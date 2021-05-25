'Only' Seven Candidates Approved For Iran's June Presidential Vote

An Iranian hard-line constitutional watchdog has approved seven candidates to run in next month's presidential election amid reports several high-profile candidacies were disqualified from running.

State television quoted the spokesman of the Guardians Council on May 25 as saying "only" seven candidates had been approved out of some 590 who registered by the panel overseen by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, did not name those selected. He said the Interior Ministry would announce the list later, triggering the campaign season ahead of the June 18 vote to succeed to outgoing President Hassan Rohani.

The Guardians Council of clerics and jurists has in the past disqualified many moderate would-be candidates.

Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line cleric in charge of the judiciary, was considered among analysts to be the strongest candidate in the upcoming vote. Raisi, who ran against Rohani in the last presidential election, in 2017, has close ties to Khamenei.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported late on May 24 that the Guardians Council had eliminated Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative voice and former parliament speaker who later allied himself with Rohani.

Citing unnamed "informed sources," Fars said current Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and hard-line ex-President Mahmud Ahmadinejad were also rejected.

Rohani, a relative moderate whose government is taking part in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, cannot seek reelection after having served two consecutive four-year terms.

There were few signs of enthusiasm about the upcoming vote amid rising discontent over steep rises in consumer prices and high unemployment as the Iranian economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. economic sanctions reimposed after Washington three years ago pulled out of the nuclear accord, which lifted international sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

In response, Tehran steadily overstepped the accord's limits on its nuclear program designed to make it harder to develop an atomic bomb -- an ambition Tehran denies.

Iran and the United States have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna since April to revive the accord.

With reporting by AP and RFE/RL's Radio Farda