrupt Azerbaijan's constitutional order and establish Shari’a law in the nation. The statement also said the seven men who were detained planned to assassinate Azerbaijani public figures. Azerbaijani authorities said on February 1 that they had detained almost 40 people on suspicion of spying for Iran. That statement came less than a week after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other individuals at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. Both Baku and Tehran officially condemned the incident.
Three Iranian Protesters Facing Execution Have Amnesty Denied, Families Say
The families of three Iranian protesters facing the death sentence have reported that they have been told there is no chance for an amnesty and that the city prosecutor of the central Iranian city of Isfahan "is seeking their execution."
The relatives said they were informed by the Amnesty Commission of the judiciary on May 15 not to return to press their case as a decision had already been made. Later in the evening, Iranian state television rebroadcast parts of "confessions" made by Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Saeid Yaqoubi.
The statements, which the families and human rights organizations say were likely made under duress, had previously been aired and appeared to have been shown to justify the penalties handed to the three, who were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in Isfahan.
The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported on May 15 that families of the three have been told that they will be executed "in the next few days."
Somayeh Kazemi, the sister of Majid Kazemi, said in a recent interview with the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper that she and other family members were allowed to meet Majid at the Central Prison of Isfahan on May 15.
"We went to see Majid. His condition and morale were good," she said. "The time of execution is not known. Our lawyer has said that nothing is certain and anything is possible."
On May 12, Amnesty International issued a statement saying the three protesters have been deprived access to their chosen lawyers and were pushed into "forced confessions." Some groups have said the three were tortured while in detention.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
Amnesty said in an annual report on May 16 that Iran saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 from 314 the previous year. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that, so far this year, at least 243 people have been executed in Iran.
The UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Executions In Iran Drive Global Death-Penalty Spike
Recorded executions in 2022 reached the highest figure in five years, according to Amnesty International's annual global review of the death penalty. It says 883 people were executed across 20 countries in 2022, marking a rise of 53 percent on 2021. Executions in Iran alone rose to 576 in 2022 from 314 in 2021.
Amnesty Says Executions, Led By Iran, Skyrocketed Last Year
Executions around the world rose to their highest number in five years in 2022, with Iran driving the spike, offsetting hopes raised by the abolition of capital punishment in six countries, among them Kazakhstan, according to Amnesty International.
In its annual report on the death penalty released on May 16, the rights group said that "disturbingly," 90 percent of the world's 883 confirmed executions outside China were carried out by just three of the 20 countries known to have carried out capital punishment last year.
All three were in the Middle East, led by Iran, which saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 -- a year marked by massive nationwide protests in the country over deteriorating living conditions and the government's suppression of basic human rights -- from 314 the previous year.
Iran was followed by Saudi Arabia, where executions tripled from 65 in 2021 to 196 in 2022 -- the highest recorded for that country by Amnesty in 30 years -- while Egypt executed 24 individuals.
Amnesty said that given the opaque data from several countries that have the death penalty, figures on the use of capital punishment are minimum figures and "the true overall numbers are likely to be higher."
As in previous years, Amnesty did not include executions in China in its figures, even though Beijing implements capital punishment more than any other country. It says that the true extent of the usage of the death penalty there is unclear because the data is considered a state secret. Nonetheless, the report said executions were believed to be in the thousands.
"Countries in the Middle East and North Africa region violated international law as they ramped up executions in 2022, revealing a callous disregard for human life," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary-general.
"The number of individuals deprived of their lives rose dramatically across the region; Saudi Arabia executed a staggering 81 people in a single day. Most recently, in a desperate attempt to end the popular uprising, Iran executed people simply for exercising their right to protest," she added.
Iran has been wracked by unrest that have posed the greatest threat to the Islamic republic's cleric leadership since the revolution that brought it to power in 1979.
Rights groups have accused Tehran of using executions to "instill fear" among the public to help quell protests that gained momentum following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody for an alleged hijab violation when she died.
The Amnesty report noted that executions resumed in five countries last year, including Afghanistan, while the recorded number of people executed for drug-related offenses more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021.
Drug-related executions are in violation of international human rights law, which states that executions should only be carried out for the "most serious crimes" -- crimes that involve intentional killing.
"In a cruel twist, close to 40 percent of all known executions were for drug-related offenses. Importantly, it's often those from disadvantaged backgrounds that are disproportionately affected by this callous punishment," Callamard said.
"It's time for governments and the UN to up the pressure on those responsible for these blatant human rights violations and ensure international safeguards are put in place," she added.
Despite the jump in executions, Amnesty said it saw "a glimmer of hope" as six countries abolished the death penalty either fully or partially.
Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, and the Central African Republic abolished the death penalty for all crimes last year, while Equatorial Guinea and Zambia abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes only.
As of December 2022, 112 countries had abolished the death penalty for all crimes and nine countries had abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes only, Amnesty said.
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, Myanmar, North Korea, State of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, the United States, Vietnam, and Yemen all carried out executions in 2022, Amnesty said in the report.
U.S. Sees More Indications of 'Burgeoning Defense Relationship' Between Russia, Iran
The United States is seeing more indications that Russia and Iran are expanding a defense partnership in a way that will help Moscow prolong its war in Ukraine, the White House said on May 15.
Russia is looking to purchase more advanced drones from Iran, while at the same time Iran is looking to buy "billions of dollars of military equipment" from Russia, including aircraft and other military hardware that increase the security threat to Iran's neighbors, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
"This is about a burgeoning defense relationship...that goes both ways," said Kirby, adding that Washington is exploring more sanctions on Iran.
"We are using the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities, and we are prepared to do more," Kirby told reporters.
Drones are the primary military help Iran is providing to Russia, which is seeking to acquire advanced level types, he said.
Iran announced two months ago that it reached a deal to buy advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia. Iranian state media said Iran had asked a number of countries to explore the possibility of selling it fighter jets, and Russia had given a positive response to the request. Details of the deal were not disclosed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran last July, stressing closer ties between their two countries in the face of Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies that its forces use Iranian-built drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.
Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets and aging U.S. models acquired before the Iranian revolution of 1979.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Families Of Three Iranian Detainees Lead Protests As Execution Fears Grow
Relatives and supporters of three detained Iranian protesters have rallied outside the prison in Isfahan where they are being held in a desperate bid to halt their possible executions.
Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi, and Saeid Yaqoubi were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.
The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
Family and supporters of the trio on May 14 warned authorities of the Islamic republic that if the executions are carried out, unrest would grow. Late into the night they chanted slogans such as "This is the last message: If you execute, it will be the day of uprising."
Videos surfaced online showing Isfahan residents joining the protest with their vehicles, blasting their horns and creating roadblocks around the central prison in a show of solidarity with the detainees.
Mohammad Hashemi, a cousin of Kazemi, said on Twitter that based on the information he had received, the three protesters could be executed as early as May 15. As of evening on May 15, It was not clear whether the detainees had been executed.
The Daadban Legal Advisory Center has reported that the three have maintained their innocence despite forced confessions broadcast on the Islamic Republic Television.
Amnesty International issued a warning on May 12 that the three detainees face an "imminent risk of execution" following the Supreme Court's confirmation of their execution sentences.
It added that Kazemi, in an audio file sent from Isfahan Central Prison, had spoken of being subjected to torture and repeated violence since his arrest as authorities tried to extract forced confessions.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Arrests Eight For Leading Strike Over Wages At Key Gas Site
Iranian authorities have arrested eight people for allegedly leading a workers' strike over wages at a key gas site in the south of the country, local media reported on May 14.
The deputy local governor, Akbar Pourat, reported the arrest of the eight labor activists in the South Pars region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) allegedly apprehended the individuals, whom Pourat called "rioters and strike leaders."
Some 40,000 people are employed at the South Pars/North Dome megafield, the largest known gas reserve in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar.
The arrests come at a time when the rate of wage increase for workers and employees lags behind the country's soaring inflation rate, which officially stood at 46.5 percent at the end of March. Wage growth is estimated at only half the rate of inflation, leading to increased discontent among the workforce.
Pourat claimed the labor strikes were organized and supported by networks outside the country, though he gave no evidence to back up the accusation. Throughout the current social and economic unrest rattling the country, Iranian authorities' have tried to blame foreign influences for the dissent.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. economic sanctions, leading to a surge of occupational protests in several cities. A report from Iran's Labor Ministry indicated a significant increase in the country's poverty line, growing 50 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.
Currently, the South Pars projects employ about 40,000 people. Sakhavat Asadi, the managing director of the Pars Energy Special Economic Zone, recently threatened that striking workers would be replaced.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Arrests Eight Over Workers' Strike At Southern Gas Field
Iranian authorities have arrested eight people for "leading" a workers' strike at a key gas site in the south of the country, local media reported on May 14. "Eight main leaders of the workers' strike in the South Pars projects have been arrested by the intelligence services," Akbar Pourat, the deputy local governor, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. Some 40,000 people are employed at the South Pars/North Dome mega-field, the largest known gas reserve in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar.
Iran Summons Iraqi Envoy Over Kurdish Opposition Groups
Iran has summoned Iraq's ambassador to protest the presence of Iranian opposition groups at an official ceremony in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, media reported on May 14. Quoting the Foreign Ministry, the ISNA news agency said that during the May 13 meeting Tehran expressed its "strong objection" to the invitation of members of "separatist groups" to the ceremony, "contrary to the recent security agreement between the Islamic republic and Iraq." Iran uses the words "separatist groups" to describe Kurdish factions opposed to the Iranian government, and considers them to be "terrorist" organizations.
'They Took Everything From Me': Iranian Mother Seeks Justice For Son Killed In State Crackdown
Erfan Rezaei was taking part in street protests in the northern Iranian city of Amol when he was shot and killed.
Eight months later, the 21-year-old's family is still seeking justice, despite threats and intimidation from the authorities.
Rezaei is among the at least 500 protesters that rights groups say were killed in the state's brutal crackdown on the antiestablishment protests that erupted in September 2022. The demonstrations are the biggest threat to Iran's clerical regime in decades.
The authorities told Rezaei's family that the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, an exiled opposition group, might have been involved in his killing, without providing evidence. But eyewitnesses told the family that government security forces shot and killed the young man on the street.
"I want justice for Erfan," Farzaneh Barzekar told RFE/RL by telephone. "I raised my child in very tough conditions. I suffered so that my child could be successful. They took everything from me."
The mother of two described her son as a lively and strong young man who "could have lived for another 50 years."
"But they took him from me," added the 42-year-old, who spent years looking after her ex-husband, a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War who was exposed to chemical weapons and suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder.
Barzekar recalls the day Rezaei was killed. The streets were ringing with gunfire and choking with smoke. When she called her son, he said he was taking a walk.
But hours later, the family identified his body inside an ambulance parked outside a hospital in Amol. When Barzekar found out, she fainted.
Hours before his death, Rezaei was filmed tearing down a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outside the governor's office, where hundreds of protesters had gathered.
'Someone Has Killed My Child'
Barzekar filed a lawsuit with Iran's judiciary demanding that the authorities find and punish those behind her son's death. But she has little hope that real justice will be served. "It's like filing a complaint with the killer against the killer," she said.
Barzekar says the police told her that protesters destroyed the security cameras installed in the area where Rezaiei was killed, making it difficult for them to identify the perpetrator. The authorities have also refused to let the family see the coroner's report, she says.
"I told them that I have a right to know how my child was killed," she said.
Barzekar has waged a social-media campaign in an attempt to bring the perpetrators to account. She has publicly condemned the state's use of violence and the lack of official accountability.
"No tyrannical government will last forever," she wrote in an Instagram post in February. "One day you will join the dustbin of history."
Her posts on Instagram, where she has nearly 50,000 followers, appear to have angered the authorities. In March, she was summoned for questioning. She was told that she was "spreading propaganda against the establishment," a crime in the Islamic republic.
"Someone has killed my child, they have taken his life away, and you think I should be silent?" she recalled telling the two intelligence officers who had summoned her.
More recently, one of Barzekar's close relatives was summoned for questioning.
"They said that I'm insulting [officials]," she added. "They said they have a judicial order and that they can arrest me but are giving me a chance."
Despite the pressure on her and her family, Barzekar says she will seek justice for her son "until the end."
Frenchman 'Weakened' By Iranian Prison Ordeal
The family of a Frenchman released after he had been jailed by Iran said on May 13 he was "relieved" to be back in France. On May 12, Benjamin Briere, whose ordeal in Iran lasted three years, and French-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan, held since October 2022, were freed from a prison in the northeastern city of Mashhad, the French Foreign Ministry said. There had been grave concerns about the health of the two men, both of whom had been on hunger strikes to protest their conditions. Briere, 37, was first detained while traveling in Iran in May 2020 and later sentenced to eight years in prison for espionage.
- By dpa
Iranian Journalist Shot Dead By Unknown Gunman
An Iranian journalist was shot dead in the country's southwestern Khuzestan Province, the Tasnim news agency reported on May 13. Akbar Limuchi, chief editor of the Tavsa-e Jonob (Expansion of the South) newspaper, was killed when an unknown gunman entered a cafe in Izeh and opened fire. The attacker fled after the shooting. Attacks, the motives of which remain unclear, have increasingly been reported in the country in recent weeks. Iran has been gripped by unrest since September 2022, following the death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly violating Islamic dress codes.
Lost In Transactions: Afghans Living In Iran Left Stranded By Lack Of Access To Bank Cards
Iran is implementing modern new payment systems to make it easier for its citizens to use public transportation and get their subsidized daily bread. But Afghans living in the country say they are being left behind due to immigration policies that restrict their access to bank cards.
Afghan migrants are complaining that not being able to have bank cards makes it difficult to use city subways, access mobile phone services, and even to get their daily bread.
Mirwais, who has lived in the southwestern city of Shiraz for over 20 years, says the limitations add to the "pressure" he and other Afghans face every day in Iran.
"All the migrants face this," said Mirwais, who gave only his first name in a telephone interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Whether in Shiraz, Tehran, or Isfahan, migrants suffer and are under pressure all over Iran."
Digital Divide
The lack of access to basic services can be traced to requirements imposed years ago that effectively prevent many members of Iran's large Afghan community from obtaining bank cards. While Iran has made the leap to Internet banking, online purchases, and digital card readers, migrants must still go in person to a bank to make withdrawals or send wire payments.
Some Afghans living in Iran say they cannot open a bank account at all, while others complain that they face limits on the amount they can withdraw. Getting mobile phone service has also been made difficult due to Iran's crackdown on unregistered SIM cards.
The problem has been compounded by the need for bank cards to purchase transportation tickets or to apply for new smart cards introduced for purchasing subsidized goods from bakeries, meaning Afghans have to rely on workarounds just to put food on the table or travel around.
Mohammad Amiri, 26, has lived in Tehran with his wife and child for more than two years, but still faces difficulties carrying out everyday tasks.
"In the [Tehran] subway, you need to pay with a bank card. They don't accept cash," he told Radio Azadi. "Some [Iranians] buy tickets for us [in exchange for cash], but others don't."
"Unfortunately, as Afghan migrants, we don't have the right to have a bank card or even a SIM card. This is a real problem for us," he said.
Mirwais expressed the same frustration, saying that if fellow passengers are not willing to purchase electronic passes for them, he and other Afghans must take taxis at much greater expense.
He said the same goes for bakeries, which recently introduced a new "smartization" system that uses special cards that allow customers to automatically deduct their purchases from a state-subsidized account.
The initiative has been touted by officials as a way of more effectively distributing subsidies, easing skyrocketing prices for flour and bread, and eliminating graft.
'They Make It Hard'
Officials have denied they are excluding anyone and have pledged to fix any difficulties stemming from the new systems, saying that there are alternatives to using bank cards and that the Tehran subway allows Afghan nationals experiencing payment issues to ride for free.
But Afghans who spoke to Radio Azadi said the reality is much different.
"My wife offered the baker money six times, but the baker would not accept it, saying she must bring a bank card," Mirwais said this week. "There are some [Iranians] who offer their cards, one in 1,000. They give their cards and take cash to resolve the problem."
"We go to the bank, they don't accept our passports; we go to buy a SIM card, they don't accept our passports," Mirwais said. "It should be easy to use the subway, but the government makes it hard for migrants."
Millions Of Migrants
An estimated 3 million Afghans, many of them undocumented refugees and migrants, live in Iran. Many have complained of widespread discrimination and abuse.
More than 1 million Afghans crossed into Iran in 2021, often en route to third countries, as the Taliban advanced and eventually seized power in Afghanistan that year. Iranian authorities have reportedly deported more than half of recent arrivals.
Many Afghan migrants in Iran moved to the Islamic republic decades ago amid political upheaval and war. Iran has also long been a destination country for Afghan migrant workers seeking seasonal jobs.
Migrants are officially divided into two categories in Iran: those who are documented and have passports, residency, or immigration cards, and the undocumented. The latter group includes Afghans who never held passports in their home country.
Iran provides one-year residency permits for more recent arrivals, and has said that full access to banking and social services, including health insurance, are available to all migrants who officially register their names and information with the Interior Ministry. More than 2 million foreign nationals have complied and are on the books, according to the ministry.
But mired in its own economic crisis amid skyrocketing inflation and rising food prices, Iran has often expressed alarm at the number of undocumented Afghans on its soil.
Undocumented Afghans like Amiri have little hope of gaining access to basic services, and even those who have residency permits can only hold bank accounts for the one-year period of their stay.
"We can't open a bank account because we don't have any [identity] documents with us," Amiri said.
"We applied at several banks, but they've told us that we must wait. So, we're just waiting to see what will happen. Having a bank card is essential for us, for our daily lives."
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by Freshta Negah of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
U.S. Military To Bolster Defensive Posture In Gulf Following Seizure Of Vessels By Iranian Forces
The U.S. military will work to bolster defenses in the Persian Gulf region following Iran's seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels in recent months, U.S. officials said on May 12. The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it was working with regional allies to increase the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling around the Strait of Hormuz. "Iran's unwarranted, irresponsible, and unlawful seizure and harassment of merchant vessels must stop," fleet commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Official Says 26 Security Officers Indicted For 'Bloody Friday' Massacre
The head of Iran's Armed Forces Judicial Organization has revealed that indictments have been issued for 26 individuals suspected of having links to the November 30 massacre in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan that saw at least 100 people killed.
The November 30 incident, a day that has become known as "Bloody Friday," was marked by widespread protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander before direct gunfire from security forces mowed down dozens of people.
During a visit to Zahedan, Ahmadreza Pourkhaqan said charges have been filed against 11 security officers for shootings that resulted in death and injury. An additional 15 have been accused of abusing their professional positions.
The province of Sistan-Baluchistan, particularly the city of Zahedan, has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
Last December, in an audio file leaked from a meeting of the Iranian pro-regime Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces, the secretary of the council, Reza Davari, was recorded confessing to the "very egregious mistake" made by security forces during "Bloody Friday."
Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran's Sunni Muslim population, had previously said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the massacre in Zahedan.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody on September 16 prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Jailed Iranian Educators Launch Hunger Strikes As More Colleagues Detained
Two jailed Iranian educators have launched hunger strikes after authorities detained three more of their colleagues -- bringing the total to 16 -- for supporting nationwide protests over what is seen as the government's trampling of rights and freedoms.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates in Iran said in a statement on May 11 that Atekeh Rajabi, from the city of Mashhad, and Farzad Safi Khanpor, from Sanandaj, commenced hunger strikes in protest of their arrests.
Rajabi, a prominent teachers' union activist, was dismissed from her role in January due to her public support -- conveyed through video messages -- of the recent nationwide protests.
She was arrested by security forces during a rally in front of the Khorasan Razavi Education Department in the city of Mashhad. Shortly after her arrest, security forces raided her home and detained her sister, Arezu Rajabi, for several hours.
In a phone call with her family, Rajabi revealed she was being held in solitary confinement and had begun a "dry hunger strike" since her arrest on May 9.
SPECIAL REPORT: The Protests That Shook Iran's Clerical System
Similarly, Farzadn Safi Khanpor allegedly was arrested violently during a teachers' rally in front of the Kurdistan Education Department in the city of Sanandaj on May 9. Another teacher, Fateh Osmani, was also reportedly violently detained in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj on the same day. Khanpor has since announced a hunger strike to protest his arrest, which he says was illegal.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said in its statement that responsibility for any harm resulting from the hunger strikes of Khanpor and Rajabi, or any other incidents involving the arrested teachers lies squarely with the judicial authorities and the security forces of the Islamic republic.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
HRW Raises Alarm Over Surge In Iran Executions
Human Rights Watch on May 12 said a dramatic recent rise in the number of executions in Iran amounts to "a serious violation of the right to life" and urged condemnation by the international community. "Since late April, the Iranian authorities have executed at least 60 people, including an Iranian-Swedish national on alleged terror-related charges," HRW said in a statement. “The international community should unequivocally condemn this terrifying trend and press Iranian officials to halt these executions,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far, adding that Iran uses executions "against its own people, who are demanding fundamental change." To read the original statement by HRW, click here.
Human Rights Group Outraged Over Appointment Of Iran's UN Ambassador To Chair Forum
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has expressed outrage over the appointment of Iran’s UN ambassador to serve as chairman of the UN Human Rights Council’s 2023 Social Forum. CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said in a statement on May 11 the appointment of Ali Bahreini at a time when the council is investigating the deaths of hundreds of peaceful protesters in Iran “reflects a shocking ethical blindness.” CHRI called for the immediate retraction of the appointment. The Social Forum, scheduled for November, is to focus on the contribution of science, technology, and innovation to promote human rights. To read the Center for Human Rights in Iran's statement, click here.
