Iranian Activists Say Khadirzadeh Health Worsening Since Attempt On Life

Human rights activists say the health of Suada Khadirzadeh, a political prisoner being held at the Urmia prison in northwestern Iran, has deteriorated since she was returned to the facility hours after having a Caesarean section to deliver her baby in June.

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization said the Kurdish political prisoner tried to end her life by hanging herself and giving pills to her infant in protest of her detention.

She was saved by other prisoners and, along with her baby, was transferred to the prison hospital.

Khadirzadeh was arrested by security forces in October 2021, but officials have still not made public the reason for her detention, nor what charges she faces.



Hengaw reported that the vision in one of Khadirzadeh's eyes was badly damaged in the incident.



Kurdpa news agency also confirmed Khadirzadeh's eye injury and referred to her as being in a "psychologically unsuitable" situation.



Last month, Khadirzadeh was denied postnatal and postsurgical care for several days even though she was suffering from postoperative bleeding and her infants health was poor.



During her pregnancy, Khadirzadeh said she was held hostage on false accusations.



Urmia prison officials have also opposed her request for a temporary medical release despite a doctor's certificate outlining her physical condition.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda