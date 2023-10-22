Iran
Iran Hands Down Prison Terms To Two Journalists Over Amini Coverage
An Iranian court on October 22 sentenced two female journalists to prison for their coverage of the 2022 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The state IRNA news agency reported that Niloofar Hamedi, 31, had been sentenced to seven years in prison, while Elahah Mohammadi, 36, was given a six-year sentence for "collaborating with the hostile U.S. government."
In addition, each was sentenced to five years for "acting against national security" and one year for "propaganda against the system," with those sentences to run concurrently with the longer terms.
Lawyers for the journalists said their clients rejected the allegations.
Amini's death while in custody of the so-called morality police for an alleged violation of Iran's strict Islamic dress code sparked months of national protests that became the most daunting challenge to the ruling theocracy in decades.
Hamedi was arrested after she took a photograph of Amini's parents embracing at a Tehran hospital while their daughter was in a coma. Mohammadi was arrested some time later after covering Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saqez.
The sentences are subject to appeal. If they are upheld, the time the two women have already spent in custody would be deducted from the prison terms.
Last year, Iran's Intelligence Ministry accused the two women of working for a U.S. intelligence agency.
Mohammadi is a reporter for the Ham Mihan newspaper, while Hamedi is a photographer for the Shargh newspaper.
Both have been held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since September 2022.
Last week, Amini's lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, was sentenced to a year in prison for propaganda against the state and for making comments to foreign and domestic media about the case.
Iran Repeats Threat To Expel Undocumented Afghans
A top Iranian official has reiterated that Tehran will deport all "illegal" migrants, most of whom are Afghan nationals who fled war, persecution, and poverty.
“Everyone who lacks the legal means to remain in Iran will be sent back [to their country] under a specific framework,” Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on October 19, doubling down on comments he made last month that "Afghans and foreign nationals who do not have legal documents" would be returned to their countries.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are said to have migrated across the border since Taliban militants seized power in August 2021 following the hasty departure of international peacekeeping forces. The influx has come at a time when Tehran is already struggling with economic woes sparked by the imposition of drastic international sanctions over its nuclear program.
Taliban officials have said they are seeking the safe return of the refugees, but little movement on the issue has been made to address the situation as more and more people cross the border.
International human rights groups have documented years of violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in camps, slave labor, and the separation of families.
But since Vahidi first made his comments in September, the estimated more than 3 million Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran have endured a surge in abuse.
Videos circulating on social media show Iranian mobs attacking the homes of Afghans or tormenting helpless Afghans on the streets.
Vahidi condemned the attacks saying it was "wrong that some people in our country are tormenting Afghans," but the dire economic conditions in Iran, which has been hit hard by years of Western economic sanctions, continues to fuel anger toward the migrants, with the number of Afghans forcefully deported back to their country rising.
Many of them fled their homeland because of fears of Taliban persecution and the rapidly declining economic prospects since the hard-line Islamists returned to power two years ago.
Iran's plans to deport undocumented Afghans also come amid its worsening ties with Afghanistan's de facto Taliban rulers. Taliban militants have engaged in deadly clashes with Iranian border guards in recent months amid a dispute over cross-border water resources.
“If I return to Afghanistan, my life will be in grave danger," Fawad, a former soldier of the now defunct Afghan National Army, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Two years ago, Fawad, who only gave his first name, reached Iran through [human] smuggling routes after enduring many difficulties.
“I ask the Islamic republic of Iran not to expel us,” he said.
The announcement has also rattled Afghans with legal permission to live and work in Iran.
"I still cannot rent an apartment easily and cannot open a bank account under my name," Mujibullah Raufi, an Afghan refugee in Iran, told Radio Azadi.
“I cannot get a SIM [mobile phone] card under my name and have no prospects of getting a decent job,” he added.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghans for more than four decades but Tehran has often complained of the lack of international aid for hosting Afghans.
More than 70 percent of the 3.6 million Afghans who left their country after the Taliban militants seized back power in August 2021 fled to Iran.
Data show most are educated middle-class Afghans who served in the fallen pro-Western Afghan republic's security forces or civil bureaucracy.
Iranian Activist Fatemeh Sepehri Back In Prison After Heart Surgery Earlier This Month
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was on medical leave from prison, was rearrested at her residence and taken back to prison, her brother said.
"Should any harm befall my sister or brothers, the responsibility lies squarely with [Iran's Supreme Leader] Ali Khamenei," Asghar Sepehri, Fatemeh's brother, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on October 19.
Two of Sepehri's brothers are also currently in custody.
Prior to Sepehri’s rearrest, her brother noted that officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Court had informed her that her medical leave had concluded and she was to present herself back at the prison to continue serving her 18-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, cooperation with hostile governments, insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and gathering and conspiring against national security.
Just before she was taken back into custody, Sepehri reiterated her decision to not willingly return to prison, saying that with very little recovery time following open-heart surgery earlier this month, being put back behind bars was "an affront by the Islamic republic."
She added in a video message that having been home for barely 24 hours after her release from hospital, "should any adversity come my way, Ali Khamenei and his subordinates must provide answers."
Sepehri also made an audio message as she was being apprehended, saying "agents of the Islamic republic are at my door. I'm preparing to accompany them, hoping for a free Iran in the near future."
This recent detention followed her brief return home after medical treatments at Qaem Hospital in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad. Sepehri, having undergone open-heart surgery earlier this month, was previously incarcerated but had been released temporarily on medical grounds.
In a separate incident at the hospital, she condemned Hamas's aggression towards Israel in a video statement, proclaiming, "The Iranian people stand in solidarity with Israel, while the Islamic regime misappropriates public funds for militaristic endeavors."
Faremeh Sepehri, known for her bold stance, is among those who have publicly called for the resignation of the Islamic republic's leader. Her activism led to her arrest last year during nationwide protests.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in Iran, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S., EU To Seek Unity In The Face Of Crises At Summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel delivered a message of unity on October 20 with regard to the Israel-Hamas and Ukraine wars as they met at the White House. The EU-U.S. summit takes place against a backdrop of global crises as Ukraine battles Russia's invasion and Israel gears up for an invasion of Gaza. "These conflicts show democracies must stand together," von der Leyen said as the American and European leaders presented a united front and sought to strengthen their "strategic partnership."
Iran's 'Axis Of Resistance': A Network Designed To Create Chaos, Fight Tehran's Enemies
As fighting intensifies between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, Iran has been increasingly vocal about the prospect of additional firepower entering the fray to score a victory for what Tehran calls the "axis of resistance" against Israel.
The axis, refined by the Islamic republic over the last four decades, is a loose-knit network of proxies, Tehran-backed militant groups, and allied state actors who play an important role in Iran's strategy to oppose the West, Arab foes, and, primarily, Israel.
Active in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere, the network allows Iran to create chaos in enemy territory, while allowing it to maintain a position of plausible deniability.
In the case of the latest conflict involving Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza, the stronger the Israeli response and the greater the blowback by Israel's Shi'ite and Sunni enemies in the region, the better it is for Iran, experts say.
It is a strategy that dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to experts, but was honed and rebranded as the axis of resistance by the Quds Force, the elite overseas arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
"Although a new term, ‘axis of resistance' describes an old phenomenon: any individual or group willing to fight Iran's wars in return for funding, arms, military training, and intelligence support," Ali Alfoneh, senior fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told RFE/RL in written comments.
But while Iran openly positions itself as the leading voice of the network as it calls for global resistance against Israel and the West, "the Quds Force avoids micromanagement and provides the proxies with some maneuvering room," Alfoneh said.
This relative autonomy, which at times has even seen proxies and partners work against Tehran's regional interests, makes it difficult to pin blame directly on Iran.
"If there is any kind of kinetic retaliation, your proxy, your partner absorbs the retaliation, and if your adversary wants to widen the scope, they have a hard time politically connecting the dots to do that," Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told RFE/RL.
'Successful Proxy Strategy'
The October 7 assault on Israel carried out by the Sunni militant group Hamas was a case in point, with Iran lauding the attack that killed more than 1,400 Israelis and triggered retaliatory Israeli strikes on Gaza that have so far killed more than 3,700 people and unleashed a devastating humanitarian crisis.
But despite Iran's longstanding support of Hamas -- which Alfoneh said is historically closer to Sunni Arab states and is for the most part funded by Qatar -- Israel and the West have not been able to directly tie the assault to Iran.
"When assessing the connective tissue between Iran and Hamas, we can't forget that the desire for Iran to disguise its own hand plays into the Islamic republic's own successful proxy strategy," Taleblu said. "The fact that some folks are having a hard time finding an immediate go order, or a very clear green light, is the success of the proxy strategy."
The axis of resistance is part of Iran's attempts to export the Twelver Jafari School of Shi'a Islam, which was named as Iran's official religion after 1979, and “it’s kind of messianic vision for what the Middle East would look like," Taleblu explained.
"This ideology only has resonance when the Middle East is in chaos, and the Islamic republic is an expert in managing chaos," he added.
The U.S. assassination in 2020 of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was seen as the architect of the axis of resistance and held great influence over its members, injected an element of chaos within the ranks of the network itself.
But while it presented challenges, it was not enough to disrupt the Quds Force or break up the axis.
"The Quds Force is a highly institutionalized military organization and the assassination of Major-General Soleimani had no impact on the performance of the organization," Alfoneh said.
The axis has continued its operations through Hamas and the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, sworn Israel enemy and Iranian proxy Lebanese Hizballah, and Iran-backed Shi’ite militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Force.
In Syria, the IRGC has deployed troops to aid government forces supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war, and in Yemen Iran has championed the Huthis, which has been battling a military alliance led by Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.
At times, some of these groups have flexed their independence from Iran and acted against Tehran's interest.
Alfoneh recalled Hizballah's kidnapping of Israeli border guards in 2006, which he said, "resulted in a devastating war that was much more problematic, since it was contrary to Iran's overall strategy of using Hizballah as a deterrent against Israel."
Major Differences
Major differences were observed between Hamas and Iran during the Syrian conflict as the Palestinian militants refused to come to the aid of Assad, a key Tehran ally.
And the political rise of some groups, including in Iraq and Hamas in Gaza, has led some to distance themselves from Iran, at least rhetorically, to retain their domestic legitimacy.
Hamas has insisted that it alone was behind its multipronged assault on Israel, and that Iran and Hizballah had no role. Hizballah has in recent days exchanged fire with Israel across the border in the biggest escalation of violence since their 2006 war. Israel has accused Hizballah of carrying out the attacks "under Iranian instruction."
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which also has a presence in Lebanon, is also believed to have mounted a cross-border attack on Israel on October 10.
In Iraq, sources told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that Iranian officials met with the heads of pro-Iranian Shi’ite militias after the October 7 attack on Israel.
Radio Farda has since reported that Shi’ite militias in Iraq have created a joint operational headquarters aimed at supporting the operation of Palestinian militant groups against Israel.
While Iran did engage different proxies in joint operations in Syria, Alfoneh of the Arab Gulf States Institute told RFE/RL: "In general, Iran prefers to preserve a degree of compartmentalization so intelligence leaks from one proxy do not compromise the entire proxy network."
A Strategic Victory?
In turn, Israel’s military reaction and the United States’ diplomatic and military support for Israel following the Hamas assault and the threat of the involvement of other members of the axis of resistance, can be seen as a strategic victory for Iran.
"The fact that the U.S. has to send such overt conventional military hardware [to Israel] is being seen as a win in Tehran, for them to have to deter a nonstate actor like Lebanese Hizballah," said Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
"This goes to show you how much Iran's proxies and their hybrid and conventional and asymmetric military capabilities [have grown] over the past few decades."
For its part, Hizballah claimed on October 18 that it was "thousands of times stronger" than it was during its last war with Israel, highlighting the possibility that the axis overall is more formidable in terms of firepower and recruitment than ever.
But Alfoneh said the strength of the axis, coming as Iran has called for an expanded alliance against Israel, is "not important."
"As long as the smaller and more expendable proxies such as Hamas can poke a hole in Israel's Iron Dome and demonstrate Israel's vulnerability, and as long as the more valuable proxies such as Hizballah can stay out of the war and provide Iran with an effective deterrence against Israeli bombardment of Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran is perfectly happy," Alfoneh said.
Taleblu said, despite Iran's effort to distance itself from a possible broader conflict involving its proxies and the militant groups that make up the axis of resistance, it is important to not let Tehran hide behind a shield of plausible deniability.
"It's imperative to constantly hold the patron accountable, and not just the proxy," Taleblu said. "Every time you hold only the proxy accountable, the patron will fight to live another day."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Saeid Jafari
Tehran 'Very Unlikely' To Get Directly Involved In Israel-Hamas Conflict, Says Iran Expert
Seyed Ali Alavi is a lecturer in Middle Eastern and Iranian Studies at SOAS University of London. He is also the author of Iran And Palestine: Past, Present, Future, a book released in 2019 that looks at the history of Tehran’s relationship with the Palestinian territories.
Alavi spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda about Iran’s ties to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the likelihood of Tehran becoming directly involved in the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict.
RFE/RL: How can we characterize Iran’s relationship with Hamas? Is the Palestinian group an Iranian proxy force?
Seyed Ali Alavi: There are misunderstandings about Hamas’s relations with Iran. Hamas is ideologically connected to the [Egypt-based] Muslim Brotherhood. Although the Islamic republic of Iran politically supports Hamas, they had major disagreements during the Syrian civil war when Hamas stood against [President Bashar] al-Assad’s Syria and refused to support Iran’s initiative in Syria. Hamas welcomes support from every country that [accepts] it as part of the Palestinian political spectrum. Iran supports Hamas politically as it allows Iran to be seen as the supporter of the Palestinian cause.
RFE/RL: What is the extent of Iran's support for Hamas? Iranian officials have previously said the country provides extensive support to the group.
It is vital to look at the history of the Palestinian conflict and not blame regional or international players for the recent tragedy.
Alavi: Iran has no borders with Gaza or with the [Palestinian-run] West Bank. Iranian support seems to be limited to financial support and the transfer of technology. Having said that, Hamas receives more financial and political support from its organic allies, Qatar and Turkey. Since the Syrian war, Iran has reduced its support to Hamas as they have different outlooks when it comes to the region beyond Palestine and Israel.
RFE/RL: You believe that Iran's support for Hamas is limited. But we know that representatives of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza, have made frequent trips to Iran. Does Tehran play a role in training these groups and planning their attacks?
Alavi: Hamas officials and their political offices are based in Qatar, and they regularly visit Turkey and Egypt as well as Iran. Diplomatic visits do not necessarily translate to a flood of logistical aid. Gaza has been under a full [Israeli] blockade since 2006 and the only route is through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Israel has revealed that its forces conducted hundreds of attacks on Iran’s allies in Syria since the beginning of the Arab Spring [uprisings in 2011]. Nevertheless, we did not witness any escalation or Iranian retaliation. It is very unlikely that we will see Iran getting involved in the [Israeli-Hamas] conflict. Iran’s response, like other regional states, will likely remain rhetorical and diplomatic.
RFE/RL: You mentioned Turkey and Qatar's support for Hamas. What is the Palestinian group’s relationship with these two regional actors?
Alavi: Hamas’s political office is located in Qatar, and Hamas has natural and organic relations with Turkey. Hamas’s leadership has repeatedly praised Turkey as a role model for governance in the region. Unlike Iran, which is under severe [U.S.] sanctions, Doha has the financial power to support the Hamas government in Gaza. Hamas also stood by Turkey in Syria and sees itself [politically] closer to Ankara than Tehran. Hence, Iran’s support seems confined to rhetorical and moral support and limited financial aid.
RFE/RL: Turkey and Qatar’s support for Hamas seems to be mostly political and financial. So, where does Hamas get its weapons from?
Alavi: The most important support that Hamas has is financial. Financial support can be transferred to other sectors, including the military. Iran does not have the capacity or the appetite to provide that on a large scale.
RFE/RL: You mentioned Iran’s disagreements with Hamas, including the Palestinian group’s refusal to support Assad, a key Tehran ally, during the Syrian civil war. Has Iran’s support for Hamas diminished?
Alavi: Hamas is not a homogenous entity. There are differences within Hamas. There is no confirmation about how much aid Hamas has received from Iran in the past few decades. While Qatar and Turkey have access to global financial hubs, Iran doesn’t and its financial support seems to be much more limited. Iran’s loud rhetorical support [for the Palestinian cause] and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s animosity [toward Tehran] puts Iran in the spotlight more than other states in the region.
RFE/RL: Have Hamas and Iran repaired their relationship?
Alavi: Hamas has its own autonomous foreign policy that is based on its ideology and national interest. Politically, Hamas clashed with Iran over Syria and publicly sided with Turkey against President Assad and against Iran. Having said that, Hamas needed political support at the global stage. Hence, its leadership attempted to repair its relations with Iran. Having said that, it is still an open question as to what extent Hamas’s relations with Iran have been fully restored.
RFE/RL: Do you think there is a risk that the Israeli-Hamas conflict will turn into a broader war in the Middle East that could drag in Iran?
Alavi: Iran’s supreme leader in his latest speech rejected the allegations that Iran was involved in the war. Ayatollah Khamenei did not even name Hamas. But he reiterated Iran’s moral support for the Palestinians. Iran is not willing to directly enter any regional conflicts beyond its borders. Tehran maintained this policy when the [Afghan] Taliban took over Kabul [in 2021] and when Azerbaijan and Armenia fought in 2020 and 2023. It is vital to look at the history of the Palestinian conflict and not blame regional or international players for the recent tragedy.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Mahsa Amini And Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' Movement Win EU's Sakharov Prize
Mahsa Amini and the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement in Iran that was triggered by her death were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award, the second honor bestowed upon Iranian women this month for their sometimes deadly struggle for human rights after activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace prize.
The 22-year-old Amini died in Tehran in September 2022 while in the custody of the notorious Iranian morality police for an alleged hijab infraction. The authorities claimed she had died due to medical problems, but her family and witnesses at the scene of her arrest said she was beaten by police and died as a result of her injuries.
Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, said when announcing the winners on October 19 that the "brutal murder" of Amini "marked a turning point" in the battle for women's rights in Iran.
"The selection of our daughter as the winner of the most prestigious human rights award of the European Union shows the attention you and the world community pay to the oppression of [Mahsa] and many of her generation who lost their lives unjustly because of the desire to live a free life," Amini's father said in a statement to RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
"We believe that people's solidarity and political and social relations around the world should make the world a safer place for children and youth and human life. Those who have many dreams to live a better life in a safe world. Our daughter is not dead. We live with her. We are happy that her name became a symbol of freedom and equality in the world and we feel that she is happy and pleased like us."
Amini's death in September 2022 triggered anti-government protests in Iran in what is considered to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iranian authorities have responded to the unrest with a crackdown on demonstrations that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
"I'm very happy, I expected it. I knew it, [she] deserves it. [She's] worth more than this," Amini’s mother Mojgan Eftekhari told Radio Farda after the announcement.
"It has triggered a women-led movement that is making history. The world has heard the chants of Women, Rights, Freedom -- three words that have become a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity, and freedom in Iran," she said.
Women have been at the forefront of the unrest that Amini's death unleashed in Iran, with many defiantly removing their hijabs, or Islamic head scarves, in public as a sign of protest. Some -- including celebrities and other luminaries -- posted videos of themselves on social media cutting their hair.
Iranian authorities have tried to tighten restrictions on wearing the hijab, while at the same time making the system less confrontational. But those efforts have largely failed.
On October 1, 16-year-old high-school student Armita Garavand was reportedly assaulted by police on the Tehran subway for not wearing a hijab. She has been in coma since the alleged assault on the Tehran Metro and doctors recently said her condition is deteriorating.
As part of a brutal and sometimes deadly crackdown on dissent, Iran's security institutions have escalated their aggressive campaign to curb free speech, detaining thousands over the past year in a country that international human rights organizations have consistently ranked as one of the world's top oppressors.
Earlier this week, an Iranian court sentenced Amini’s lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, to one year in prison on a charge of “propaganda against the system” after he spoke to media about her case.
The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. Named in honor of Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov, it was set up in 1988 to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms and comes with a sum of 50,000 euros ($53,000).
Last year, the European Parliament awarded the prize to the people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Other previous winners include the jailed Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, the democratic opposition in Belarus, and the jailed advocate for China's Uyghur minority, Ilham Tohti.
The other shortlisted nominees for this year’s Sakharov Prize were rights activists Vilma Nunez de Escorcia and Monsignor Rolando Jose Alvarez Lagos from Nicaragua and three women who have fought for abortion rights -- Justyna Wydrzynska from Poland, Morena Herrera from El Salvador, and Colleen McNicholas from the United States.
The movement for women's rights in Iran was also recognized earlier in October by the Nobel Committee, which awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Mohammadi and recognized the hundreds of thousands of people who "have demonstrated against Iran's theocratic regime's policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women."
'Prime Suspect' Detained In Killing Of Iranian Filmmaker And Wife
Iranian authorities say they have arrested the “prime suspect” in the suspected murder of the renowned artist couple, Dariush Mehrjui and Vahideh Mohammadi-Far, who were found stabbed to death in their residence outside the capital, Tehran.
The official IRNA news agency on October 19 cited a police spokesperson as saying that after "meticulous technical investigations and data cross-referencing, the main assailant, already in police custody, has been conclusively identified."
The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing to uncover potential accomplices in the case.
The pair were stabbed to death over the weekend at their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iranian cinemas's new wave in the early 1970s.
Some activists and opposition figures in Iran have drawn parallels between the killings and similar crimes in the past that were ultimately deemed political murders.
The apprehension of the suspect comes a day after an emotional funeral ceremony for the couple, which saw a significant gathering of the film and arts community, as well as the general public.
During the ceremony, some attendees voiced their dissent through protest slogans such as "Women, life, freedom,” highlighting the grief and defiance running through the crowd.
The deaths of Mehrjui and Mohammadi-Far have evoked memories of past political murders in Iran, especially the killing of activists Dariush Foruhar and Parvaneh Eskandari Foruhar in 1998. Both were ardent critics of Iran's religious leadership and faced consistent surveillance.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions On Support Network For Iran's Missile, Drone Programs
The U.S. Treasury Department on October 18 announced new sanctions on 11 individuals, eight entities, and one vessel that the United States says have enabled Iran's "destabilizing ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs."
The individuals, entities, and the vessel designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are based in Iran, Hong Kong, China, and Venezuela, the department said in a news release.
“The persons designated today have materially supported Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), or their subordinates in the production and proliferation of missiles and UAVs,” the Treasury Department said.
Iran’s “reckless choice to continue its proliferation of destructive UAVs and other weapons prolongs numerous conflicts in regions around the world," Treasury Undersecretary Brian E. Nelson added in the news release.
The sanctions, which freeze any assets held in U.S. jurisdiction and bar people in the U.S. from dealing with them, were a sign that Iran's missile program will remain restricted after the expiration of UN Security Council sanctions on October 18.
The expiration of the sanctions falls under a sunset clause of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which gave Tehran relief from sanctions in exchange for limiting its nuclear program. Former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned that deal in 2018 and restored U.S. on Iran sanctions. Efforts to revive it have failed.
Russia said on October 17 that after expiration of the sanctions imposed in the nuclear pact the transfers of missile technology to Iran would no longer needed Security Council approval. But Russia did not say whether it planned to support Tehran's missile development.
In light of the expiry of the UN’s restrictions on Iran’s missile-related activities, the State Department on October 18 published a joint statement related to countering Iranian missile-related activities.
The 45 countries that signed the statement have committed to countering Iranian missile-related activities through the so-called Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), a program designed to prevent shipments of weapons of mass destruction.
The countries that endorsed the PSI said they reaffirmed their commitment “to take all necessary measures to prevent the supply, sale, or transfer of ballistic missile-related items, materials, equipment, goods, and technology, to protect peace and stability in the region.”
The statement said the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems continues to pose a significant threat to international security.
“In this environment, Iran’s missile program remains one of the greatest challenges to international nonproliferation efforts,” it said.
The U.S. effort to limit Iran's missile and drone programs comes amid renewed American criticism of Tehran for backing Hamas, which on October 7 carried out a rampage against communities in southern Israel in which at least 1,300 people died.
U.S. officials have said they do not have evidence tying Iran to ordering or planning the attacks but have said Tehran is complicit because of its long-term support for Hamas.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranians Flock To Funeral Of Famed Filmmaker Mehrjui And His Wife Despite Police Presence
Renowned Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, screenwriter Vahideh Mohammadi-Far, were buried on October 18 after dying under mysterious circumstances in a funeral attended by many of the country's most well-known artists with riot police looking on.
The pair were stabbed to death over the weekend at their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran, Iranian judicial officials said on October 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s.
Some activists and opposition figures in Iran have drawn parallels between the killings and similar crimes in the past that were ultimately deemed political murders.
As the ceremony progressed in central Tehran, attendees chanted slogans such as "Women, life, freedom" and "Murderers, murderers should be disgraced," highlighting the grief and defiance running through the crowd.
Other raised placards during the ceremony that read, "In exchange, we have security," a thinly veiled critique of the government's recent claims that despite more than a year of nationwide unrest, Iran enjoys a "state of security."
Videos shared with RFE/RL’s Radio Farda captured other slogans such as "Death to the murderer of this crime" and "Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life for Iran."
The ceremony also saw Marzieh Borumand, head of the House of Cinema, take the stage and make a controversial statement to the government to "be good to us, and we will fight alongside you against Israel."
The reference to the current war being fought between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip elicited boos from some sections of the audience.
The deaths of Mehrjui and Mohammadi-Far have evoked memories of past political murders in Iran, especially the killing of activists Dariush Foruhar and Parvaneh Eskandari Foruhar in 1998. Both were ardent critics of Iran's religious leadership and faced consistent surveillance.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'I'm Afraid': Afghan Migrants Complain Of Rising Harassment, Violence In Iran
For decades, millions of Afghans fleeing war, persecution, and poverty have sought refuge in neighboring Iran.
Now, many of them face deportation after Tehran recently vowed to expel the 5 million Afghans it said were living "illegally" in the Islamic republic.
Afghan refugees and migrants say the September 27 announcement has triggered a surge in abuse against members of the sizeable Afghan community in Iran, including harassment and assault.
On October 6, a video posted on social media appeared to show a group of Iranian men and boys armed with sticks attacking the homes of Afghans in the northern city of Ghazvin. The authorities said 19 of the alleged attackers were arrested.
Other videos released in recent weeks, which RFE/RL was unable to verify, purportedly show groups of Iranian civilians beating up Afghans.
"We are worried that the situation in Iran has turned very hostile against Afghans," Parwana, an Afghan refugee who lives with her family in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "They are throwing stones at the windows of houses where Afghans live. They shout, 'Afghans should leave our country and return to their homeland,'" added Parwana, who only gave her first name.
Sweta, another refugee who lives in the Iranian capital, says she has also observed a recent surge in the number of physical and verbal attacks against Afghans. "I witnessed Iranians beating young Afghan boys publicly even when they hadn't done anything wrong," Sweta, who also only gave her first name, told Radio Azadi.
History Of Abuse
For years, human rights groups have documented widespread violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in deportation camps, forced labor, and forced separation of families.
Mired in an economic crisis amid skyrocketing inflation and rising food prices, Iran has often expressed alarm at the number of undocumented Afghans on its soil. Officials have often blamed Afghans for insecurity and unemployment in Iran.
Tehran has also complained that it has received little financial help from the international community, despite hosting millions of Afghans since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Iran's plans to deport undocumented Afghans also come amid its worsening ties with Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Taliban militants have engaged in deadly clashes with Iranian border guards in recent months amid a dispute over cross-border water resources.
In a statement released on October 14, some 500 Iranian activists urged the authorities "not to exploit the country's current problems and drag us into the abyss of racism and hatred."
"Let's not allow people to sow seeds of hatred, violence, discrimination, and xenophobia," it said.
An estimated 3.6 million Afghans have fled their homeland since the Taliban seized power in 2021, with many fleeing persecution and the devastating humanitarian and economic crises plaguing the war-torn country.
Around 70 percent of them have moved to Iran, according to the United Nations, although hundreds of thousands have been deported.
The United Nations has said that more than 3 million Afghans live in Iran. Out of them, around 1.3 million have visas or refugee status. Tehran has claimed that a significantly higher number of Afghans live in the country.
Last week, Tehran said more than 1 million Afghan refugees registered for new biometric cards, giving them access to banking services and SIM cards.
Deportations
Iran has intensified the deportations of Afghans since announcing its plan to expel all undocumented migrants.
Local Taliban officials in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimroz say that Tehran has deported over 150,000 Afghans in the past three months.
Afghans who were recently deported told Radio Azadi that they were mistreated and harassed by Iranian border guards. "They did not give us bread or water during the two days that they imprisoned us," said Abdul Salam, who illegally entered Iran two months ago and found a job as a laborer in the southeastern city of Zahedan.
"They held us in a room and then took us outside," he added. "They left us in the scorching sun from morning to evening. We couldn't get up. When we stood up, they kicked us in the back."
Afghans who still reside in Iran say they live in constant fear of deportation or violence.
"I'm afraid to leave my home because many Afghans have been subjected to beatings in the markets and on the streets," an Afghan refugee who requested anonymity due to fears of retribution told Radio Azadi.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Naqiba Barekzai of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
- By Todd Prince
Israel-Hamas War Creates Prospects, Problems For Russia As It Invades Ukraine And Seeks Clout In Mideast
The invasion of Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas has shattered the illusion of stability in the Middle East and triggered a war that could reshape great-power influence in the region and beyond.
How it all shakes out will depend in large part on the length and course of the war, including whether another Iranian-backed militant organization, Hizballah, opens a second front against Israel in the north, expanding the conflict to Lebanon and potentially Syria.
A blast that killed hundreds of people at a hospital in Gaza on October 17 ignited mutual accusations, increasing the tension hours before U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on a visit that underscored the stakes for the Middle East, Washington, and the world.
The new war may help the Kremlin by drawing attention away from the carnage it is causing in Ukraine, squeezing U.S. military resources, and bolstering Russia's anti-Western narratives, analysts say -- but a widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict could strain Moscow's carefully cultivated Middle East ties and jeopardize its clout in the region.
Over more than two decades in power, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made significant strides in rebuilding the influence Moscow lost among predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East following the Soviet collapse of 1991, while also establishing friendly ties with Israel.
But Israel sees Syria and Iran as serious national security threats, and Putin has strengthened Russia's ties with both of those countries.
He has increased Russia's military presence in Syria, where the Kremlin, Hizballah, and Iran have supported President Bashar al-Assad in his 12-year war against opposition groups -- some of which are backed by the United States, which also has troops in the country. He has also expanded defense ties with Iran, a major supplier of attack drones that Russia is using in its war on Ukraine.
Now, something could break.
"The real test for Russia's relationship with Israel is going to be what Hizballah does. If they attack, Israel is going to hit back hard at Hizballah, which is on the same team as Russia in Syria. And I think that is where we will see the relationship deteriorate," Mark Katz, a political-science professor at George Mason University in Virginia who focuses on Russia and the Middle East, told RFE/RL.
Signs of strain are evident following Hamas's October 7 invasion, which has killed more than 1,400 Israelis, making it the deadliest attack in the country's history. Putin took days to comment -- and when he did, in contrast to widespread Western condemnation of Hamas, he blamed the United States for failing to produce a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In remarks during a 10-minute meeting, Putin did not mention Hamas by name, referring to "events" and "tensions" -- and a draft UN Security Council resolution that Russia submitted on October 16 also made no mention of Hamas or its attack.
"Israelis are much more critical of anyone who is not siding with it, [or] at least not condemning what Hamas did," Nimrod Goran, president of the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies in Jerusalem and a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, told RFE/RL.
The Hamas invasion and Israel's response brought a rash of criticism of Israel from pro-Kremlin analysts and commentators on Russian state TV. But Russia may be wary about tilting too far away from Israel and toward its foes, including Iran, analysts say.
Russia's relations with Iran have "qualitatively changed," Hanna Notte, a Berlin-based analyst with the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies and an expert on Russian policy in the Middle East, told RFE/RL on October 9. "But still, I don't think that Russia wants to go all-in with Iran, that it wants to disrupt its relations with Israel and with [Persian] Gulf states."
Mark Galeotti, an author and analyst of Russian policy, said that "although there are positive relations between Russia and Iran in terms of sanctions-busting, we should remember that particularly when it comes to Middle Eastern politics, Russia and Iran are at best 'frenemies' -- they're rivals for supremacy."
"We've seen that in Syria as well," Galeotti said.
Syria War
Syria is Moscow's biggest physical foothold in the Middle East. Russia's naval and air bases there are its only military presence on the Mediterranean and thus of strategic importance, enabling it to project power outside its immediate region.
This presence depends on the survival of Assad's government, which is also backed by Iranian and Hizballah fighters.
In 2022, Russia reportedly transferred more than 1,000 troops and an air-defense system out of Syria to support its war against Ukraine, where Moscow's forces suffered major setbacks in the months after Putin launched the full-scale invasion.
Should the Israeli-Hamas conflict expand and prompt Hizballah to shift fighters from Syria to Lebanon, "that would just make Russia's job more difficult in Syria," Katz said.
U.S.-backed and Turkish-backed fighters opposed to Assad control the country's north. At the same time, Russia doesn't want Iran and its proxies to gain too much influence in Syria -- both because of its own relationship with Iran and because of concerns about angering Israel.
Russia, which controls a large part of the skies above Syria, has let Israeli jet fighters bomb Hizballah over the years. Israel and Russia have set up an exchange of information between their forces operating in and around Syria to reduce the risk of air incidents.
In September 2018, Israeli jets bombed a facility in Syria that Israel claimed was used to house Iranian military equipment that could be transferred to Hizballah fighters in Lebanon.
Syria fired back at the Israeli jets but hit a Russian military plane, killing all 15 people on board. Russia accused the Israeli military of using the Russian plane as a cover to dodge Syrian defense systems.
Thereafter the two countries deepened cooperation over Syrian airspace. That cooperation, analysts say, has been a key factor keeping Israel from supplying weapons to Ukraine.
"There is a need for Israel to maintain coordination with the Russians, mostly because of Syria. Even the decision taken by Israel on how to respond to the war in Ukraine was basically made on the potential impact for Israel in Syria," Goran said.
That is unlikely to change, he added.
Nonetheless, Russia's relations with Israel have cooled since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Putin is widely believed to have expected to bring Ukraine to its knees within days or weeks. His apparent failure to foresee a long war left Russia unprepared militarily and, with Western sanctions hampering its weapons industry, prompted it to turn to Iran and North Korea for drones and missiles.
In return, Russia has promised advanced weapons to Iran, including fighter jets. The United States has described the relationship as "unprecedented" and "a full-scale defense partnership" that poses a threat to Iran's neighbors, including Israel.
Still, Israel has refused to join the U.S. and European Union sanctions against Russia or send weapons to Ukraine, though it did allow Washington to shift U.S. ammunition stockpiles in the country to Ukraine.
The Ukraine Aid Conundrum
While the Israel-Hamas war could stretch Russia thin and disrupt its juggling act in the Middle East, particularly if the conflict expands, Putin may hope that the benefits will outweigh the costs.
For now, the war has enabled Russia to step up the anti-Western rhetoric that has become an extremely prominent aspect of its foreign policy, as Putin woos the countries worldwide that are not allied with Washington and casts the invasion of Ukraine as a forced defense against a U.S.-led effort to weaken or destroy Russia.
While ignoring its own attacks on civilians in Ukraine, which have drawn widespread accusations of war crimes, Russia has seized on the killing of civilians in Israeli bombardments of Gaza to accuse the West of double standards, addressing audiences in the Global South and beyond and seeking to dilute anger over its actions in Ukraine.
Many analysts say Putin's best chance of achieving anything that it can call a victory in Ukraine is for Western backing for Kyiv to fade, drying up the supply of weapons it needs to fight Russia off. There were signs of slipping support before the Hamas attack, which may have fueled hopes in the Kremlin that the United States will struggle to supply both Ukraine and Israel with arms.
The United States is running low on some munitions after delivering Ukraine more than $45 billion in military aid since February 2022. But an analysis by Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, indicates that at least in the short term, there won't be much of a problem.
According to Cancian, only about a dozen of the 100 military items sent by the United States to Ukraine are in short supply. Furthermore, the most important of those - High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, artillery, and 155-millimeter shells -- are not among Israel's immediate needs.
"The initial ask -- as currently reported -- does not conflict with Ukraine's or Taiwan's needs," Cancian wrote. "Nevertheless, as time goes on, there will be trade-offs as certain key systems are diverted to Israel. A few systems that Ukraine needs for its counteroffensive may not be available in the numbers that Ukraine would like."
Biden said this week that the United States has the military resources to support Israel in its war against Hamas and Ukraine. "We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense," Biden said in an interview aired on CBS television on October 15.
Two days later, the White House confirmed that the United States had sent Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv's forces used them in an attack on Russian airfields in the occupied Zaporizhzhya region.
Power And Personal Rapport
Meanwhile, Russia's clout in the Middle East could be challenged by a stepped-up U.S. presence: With the deployment of two aircraft carriers, the Israel-Hamas war may reverse the recent U.S. disengagement from the region in the wake of the war in Iraq and its long aftermath.
Russia and China have been seeking to fill its shoes in the Middle East, with Beijing brokering a deal to restore diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
The United States "may reaffirm its primacy" in the region, said Francois Heisbourg, a special adviser at the Fondation Pour La Recherche Strategique, a French think tank. "This could reinforce U.S. credibility in Europe."
Bill Courtney, a foreign policy expert at the Rand Corporation in Washington, told RFE/RL that it is unclear how long-term such a shift might last, given the priority attention that the United States has given to China and the Indo-Pacific region.
Another factor playing into Russia's prospects in the Middle East is the fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose grip on power is likely to slip as a result of the Hamas attack -- a massive security failure.
Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, analysts say the Russian-Israeli relationship was strengthened by the personal rapport between Putin and Netanyahu, who has led Israel for most of the past 14 years and traveled to Moscow many times to meet Putin, in large part to discuss Syria and Iran.
"He is probably gone, whether soon or a few months from now," said Kawa Hassan, a fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Program at the Stimson Center, a think tank in Washington.
Iranian Court Sentences Amini Lawyer To Prison For Foreign Media Interviews
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has sentenced prominent Iranian attorney Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht, who represents the family of the late Mahsa Amini, to one year in prison on a charge of "propaganda against the system" after he conducted interviews with several foreign media outlets, including RFERL’s Radio Farda.
Ali Rezaei, the attorney for Nikbakht, said on October 18 that the sentence is the maximum penalty typically meted out in such cases. He added that in past incidents where individuals were persecuted for interviews with overseas Persian-speaking media, the prison terms were considerably shorter.
Furthermore, the court's verdict does not stop at imprisonment for Nikbakht as he is additionally prohibited from activities on social media as part of his punishment.
The interviews that led to Rezaei's conviction included discussions on issues such as the plight of protesters in Iran, criticism of the airing of political confessions on state media, and the reasons behind prohibiting motorcycle licenses for Iranian women.
Another significant point of contention has been Nikbakht's public disagreement with the forensic medical conclusion surrounding the death of his client, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Authorities had attributed her death while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation to a heart attack and an underlying disease, a stance that has been vocally challenged by Nikbakht.
Nikbakht has said often that speaking to both domestic and foreign media is not a criminal act as "only if the content of the interview is against the law can it be considered a crime."
He has a long history of representing Iranian personalities in rights-related cases, including most recently that of the acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was released from prison days after going on a hunger strike to protest “the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary and security apparatus.
Amini's death in September 2022 has been a trigger for recent civil unrest in Iran, with thousands rallying for greater freedoms and women's rights, marking one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Iran Human Rights group, based in Norway, has reported that the protests have led to the deaths of at least 587 individuals, inclusive of several young people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activists Draw Parallels Between Recent Killing Of Filmmaker, Previous Political Murders
Some activists and opposition figures in Iran have drawn parallels between the recent killing of acclaimed Iranian director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife and similar killings in the past that were ultimately deemed political murders
Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were stabbed to death over the weekend in their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran, Iranian judiciary officials said on October 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s.
Human rights advocate Nasrin Sotudeh said the deaths “eerily bring back memories of the harrowing assassination of Dariush Foruhar and his wife, especially as we near their death anniversary."
Forouhar and Parvaneh Eskandari Foruhar were vocal critics of Iran's religious leadership and were constantly monitored. They were murdered in their home on November 21, 1998.
The individuals who confessed to the murders were affiliated with Iran's Intelligence Ministry and admitted that the murders were termed a "physical elimination" directed by the ministry.
Sotudeh also commented on the killing of Mehrjui and Mohammadifar on social media in a post on October 16, questioning the nature of the murder and stressing the need for a "referendum to institute a competent government that ensures security."
Political activist Emadaldin Baghi expressed similar concerns in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that drew parallels with the killing of the Foruhars and suggesting that their killing was reminiscent of the notorious series of political murders that rocked Iran in the 1990s.
Jomhuri Islami, a prominent Iranian newspaper, also drew analogies between Mehrjui's murder and the "chain murders of the 1990s." The newspaper urged officials to swiftly and diligently probe the matter to root out any underlying corruption.
Adding to the growing chorus of voices commenting on the killings was the Association of Iranian Film and Theater Artists Abroad.
Formed in the wake of last year's sweeping nationwide protests, the association warned that Mehrjui's death was a grim reminder of the perils artists continuously face in Iran, alluding to the murders in the 1900s and murder of the Foruhars.
The government-aligned Iran newspaper dismissed the comments, criticizing entities for drawing parallels to previous killings without furnishing concrete evidence. It further accused certain Persian-speaking international media and what it called a "domestic faction" of unduly politicizing the incident.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Singer Ghorbani, Who Uses Female Musicians On Stage, Sees Concerts Canceled
Prominent Iranian singer Alireza Ghorbani has revealed that authorities in the city of Isfahan have declined to grant him a concert permit because his shows feature female musicians performing onstage.
In an Instagram post dated October 16, Ghorbani expressed his frustration, highlighting the "Herculean efforts" made by his team to facilitate the Isfahan concert, only to have their permit application denied.
Music correspondent Bahman Babazade noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that this recent setback for Ghorbani was specifically due to regulations against female musicians in his ensemble playing instruments. Consequently, the concerts, initially slated to run for seven consecutive nights, have been called off.
Moreover, Babazadeh pointed out the escalating trend of "extensive restrictions" on concert events in other Iranian provinces, including Khuzestan and Fars.
This comes against a backdrop of an increasing number of cultural performances and concerts in Iran being curtailed, often due to mounting pressure from conservative factions in the Iranian leadership, asserting that such events contradict Islamic principles.
Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, female vocalists have faced a blanket ban on performing, while music concerts in general have been subjected to significant regulatory hurdles.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Iranians, angered by the 22-year-old's death while in police custody for a head-scarf violation, have poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU To Maintain Sanctions On Iran Over Its Nuclear Program
The European Union said on October 17 that it was maintaining sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program beyond a deadline in a landmark nuclear deal. Under the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major powers, Tehran agreed to restrain its nuclear program in return for relief from Western sanctions. But the accord began unravelling in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it and began reimposing sanctions. Iran retaliated by dropping some of its obligations under the agreement. The EU sanctions remaining in place include blacklisting missile manufacturers and affiliates of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.
Tehran Fans Flames Of Escalation Fears With Warning On Israeli-Hamas War
Iranian leaders have called for an "immediate" halt to Israel's offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip and warned "other fronts will open up" in the conflict, fanning global concerns that the war could quickly escalate.
Israel pounded southern Gaza for an 11th day on October 17 in response to a Hamas attack inside Israel that killed more than 1,400 Israelis, with at least another 199 being taken back to the Palestinian territory as hostages. The conflict is already the deadliest in five Gaza wars for both sides, with Palestinian officials saying more than 2,800 people have already died in Gaza during the Israeli assault.
The Israeli response has pushed hundreds of thousands of civilians to try and leave Gaza to the south, exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the territory, which has seen its supply lines for electricity, fuel, and other goods from Israel cut off. Relief convoys that have been waiting for days in Egypt were said to be headed towards the Rafah border crossing with the Palestinian enclave on October 17.
International observers have condemned the Hamas attack but have also said that while Israel has the right to defend its citizens, it needs to enable a plan to deliver humanitarian aid to those civilians caught up in the fighting that has seen Israeli forces pound Gaza for days as they prepare for a ground invasion to wipe out Hamas, which rules the enclave.
“If the crimes continue, Muslims will be impatient, resistances forces will be impatient, and nobody will be able to prevent them,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on October 17.
Iran, a staunch backer of Hamas, has denied any involvement in the incursion and attack on Israel.
Added Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: "Any option is imaginable," he said, when asked if Iran could step into the conflict. "No one can stand on the sidelines."
He did not say whether that meant direct Iranian action or moves by other armed groups supported by Iran such as Hizballah, which is located in Lebanon.
U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Jerusalem on October 18 to show support for Israel and then head to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders as they look for a diplomatic solution to ensure the conflict doesn't broaden and that humanitarian aid can be delivered.
"The way I see it, if Iran and its allies decide to escalate, it will come from the Syria front, not Lebanon, although Hizballah will still be a key player in any case," Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said in a post on X.
Raz Zimmt, an expert on Iran at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said he doesn't believe Tehran "at present" wants the war to expand as "they understand that they also have a price to pay."
He added in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Iran could face a "very significant dilemma" following its tough talk because "if they do nothing, it will certainly present them as weak."
If Tehran does intervene, Zimmt said, “then they could lose their more important strategic arm, which is Hizballah” in retaliatory Israeli attacks.
- By Reuters
Iran Sentences Crew Of Seized Panamanian-Flagged Tanker
The crew of a Panamanian-flagged tanker seized by Iran last year has been sentenced to a total 22 years in prison by the Revolutionary Court of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on October 17. It was not immediately clear how many crew members were sentenced and how long each of them were jailed for. In October 2022, Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf. The contents of the tanker named Ariana has been transferred to the National Iranian Oil Company, according to the judicial order.
Arrests Made In Connection With Killing Of Iranian Film Director, Wife
Two arrests have been made and two more have been promised in connection with the killings of noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, on October 14. Judiciary officials have said that Mehrjui and Mohammadifar were stabbed to death in their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran. "Four suspects have been identified so far, two of them have been arrested and the other two will be arrested," a police spokesperson told reporters on December 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Warns Of Wider Mideast Conflict As Iran Cautions Israel Ahead Of Gaza Invasion
The United States has warned that conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas could expand into the wider Middle East, engulfing the oil-rich region in fighting.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on October 15 that there was a risk that militant group Hizballah or Iran could get directly involved in Israel's war with Hamas.
"There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north, and of course of Iran's involvement," he told CBS's Face The Nation.
Sullivan said he was foremost concerned about Lebanon-based Hizballah attacking Israel from the north.
There have been minor skirmishes over the past week between Hizballah, an Iranian-backed militant group, and Israeli forces.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned Israel against invading the Gaza Strip, saying Tehran would not "remain a spectator" in such a situation
Israeli forces have been pounding the Gaza Strip for days as they prepare for a ground invasion to wipe out Hamas, which rules the enclave.
Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8, a day after its militants invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,000 people in the deadliest attack in the country's history.
Israel has said it can fight on two fronts should Hizballah attack.
Sullivan said the Biden administration will push Congress this week to pass an emergency spending bill that includes billions of dollars in military aid for Israel.
He said the administration also ordered a second aircraft-carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel to deter Hizballah or Iran from joining the conflict.
While the United States has not had formal diplomatic relations with Iran since 1980, Sullivan said the White House has means of communicating privately with Iran.
"We have availed ourselves of those means over the past few days to make clear privately that which we have said publicly," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke directly with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on October 15 to also warn Tehran from “extension of the conflict, especially to Lebanon.”
In the meantime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been on a whirlwind tour through Middle East capitals as the Biden administration seeks to contain the conflict, find a resolution, and help Gaza refugees.
Blinken will return to Israel on October 16 following visits to Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
"There's a determination in every country I went to, to make sure that this conflict doesn't spread," Blinken said on October 15 as he prepared to leave Cairo. "They are using their own influence, their own relationships, to try to make sure that this doesn't happen."
The Middle East accounts for about 30 percent of the world's oil production and expansion of the conflict could drive prices above $100 a barrel at a time when the world is struggling to contain inflation.
- By AP
Iranian Film Director, Wife Reportedly Found Stabbed To Death In Their Home
Noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife were stabbed to death in their home by an unknown assailant, state media reported on October 15. The official IRNA news agency quoted Hossein Fazeli, a judiciary official, as saying that Mehrjhi and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were discovered dead with knife wounds to their necks. Fazeli said the director's daughter, Mona Mehrjui, found the bodies when she went to visit her father on the night of October 14 at their home in a suburb about 30 kilometers west of the capital, Tehran. The report said authorities were investigating.
- By dpa
Iran Has Discussed All Scenarios In Conflict With Regional Partners
Iran's foreign minister has pledged renewed support for allied militant groups in the Middle East, while calling for a political solution to the current outbreak of violence. "The resistance alone is capable of carrying out any action and has the means to do so," Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut on October 14, amid fears the deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas will spread throughout the region. He said that a range of scenarios had been discussed in meetings with leaders of allied groups in the region, warning, "everyone has drafted scenarios, and everyone has their hand on the trigger."
Iranian Activist Makes Plea From Prison To Be Released With Her Brothers
A brother of jailed Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri said his sister has appealed for her release together with two other brothers who were arrested after being criticized for not taking care of her. Fatemeh Sepehri recently underwent heart surgery but was returned to prison. Her family says her condition remains as "critical" as it was before the surgery. The human rights and pro-democracy activist is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She was arrested by security forces in September last year at the beginning of nationwide protests and sentenced in March to 18 years in prison. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Thousands Take To Streets Of Iranian Capital In Support Of Palestinians
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran on October 13 in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. The demonstrators waved the flags of Iran, Palestine, and Hizbullah and held banners that read "Down with America" and "Down with Israel" as they marched in the Iranian capital, an AFP journalist said. Similar rallies were held in other cities across the Islamic republic, where flags of the United States and Israel were burned.
Iranian Teen Reportedly Remains In Coma, Condition Unchanged
Relatives of Armita Garavand say the Iranian teen remains in a coma after reportedly being assaulted by the morality police for not wearing the mandatory hijab earlier this month. "There has been no change, positive or negative, in her condition," a source close to the family told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on October 12. A hospital source told Radio Farda that Garavand has vital signs "and is not brain dead." The source close to the family added that family members were allowed to enter her ICU room in a rare chance to see the 16-year-old student in person and not behind glass. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
