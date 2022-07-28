News
Iranian Rights Group Says Prisoner Suffering From Mental Illness Executed
Iran Human Rights Organization says Mohsen Safari, who was convicted on narcotics charges, has been executed despite a doctor's diagnosis that he suffered from a mental disorder.
The rights group quoted Safari's relatives as saying on July 27 that he was executed at the request of the Counterintelligence Organization.
Safari was arrested in 2009 after being caught with heroin and later sentenced to death by the Islamic Revolutionary Court.
The family said the execution was carried out even though a doctor had diagnosed Safari as being bipolar and despite the fact that Article 149 of the Islamic Criminal Code states that if someone is "mentally disturbed" at the time of committing a crime "in such a way that they lack willpower or discernment," they are "considered insane and not criminally responsible."
Safari was reportedly transferred to solitary confinement ahead of execution twice in May but each time was returned to prison by order of a forensic doctor.
As of June 28, at least 239 executions had been recorded in Iran this year, including more than three a day over the past month, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization.
Some human rights sources, including the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), say more than 85 percent of executions in Iran are carried out "in secret and without official and public information."
The rise in the number of executions began last September after Ebrahim Raisi, an ex-head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russian Court Sets August 19 For Hearing Into Shutting Jewish Agency
A Russian court has set August 19 for a hearing requested by the Justice Ministry, which wants to shut down the offices of the Jewish Agency for Israel, a group that helps maintain Jewish cultural identity in the country, as well as the immigration of Jews to Israel.
The Basmanny district court in the Russian capital on July 28 set the date for the proceedings, which Israel has warned could have a serious impact on bilateral ties.
Moscow has accused the organization of acting in contravention of Russian law, without providing details.
According to Russian media reports, the agency is accused of illegally collecting personal data from Russian citizens. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied reports that closing the agency is aimed at preventing a brain drain after many Russians left the country following the invasion of Ukraine.
The Jewish Agency for Israel, established in 1929, began working in Russia in 1989 and has assisted hundreds of thousands of Jews from all over the Soviet Union to immigrate to Israel.
The Israeli Integration Ministry says nearly 17,000 people have left Russia for Israel this year so far, more than twice as many as last year.
Closing the agency's Russian branch would not stop Russian Jews from moving to Israel, but it could slow down the process.
Some Israelis see the threatened shutdown as punishment for Israel's stance on Russia's war on Ukraine.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has taken a tougher stance over the conflict than Israel's former prime minister, Naftali Bennett, who stepped aside on July 1.
With reporting by dpa and TASS
Iran Reveals Plans To Build New Nuclear Research Reactor
Iran says it plans to build a new research reactor at its nuclear site in Isfahan Province, with construction set to start in the next several weeks.
"This is an entirely domestic project that will close the chain of research, evaluation, testing, and production of nuclear energy in Iran," Mohammad Eslami, head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency on July 28.
Eslami, who is also vice president in Iran, added that research into finding suitable locations for new nuclear sites, especially in the south of the country, has begun. He did not elaborate.
Western concerns over Iran's atomic program led to sanctions against Tehran and eventually a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to curb the program.
However, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, prompting Tehran to gradually break from compliance with the accord. Talks to restore the deal have been stalled since April.
Iran says its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, but it is now enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity -- its highest level ever and a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.
The International Atomic Energy Agency announced in June that 90 percent of Iran's most-enriched uranium has been transferred to the Isfahan Atomic Center, where the equipment for converting uranium gas into uranium metal is located.
Iran turned off the surveillance cameras at several nuclear facilities last month in response to a resolution from the IAEA board of governors demanding it cooperate with UN inspectors looking into undeclared nuclear sites.
The IAEA has warned several times that Iran needed only a few more weeks to produce raw material for a nuclear bomb.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Hungarian PM Orban Defends 'Cultural' Standpoint In Racist Remarks Row
Hungary's right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has defended his recent comments against creating "peoples of mixed-race," saying they represented a "cultural, civilizational standpoint."
"It happens sometimes that I speak in a way that can be misunderstood...the position that I represent is a cultural, civilizational standpoint," Orban told a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during a one-day visit to neighboring Austria.
Orban triggered a wave of scathing criticism after he warned on July 23 against mixing with "non-Europeans" in a speech in Romania's Transylvania region, home to a sizable ethnic Hungarian minority.
"We move, we work elsewhere, we mix within Europe," he said in a speech at the Baile Tusnad Summer University.
"But we don't want to be a mixed race," a "multi-ethnic" people who would mix with "non-Europeans," he said.
During the same speech, Orban also seemed to allude to the Nazi German gas chambers when criticizing a Brussels plan to reduce European gas demand by 15 percent following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“For example, there is the latest proposal from the EU Commission, which says that everyone should be obliged to reduce their gas consumption by 15 percent. I don’t see how that should be enforced, although there is German know-how for this, from the past, I think,” Orban told the thousands-strong audience.
Hungary was the only EU member to oppose the gas-reduction plan, which passed on a majority vote this week.
A longtime adviser to Orban, Zsuzsa Hegedus, resigned on July 26, slamming Orban's speech as "a pure Nazi text," while Jewish community representatives voiced alarm.
Referring to Orban's speech as "stupid and dangerous," the International Auschwitz Committee called on the EU to continue to distance itself from "Orban's racist undertones and to make it clear to the world that [he] has no future in Europe."
The speech reminds Holocaust survivors "of the dark times of their own exclusion and persecution," the organization's vice president, Christoph Heubner, said in a statement on July 26.
More than half a million Hungarian Jews were systematically exterminated during the Nazi Holocaust in World War II.
Heubner called on the EU and specifically on Austria's Nehammer to make a stand ahead of Orban's visit and distance themselves from "Orban's racist undertones."
Nehammer said on July 28 that the issue had been "resolved...amicably and in all clarity," adding that his country "strongly condemned...any form of racism or anti-Semitism."
Austria is the first EU country to host Orban for talks since he won a fourth straight mandate in an April landslide.
The Hungarian premier has in the past targeted migrants from Africa and the Middle East, as well as NGOs that support them, restricting the right to seek asylum and putting up barriers at borders.
Russian TV Journalist Who Protested War On-Air Fined For 'Discrediting' Army
Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, known for her live on-air anti-war protest, has been convicted of "discrediting" the country's armed forces in social media posts condemning Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
"The evidence confirms Ovsyannikova's guilt. There is no reason to doubt its authenticity," the judge at Moscow's Meshchansky District Court said after a short hearing on July 28, in which Ovsyannikova had described the proceedings as "absurd."
The judge said the court was fining Ovsyannikova 50,000 rubles ($822) for her social media posts.
Earlier this month, Ovsyannikova staged a single picket against the backdrop of the Kremlin, unfurling a poster with the inscription, "Putin is a murderer. His soldiers are fascists," and photos of children killed in Ukraine. She was not detained at the time.
However, several days later, on July 17, she was arrested while at home in Moscow.
Ovsyannikova gained international recognition on March 14 when she burst onto the set of the Vremya news program on Russia's Channel One holding a poster reading in part “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted in Russian, "Stop the war! No to war!"
Ovsyannikova was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest. She was later detained and fined 30,000 rubles (about $500) by a court for calling for illegal protests.
Ovsyannikova resigned from Channel One and spent several months abroad, including in Ukraine, repeatedly expressing her condemnation of the war.
For three months, she trained at the German edition of Die Welt. In early July, the journalist announced her return to Russia.
Russia has stepped up detentions and prosecution of journalists, activists, and others who challenge the Kremlin line on its invasion of Ukraine. The government calls it a “special operation” and not a war.
Ukraine Appoints New Anti-Corruption Prosecutor After Long Delay
KYIV -- Ukraine has named a new specialized anti-corruption prosecutor after an almost two-year hiatus, a move Western countries have been pressuring it to make to stem graft many see as endemic to the country.
Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, said in a post on his Telegram channel on July 28 that 35-year-old Oleksandr Klymenko will assume the post.
"The fight against corruption is a priority for our state, as our investment attractiveness and business freedom depend on its success," Yermak said.
Klymenko previously worked as an investigator in the national anti-corruption office and was nominated for the position of anti-corruption prosecutor in December.
The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations had called for the appointment of another specialized anti-corruption official after Klymenko's predecessor, Nazar Kholodnytskiy, resigned in August 2020.
Kholodnytskiy had been embroiled in a scandal over allegations that he helped officials suspected of corruption evade prosecution.
The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office was established with Western backing following the Maidan Revolution in 2014 that ousted Viktor Yanukovych as president and led to conflict with Russia.
Transparency International last year rated Ukraine as the second-most corrupt country in Europe after Russia.
The announcement comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on the appointment of Andriy Kostin as prosecutor general.
In Zelenskiy's presence, Kostin signed the order appointing Klymenko as head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
With reporting by dpa
'Total Control': RSF Condemns Spate Of Media Arrests In Tajikistan, Warns Of Persecution
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the arrests of four independent journalists in Tajikistan, accusing the government of the Central Asian nation of stepping up its persecution of the media.
The journalism watchdog said in a statement dated July 27 that the detention of Abdullo Ghurbati, a correspondent for the independent Asia-Plus news agency; Daler Imomali, a freelance investigative reporter; and two journalists who used to work with them, Zavqibek Saidamini and Abdusattor Pirmukhamadzoda, should be released immediately.
“As a result of the increase in censorship and defamatory practices towards the media, journalists risks imprisonment after every investigative story,” Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, said in the statement.
“The Tajik authorities must stop using spurious accusations to silence reporters critical of the government, and must release those they have detained,” she added.
Last month, police in Dushanbe arrested Imomali and Ghurbati, who focus on social and economic issues in the country. Imomali was charged with having links to banned organizations, tax evasion, and disseminating false information. Ghurbati is accused of assaulting a police officer.
Pirmuhammadzoda was detained in his hometown of Vahdat, 15 kilometers east of Dushanbe, on July 9. A day earlier, police in Vahdat arrested independent reporter Saidamini and charged him with participating in an extremist group.
According to prosecutors, the charge stems from Saidamini’s links to two banned opposition parties -- the Islamic Renaissance Party and Group 24. He has repeatedly denied supporting any political group.
The arrests are seen by some local experts as the authoritarian government’s attempt to control public opinion in the wake of Dushanbe’s bloody crackdown on protests in the restive Gorno-Badakhshan region in the country’s east.
“The authorities are trying to establish total control over public opinion in the country,” Nuriddin Karshiboyev, the head of the National Association of Independent Mass Media in Tajikistan (NANSMIT), an RSF partner, said in the statement.
“But there is no guarantee that the authorities will benefit from doing this. These actions will result in a negative reaction from the international community and will ultimately have a very bad effect on Tajikistan’s image,” Karshiboyev added.
Tajikistan strictly controls the media in the country and shows little tolerance for any criticism of government policies.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, police harassed local journalists for merely questioning health officials who initially insisted there was no coronavirus in Tajikistan, despite abundant suspected cases.
The government has also shut down independent media outlets and restricted access to foreign-based Tajik-language online publications.
Tajik police routinely target family members of government critics who live abroad.
Tajikistan ranked 152 out of 180 countries in RSF's 2022 World Press Freedom Index.
- By Current Time
Russian Media Regulator Moves To Annul Novaya Gazeta's Registration
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has filed a lawsuit in a Moscow court to revoke the registration of the independent Novaya gazeta newspaper, less than a year after its editor in chief, Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
The lawsuit was filed in the Russian capital's Basmanny court on July 26. The judge has three days to make a ruling on the move against the paper, which began publishing in 1993 and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia.
Novaya gazeta, one of the last of Russia's independent media, suspended operations inside the country in March after being forced to remove material from its website on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Some members of the paper’s staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched the newspaper Novaya gazeta.Europe from Latvia's capital, Riga. Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has blocked that website inside Russia as well.
Muratov has remained in Russia despite his vocal opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of “false” information that “discredits the armed forces.” The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
Roskomnadzor's latest move comes days after it blocked the website of the magazine Novaya rasskaz-gazeta -- also produced by Novaya gazeta staff -- for allegedly “discrediting the Russian armed forces.”
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Confirms Talks About Prisoner Swap, But No Deal Yet Involving Griner, Whelan, Bout
Russia has acknowledged that talks with the United States over a prisoner swap likely involving American basketball star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout are ongoing, but no agreement has been reached.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late on July 27 that Washington has made a “substantial offer” to Russia for the release of former Marine Paul Whelan and Griner, both of whom are being held in Russian jails on charges that the United States says are politically motivated.
He did not name Bout, a Russian arms trader currently serving a 25-year sentence in the United States after being convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization, but CNN has quoted a source familiar with the situation as saying Bout, 55, could be part of the deal.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on July 28 that while "a concrete result has yet to be achieved," officials in Moscow hope "the interests of both parties" will be taken into account to allow for an agreement.
"The issue of the mutual exchange of Russian and American citizens in detention on the territory of the two countries was at one time discussed by the presidents of Russia and the United States," Zakharova said, a likely reference to talks between the two leaders before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"They gave instructions to the relevant authorized structures to carry out negotiations. These are being conducted by the competent departments. A concrete result has not yet been achieved," she added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed that statement, telling reporters on July 28 that "so far there are no agreements in this area."
Blinken said he expects to talk with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, about the issue, but gave no time frame for when such a discussion may take place.
U.S. officials and prominent athletes say Griner has been wrongly detained on drugs charges and is being used as a political pawn to secure the release of Bout or relief from sanctions imposed by Washington over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has said the case against Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball for the United States, has nothing to do with politics and that she should be tried for violating Russian laws.
The 31-year-old Griner was in court on July 27, where she testified that authorities who arrested her at a Moscow airport in February failed to provide an explanation of her rights and did not fully translate all that was said during her arrest after inspectors found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage.
She says it was medicinal cannabis for treatment of pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. Medical cannabis remains illegal in Russia, and Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.
Whelan is a former U.S. Marine and private security consultant who was detained in December 2018, accused of espionage.
He denied the charges but was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.
Russia has signaled repeatedly its interest in exchanging detained U.S. citizens for Russians held in U.S. prisons.
U.S. Agency Signs Deal To Invest $237 Million In Kosovo's Energy Sector
Kosovo has signed a $237 million agreement with a United States government agency to boost its energy sector, promote women's participation, and boost development.
President Vjosa Osmani’s office on July 28 said the agreement with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) was signed a day earlier in Washington.
Osmani said that the signing of the Compact Program will help solve urgent issues in the energy sector that the country is facing.
"The $236.7 million deal, which is the largest energy investment made in our country in decades, will help create flexibility and stability in the electric grid, enabling greater integration of renewable resources, as well as the development of skills that will contribute to increasing the participation and engagement of our women in the energy sector and in the labor market," Osmani said during the signing ceremony, where the executive director of the MCC, Alice Albright, was also present.
“Today, the U.S.A. through the MCC reaffirmed its steadfast support for our new republic and its willingness to help us advance further in terms of sustainable economic development,” Osmani said.
Kosovo, where energy production is mainly based on coal, is confronted with a deep crisis due to rising global energy prices, although it has so far only slightly increased the power price for consumers.
“This signing represents…our commitment to work together to build modern, sustainable energy solutions which will benefit nearly 2 million Kosovars,” Albright said.
Two years ago, the MCC implemented another $49 million program to support Kosovo.
Kosovo was an autonomous region of Serbia until an armed uprising in 1998-99 by the ethnic Albanian majority population triggered a bloody crackdown by Belgrade. A NATO bombing campaign to force Serbia’s troops out of Kosovo ended the war.
Belgrade refuses to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence despite more than a decade of efforts in mediation from the European Union.
With reporting by AP
Court Fines WhatsApp, Snapchat Over Alleged Failure To Store User Data In Russia
A Russian court has fined the social media applications WhatsApp and Snapchat for their alleged failure to store local used data within Russian territory.
The court said on July 28 that as a result of the ruling, it was fining WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, 18 million rubles, or about $300,000, and Snapchat 1 million rubles ($16,600).
The companies did not immediately comment on the decision, but in recent months Russian courts have fined Google, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and TikTok over the personal-data issue, as well as for refusing to delete content deemed to be banned by Russian laws.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social media platforms and other foreign-based tech companies of flouting the country's Internet laws, including a push seeking to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia.
Many critics say the push has nothing to do with "Internet integrity" and instead accuse the authorities of trying to quell dissent.
Based on reporting by TASS and Reuters
Members Of Alleged Israel-Linked 'Spy Network' Arrested In Iran
Iranian police have arrested the leader and four other members of a suspected espionage network that Tehran says has links to Israeli intelligence services.
The announcement was made in a statement on July 28 by the counterespionage organization of Iran's law enforcement unit.
In the statement, published by the semiofficial Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA), authorities say the members of the network had been gathering "vital" information about Iran for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency in exchange for financial rewards.
The Israeli prime minster's office, which oversees Mossad, declined comment on the reported arrests.
The members of the group were also suspected of spreading anti-Iran slogans and propaganda, the statement said.
They received training in sabotage and armed operation, the statement said, without offering any proof.
Iranian authorities seized advanced electronic equipment, SIM cards, and mobile phones from the members, the statement said.
Iran has repeatedly accused archenemy Israel of alleged acts of sabotage at its nuclear research facilities, as well as cyberattacks and assassinations of nuclear scientists.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Casualties In Ukraine Invasion Top 75,000, U.S. Says, As Kyiv Escalates Counteroffensive
More than 75,000 Russian soldiers -- about half the force sent by Moscow to invade Ukraine in February -- are believed to have been killed or wounded, a U.S. lawmaker said, as Kyiv was reportedly stepping up its counteroffensive to retake occupied Kherson region.
Representative Elissa Slotkin (Democrat-Michigan), who spoke to CNN after attending a classified briefing with officials from President Joe Biden's administration, said the figure was "huge."
"We were briefed that over 75,000 Russians have either been killed or wounded, which is huge. You've got incredible amounts of investment in their land forces, over 80 percent of their land forces are bogged down, and they're tired," Slotkin said.
Military casualties are a state secret in Russia even in peace time, and there are no updated official figures available on Moscow's military's death toll. The most recent CIA estimate was that 15,000 Russian forces had been killed in fighting.
Slotkin, who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, said the next three to six weeks could be crucial for the direction the conflict could take.
"I think that what we heard very firmly from President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy and reinforced today is that the Ukrainians really want to hit Russia in the teeth a few times before the winter comes, put them in the best position possible, particularly hitting them down south," Slotkin said.
The new numbers, if confirmed, would mean heavy losses for Russia as Ukraine presses ahead with a counteroffensive in the Russian-occupied southern portion of the country to retake the strategic city of Kherson.
The city, which had a population of 290,000 before the war, is currently under a Moscow-appointed administration after falling early on in the war.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin early on July 28 that Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Kherson was gathering momentum and has "highly likely established a bridgehead south of the Ingulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson."
Regaining control of the city would give Ukrainian forces a foothold to reclaim parts of the Black Sea coast.
British intelligence confirmed that the Antonivskiy Bridge near Kherson, which had been first damaged last week, was struck again on July 27 "and it is highly likely that the crossing is now unusable."
Antonivskiy is one of the three bridges across the Dnieper River damaged by Ukrainian forces with the help of its new long-range artillery. Russia relies upon the bridges to supply the areas under its control.
British intelligence said that Kherson, the most politically significant population center occupied by Russia, is now "virtually cut off" from the other Russian-occupied territories.
Losing Kherson would severely undermine Russia’s attempts to paint the occupation as a success, British intelligence said.
A Ukrainian defense official said Russian troops were, in turn, engaged in a massive redeployment in the south of the country, including the area of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov made the comments on Ukrainian television on July 27, saying the redeployments were taking place in the direction of the Kherson, Melitopol, and Zaporizhzhya regions, and the Russians were bringing in additional forces.
Danilov also said that Ukraine is now receiving numerous weapons from its Western partners.
"What we are getting now is a huge amount of help," he added.
The weapons supplied include high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) from the United States. HIMARS have a longer range and are more precise than the Soviet-era artillery that Ukraine had in its arsenal. Ukrainian officials have said their deployment has been critical in the fight to repel Russian troops and to strike their supply lines.
Nataliya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for Operational Command South, said earlier on Ukrainian television that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had made advances near Kherson.
"The counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine is moving forward. The Russian Army is demoralized," she said, adding that two villages -- Andriyivka and Lozove -- had been liberated, and Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions.
WATCH: Twenty-three-year-old Ukrainian soldier Ivan Yevtushenko died in March in the Kyiv region, near the village of Moshchun. A direct hit by Russian forces took his life and his body could only be identified recently. His village of Andriyivka said farewell in an emotional funeral on July 26.
In Kherson, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said a police officer was killed and another one was injured on July 27 by an explosive device planted by the Ukrainian "resistance movement."
The ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence said the device was set off by radio control on a street just north of the city center.
The directorate recently urged citizens in the Kherson region to reveal where Moscow's troops were living and which locals were collaborating with the occupying authorities.
Moscow-backed separatists claimed on July 27 to have seized control of Ukraine's second-largest coal-fired power plant near the city of Svitlodarsk with the help of Russian mercenaries from the notorious Kremlin-linked Vagner Group.
Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, said in an interview posted on YouTube that Russia had achieved "a tiny tactical advantage" by capturing the Vuhlehirsk power plant.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, CNN, BBC, and Newsweek
U.S. Made 'Substantial Offer' To Moscow For Release Of Americans, Blinken Says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States has made a "substantial offer" to Russia for the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, two Americans held in Russian jails on charges that the United States says are politically motivated.
Blinken did not offer details on the proposed deal when he disclosed it on July 27 at a news conference at the State Department. It was offered weeks ago and he said he expects to speak with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about it.
"I plan to raise an issue that's a top priority for us: the release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner who've been wrongfully detained and must be allowed to come home," Blinken said.
"There was a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I'll use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope move us toward a resolution," he told reporters.
If the call takes place, it would be the first one-to-one contact between the two diplomats since a few days before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Griner is being held on drug-smuggling charges and testified at her own trial on July 27 in a courtroom outside Moscow. Whelan, a former U.S. marine, was detained in December 2018 and accused of espionage.
U.S. and Russian media have reported that the United States could seek the release of Griner and Whelan in exchange for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms trader currently serving a 25-year sentence in the United States after being convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.
Blinken would not comment on whether the deal offered to Moscow was a prisoner exchange involving Bout.
U.S. officials and prominent athletes say Griner has been wrongly detained and is being used as a political pawn to secure the release of the Russian or relief from sanctions imposed by Washington over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has said the case against Griner has nothing to do with politics and that she should be tried for violating Russian laws.
Griner said earlier on July 27 in her testimony at the Khimki district court outside Moscow that authorities who arrested her at a Moscow airport in February failed to provide an explanation of her rights and did not fully translate all that was said during her arrest.
She said she was pulled aside at the airport after inspectors found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage.
Seated in the defendant's cage, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star said she was provided with a translator, but he only said "sign this, sign that."
The interpreter “didn’t explain the content of the paper,” Griner said. “I didn’t know exactly what I was signing.”
In addition, she said she received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer.
Griner, 31, said before she was arrested officers removed vape cartridges from her luggage, opened them, and sniffed their contents.
She explained that she had a doctor’s recommendation for medicinal cannabis for treatment of pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. Medical cannabis remains illegal in Russia, and Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.
Griner, who was stopped at the airport while returning to play in the Russian league for the Yekaterinburg team, pleaded guilty earlier in the trial but denied she intended to break Russian law.
"I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," Griner reiterated in her testimony on July 27.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball for the United States, is currently is missing the 2022 WNBA season in which her team, the Phoenix Mercury, continues to keep her detention in the public eye and pressure the U.S. government to do more on her behalf.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Macron Says Russia's 'Imperial War' Is So Last Century
French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is like a “war from the early 20th, even the 19th century," calling Russia "one of the last imperial colonial powers."
Macron made the comments on July 27 as he visited the former French colony of Benin in western Africa as part of an effort to reset France's relations with the continent, where many nations are former French colonies.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Benin President Patrice Talon, Macron said Russia acted like an imperial colonial power by deciding to invade a neighboring country to defend its interests.
“It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European soil,” Macron said.
The French president also accused the Kremlin of launching "a new type of hybrid world war" by opting to make information, energy, and food into “military instruments placed at the service" of the war.
Referring to RT and Sputnik, Macron said Russia has caused disruption through "disinformation" and become "one of the countries to make the most forceful use of instruments of propaganda."
The French leader’s African tour coincides with a similar trip by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who on July 27 was in Ethiopia, where he urged a gathering of African diplomats not to back a U.S.-led world order.
He said countries have to decide whether to have a world in which the West, “totally subordinated to the United States,” feels that it “has the right to decide when and how to promote its own interests without following international law."
He told the gathering in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, that the West threw its principles "down the drain" when it imposed sanctions on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"I don't have the slightest doubt that if need be, they will not hesitate to do the same in relation to any other country...which would irritate them," he warned.
Macron has spent time during his tour reflecting on French colonialism. In Cameroon on July 26, he said the archives on French colonial rule in Cameroon would be opened "in full" and asked historians to shed light on the period's "painful moments."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Iranian Foreign Minister Welcomes More Diplomacy On Nuclear Deal
Iran welcomes diplomatic efforts to resolve its nuclear dispute with world powers, state media quoted the Iranian foreign minister as saying a day after the European Union's top diplomat proposed a new draft text to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on July 27 that Iran “welcomes the continuation of diplomacy and negotiations."
Amir-Abdollahian, who spoke by phone with Borrell, added that the United States should now show that it also seeks a deal.
"The United States always states that it wants an agreement, so this approach should be seen in the agreement and in practice," he said.
Borrell said on July 27 that “now is decision time" if the parties that have been engaged in long-running talks in Vienna want to save the Iran nuclear deal.
Borrell said in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times that he has concluded that “the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted." He said he has put a text on the table that addresses in detail the steps need to restore the agreement.
“This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible,” he wrote. “I see no other comprehensive or effective alternative within reach.”
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also commented about the deal on July 27, saying a return to full compliance with the agreement “is still possible but, for that, a positive response from Iran is needed as soon as possible.”
Iran and six world powers -- the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China -- agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. The deal began to unravel after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018.
Based on reporting by Reuters
U.S. Basketball Star Testifies In Her Drugs Trial In Russia, Says Her Rights Were Not Fully Explained
American basketball star Brittney Griner testified on July 27 at her trial in Russia and said the authorities who arrested her at a Moscow airport in February failed to provide an explanation of her rights and did not fully translate all that was said during her arrest.
Griner spoke at a hearing at the Khimki district court outside Moscow, saying she was pulled aside at the airport on February 17 after inspectors found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage.
Seated in the defendant's cage, the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star said she was provided with a translator, but he only said "Sign this, sign that."
The interpreter “didn’t explain the content of the paper,” Griner said. “I didn’t know exactly what I was signing.”
In addition, she said she received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer.
Griner, 31, said before she was arrested officers removed vape cartridges from her luggage, opened them, and sniffed their contents.
She explained that she had a doctor’s recommendation for medicinal cannabis for treatment of pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. Medical cannabis remains illegal in Russia, and Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.
Griner, who was stopped at the airport while returning to play in the Russian league for the Yekaterinburg team, pleaded guilty earlier in the trial but denied she intended to break Russian law.
"I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," Griner reiterated in her testimony on July 27.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball for the United States, is currently missing the 2022 WNBA season in which her team, the Phoenix Mercury, continues to keep her detention in the public eye and pressure the U.S. government to do more on her behalf.
U.S. officials and prominent athletes say Griner has been wrongly detained and is being used as a political pawn to secure the release of a Russian detained in the United States or relief from sanctions imposed by Washington over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has said the case against Griner has nothing to do with politics and that she should be tried for violating Russian laws.
U.S. and Russian media have reported that the United States could seek the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, detained in December 2018 and accused of espionage, in a prisoner exchange.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Will Increase Electricity Exports To EU As Russia Cuts Gas Supplies
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his country will increase its export of electricity to the European Union and aim to become a guarantor of European energy security as Russia cuts gas flows to the bloc.
"We are preparing to increase our electricity exports to consumers in the European Union," Zelenskiy said on July 27 in his evening address to the nation.
"Our exports would not only allow us to increase our income in foreign currency but will also help our partners to resist Russian energy pressure," he said. Ukraine wants gradually to become "one of the guarantors of European energy security," he added.
The Ukrainian electricity grid was connected to the European network in mid-March, helping to keep supplies flowing despite Russia's invasion. Ukraine started exporting electricity to the EU via Romania in early July.
Germany's energy regulator said earlier that Russia's state energy giant Gazprom cut gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to about 20 percent of capacity as expected.
That put supplies through the Nord Stream 1 terminal -- a major artery for gas supplies to reach the European Union -- at about one-fifth capacity.
Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom had flagged the cut, with the Kremlin saying again on July 27 that it was due to "obstruction" of maintenance work caused by Western sanctions against Moscow for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
"We had counted on receiving one repaired engine from Siemens (Energy) as far back as May, but as of today we haven't got this engine," Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov told Rossiya 24 TV on July 27.
European officials have rejected Russia's excuses, accusing Moscow of weaponizing energy supplies and saying there was no technical reason for the disruption.
Reuters quoted a statement from Siemens Energy on July 27 saying that the turbine was in Germany "with all the necessary documents for the export of the turbine to Russia."
"What is missing, however, are the customs documents for import to Russia. Gazprom, as the customer, is required to provide those," it said.
Siemens's statement came a day after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told RFE/RL that the European Union won't give in to Moscow's energy "blackmailing."
She said Germany and the EU see Russia’s tactic as another attempt to divide the EU but that it will fail.
“We want to get independent 100 percent -- independence from fossil energy from Russia as fast as we can,” she said.
Zelenskiy on July 25 urged Europe to retaliate against Russia's "gas war" by boosting its sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AFP
New Case Filed Against Jailed Dissident Meysami For Supporting Protests Against Iran's Hijab Law
Jailed Iranian activist Farhad Meysami faces new charges over his criticism and hunger strike to protest against the threatened execution of Swedish-Iranian doctor Ahmedreza Djalali.
Mohammad Moghimi, Meysami's lawyer, told Radio Farda that his client refused to participate in a meeting over the case because he had not been given proper notification.
Meysami, a medical doctor, has been in prison since August 2018 after being sentenced to six years for supporting women protesting against the hijab law that forces them to cover their hair and bodies in public.
He was charged with “spreading propaganda against the system” and “gathering and colluding to commit crimes against national security,” as well as for “insulting Islamic sanctities” because authorities said he denigrated the hijab.
In May, Meysami went on a hunger strike to protest the possible execution of Djalali, a Brussels university professor with dual Iranian-Swedish citizenship. He ended the hunger strike after 145 days.
Djalali, who specializes in disaster relief, was arrested in 2016 during an academic visit to Tehran. Rights groups and the Swedish government have condemned his detention.
Authorities accused him of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists and said Djalali would be executed on May 21, but his wife said it did not take place.
Iranian authorities have not commented on the situation and while they have said the decision to execute Djalali was final, they said the country's judiciary was studying a request by his lawyers to delay the action.
Dozens of Iranian women and men have been beaten, arrested, detained, and prosecuted for their peaceful protests against the forced wearing of the hijab this year.
Rights Groups Condemn 'Horrifying Wave' Of Executions In Iran
Iran has hanged at least 251 people since the start of the year in an "execution spree" that two human rights groups said on July 27 amounts to an "abhorrent assault" on the right to life.
The Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran and London-based Amnesty International said in a joint statement that the hangings have been confirmed this year up until the end of June, although the real number may be even higher.
"If executions continue at this horrifying pace, they will soon surpass the total of 314 executions recorded for the whole of 2021," the groups said.
The groups said that 146 of those executed in 2022 had been convicted of murder, "amid well-documented patterns of executions being systematically carried out following grossly unfair trials."
But at least 86 other people were executed for drug-related offences for which executions had dropped sharply in recent years until now, following changes to domestic legislation.
"During the first six months of 2022, the Iranian authorities executed at least one person a day on average. The state machinery is carrying out killings on a mass scale across the country in an abhorrent assault on the right to life," said Amnesty International's Diana Eltahawy.
"The renewed surge in executions, including in public, shows yet again just how out of step Iran is with the rest of the world, with 144 countries having rejected the death penalty in law or practice," added Roya Boroumand, executive director of Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, an Iranian human rights organization.
The figures were compiled by the two groups from a variety of sources, including prisoners, relatives of those executed, human rights defenders, journalists, and reports by state media as well as independent media outlets and human rights organizations.
The statement said mass executions have been carried out in prisons across Iran, with up to a dozen people executed at a time.
On July 23, Iran carried out its first public execution in two years, the groups said, confirming a report by another NGO, Iran Human Rights.
Remarks by Iranian officials acknowledging that Iranian prisons are overcrowded have sparked fears that "that the rise in executions is related to official efforts to reduce prisoner numbers," the statement said.
The two rights groups also voiced alarm that more than 25 percent of those executed so far this year were members of Iran's Baluch ethnic minority, who make up just 5 percent of the population.
"The Iranian authorities must immediately establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty completely," Boroumand said.
The rise in the number of executions began in September after Ebrahim Raisi, an ex-head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
With reporting by AFP
Wife Of Jailed Teachers' Union Official Says Iranian Authorities Are Pressuring For A Confession
The wife of the jailed spokesman of the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council says authorities continue to pressure her husband and others detained to admit to communicating with two French citizens who are also being held in Iran.
Samane Ebrahimi, Jafar Ebrahimi's wife, told Radio Farda that she met her husband in the presence of security officers on July 25 after being barred from visiting.
Jafar Ebrahimi, along with Rasul Bodaghi, Ali Akbar Baghani, and Mohammad Habibi, all teachers' union activists, were arrested by security agents on April 30, just ahead of demonstrations held in several cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers' Day in Iran.
They were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris.
Iran has attempted to link the French nationals to the protesting Iranian teachers. The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian teachers' union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused them of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
According to Samane Ebrahimi, the families of Eskandar Lotfi, Shaaban Mohammadi, and Masoud Nikkhah were also summoned by Kurdistan intelligence officers on July 25 and are being pressured.
Saleh Nikbakht, Eskandar Lotfi's lawyer, told Radio Farda that his client is being detained illegally to keep his client and other detained teachers in prison, and the extension of their detention requires a legal reason for which no reason has been given to them.
Iranian teachers -- along with workers from other sectors as well as pensioners -- have been taking to the streets across the country to demand better pay and working conditions.
The allegations come as the security forces try to suppress anti-government protests in cities across the country against skyrocketing inflation and the government's recent decision to cut some subsidies.
UN human rights experts have previously expressed serious concern about the "violent repression" of civil society in Iran, including union members and teachers arrested for protesting low or unpaid wages and poor working conditions.
At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting in recent months about the poor economic situation in the country, blaming the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to increase wages and improve living conditions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repression of participants.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Turkey Opens Grain Coordination Center As Kyiv Says Three Southern Ports Now In Operation
Turkish officials have opened a joint coordination center for Ukrainian grain exports and expect shipments to begin in the coming days as Kyiv said work had resumed at three Black Sea ports designated under a recent UN-brokered deal with Russia for the flow of grain that has been blocked by Moscow's invasion.
The main duty for the center, opened on July 27, involves monitoring the safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships along established routes and overseeing their inspection for banned weapons on the way into and out of the Black Sea.
Using its strong relations with both Ukraine and Russia, Ankara helped put the deal together and has assumed a leading role in ensuring its execution.
"The staff working at this center are aware that the eyes of the world are upon them," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters at the opening of the center. "It is our hope that the center will make greatest contribution possible to humanitarian needs and peace."
With Turkey ready to monitor the process, the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement that work has resumed in the Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Pivdenniy.
Officials in Kyiv said earlier this week that they hope grain shipments can resume within the next few days.
Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's largest exporters of agricultural products and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which halted grain and fertilizer shipments, has put the world on the brink of a major food crisis.
With reporting by Anadolu and Reuters
Ukraine's Parliament Approves Kostin As New Prosecutor-General
Ukraine's parliament has approved a proposal by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to appoint Andriy Kostin as prosecutor-general after the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post last week, a move that put a spotlight on Kyiv's battle to purge its powerful security agencies of collaborators and Russian agents after Moscow launched a war against Ukraine on February 24.
According to the legislative in a post on Telegram, a total of 299 deputies in the 450-seat Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the move to install Kostin, a member of Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party.
Zelenskiy fired Venediktova, along with Ivan Bakanov, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a lifelong friend. He said 651 cases had been opened into suspected treason and collaboration by prosecutors and law enforcement officials, and that more than 60 people from Bakanov's and Venediktova's agencies were now working against Kyiv in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Zelenskiy subsequently sacked the deputy head of the SBU and four regional SBU heads, while Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations said the former chief of the SBU's directorate for Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, had been placed in pretrial detention on a charge of high treason. He will remain in custody at least until September 13.
Kulinich, who led the SBU's directorate for Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea from October 2020 until March this year, was arrested on July 16 on suspicion of collaboration with Russian secret services. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Venediktova is expected to remain a part of Zelenskiy's team, possibly in a diplomatic position, according to some senior lawmakers with the Servant of the People party.
Bulgaria Faces Fresh Elections After Socialists Give Up Bid To Form Government
Bulgaria's Socialist Party has renounced plans to propose a new coalition government after failing to form a majority in parliament, a development that promises fresh elections in the autumn for the EU and NATO country.
President Rumen Radev will now have to appoint an interim government before fresh elections can be held, most probably in October.
The Socialists had made a third and final go in the bid to form a government after the coalition government of pro-Western reformist Prime Minister Kiril Petkov resigned last month following a no-confidence vote.
"What happened today showed Bulgarians who is on which side of this dividing line -- the people and parties who want to fight corruption and those who want to protect corruption," Georgi Svilenski, a senior member of the Socialist party, told reporters on July 27.
The Socialists agreed with their partners in the outgoing government on a six-month program to fight widespread graft and offer measures to help businesses with surging prices, but failed to secure the support of a former ally, the ITN party.
The Socialists' attempt force a vote in parliament on their governing program was rejected by deputies, clearly showing their lack of a majority.
The extended political blockage amid surging inflation and war in Ukraine is likely to endanger access to billions of euros in EU recovery funds for Bulgaria, the bloc's poorest member state, and hurt prospects of joining the euro zone in 2024.
With reporting by Reuters
European Court Of Justice Upholds Ban On Russia's RT France
The European Court of Justice, the EU's second-highest court, has rejected an appeal by RT France to end a ban on its broadcasts imposed in March over what the bloc said was the systematic broadcasting of disinformation by the Russian state-controlled outlet.
"The Grand Chamber of the General Court dismisses RT France's application for annulment of acts of the Council, adopted following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, temporarily prohibiting that organization from broadcasting content," the Luxembourg-based General Court said in a statement on July 27.
The European Union suspended the broadcasting activities of some Russian state-backed media, including RT, on March 1.
European media regulators have questioned the impartiality of RT over its coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it was launched on February 24.
The court said on July 27 that EU authorities were not required to hear RT France prior to the decision temporarily to prohibit it from any form of content broadcasting, and thus "there has been no infringement of RT France’s right to be heard."
It added that current circumstances were sufficient for the EU to take the measures it did and that the measures "do not disproportionately infringe the essential content of RT France’s freedom to conduct a business."
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, state-funded RT has continually expanded its broadcasts and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia.
