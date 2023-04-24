Iran
Iranian Professor Educated In U.S. Says Fired For Supporting Protests
A professor at the Faculty of Law and Political Science at the University of Tehran says he has been fired from the university after he came out in support of nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Arash Reisinejad confirmed the news of his expulsion on Twitter on April 23, saying he hopes a day will come when Iranian families can again enjoy prosperity, happiness, and dignity.
Reisinejad is a graduate of Florida International University and has written articles and books on geopolitical issues in the Middle East.
In November, he wrote on his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he was pursuing the release from detention of one of his students arrested during nationwide protests in support of freedom and human rights after the death of the 22-year-old Amini, and was also trying to get the three-month suspension of another student lifted.
"What can be seen behind the 2022 protests is the emergence of a new discursive conflict in society. If in the 1970s and 1980s the conflict was between 'Compassionate Islam' and 'Revolutionary Islam,' today it is between 'Islamic and Revolutionary Iran' versus 'National and Diverse Iran.' The leading discourse has shifted from 'Islam' to 'Iran,'" he said on Twitter.
Many Iranian university professors have faced expulsion for their support of the nationwide protests, while others have already been pushed from their jobs, including several professors at the University of Art in Tehran who were ousted earlier this month.
Anger over Amini's death in September 2022 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
Illegal Abortions In Iran Rising 'Significantly' In Wake Of Restrictions
In an attempt to boost Iran's flagging population growth, the government approved a controversial law in 2021 that further tightened restrictions on medical abortions and banned the free distribution of contraceptives.
Now, officials have expressed alarm about the number of illegal abortions being carried out in the country, suggesting government restrictions have pushed more women to terminate unwanted pregnancies outside the public health-care system.
Women who seek an abortion in Iran often rely on the black market to obtain abortion pills that can be counterfeit or expired and ineffective. They also use underground abortion services by doctors and midwives that sometimes operate in unhygienic conditions.
Government officials have said that each year between 300,000 to 600,000 abortions, most of them illegal, are performed in the country.
A midwife in Tehran, who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Farda on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said illegal abortions appear to have increased "significantly." The midwife says health workers now estimate that there could be as many as 1 million abortions each year.
"We used to provide people with free contraceptives that would help prevent unwanted pregnancies," the midwife said, adding that poorer Iranians were the most affected. "Now, women from poorer [backgrounds] are forced to seek unsafe abortions by using pills they buy on the black market that could lead to health complications and put their lives at risk."
The midwife warns that the authorities appear to be determined to boost the country's birthrate "at any cost," a move that "will only lead to an increase in unsafe abortions."
'Disastrous' Figures
Soleiman Heidari, a Health Ministry official, said on April 18 that up to 80 percent of abortions in Iran were performed illegally. He did not say if the number of illegal abortions was increasing but added that some estimates, if accurate, were "disastrous."
Earlier in the week, Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi said the number of abortions in the country was "worrying," without giving figures. He also called for "violators" to be punished.
Officials have said that medical staff found guilty of carrying out illegal abortions will face a ban on practicing medicine. Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansuri last year called for the authorities to crack down on centers that help women terminate their unwanted pregnancies.
Health Ministry spokesman Pedram Pakayin said on April 19 that the ministry was taking steps to deal with "intentional abortions," including collecting abortion pills from the market.
Dropping Birthrate
Mansoureh Shojaee, a prominent women's rights activist and researcher, told RFE/RL that the law restricting medical abortions was a violation of women's right to maintain autonomy over their bodies.
"The issue of bodily rights and autonomy has been highlighted by the protest movement," she said, referring to the nationwide antiestablishment demonstrations that erupted after the September death of a young woman soon after she was arrested for violating the hijab law. The main slogan of the protesters was "Women, life, and freedom."
"These rights include the hijab but also issues dealing with fertility, including the right to prevent pregnancy," Shojaee said. "Women should be able to decide if they want to become pregnant, if they want children, and the number of children they want."
Shojaee adds that the state's restrictions on medical abortions and contraceptives have put the life of Iranian women at risk.
Previously, abortions could be legally performed during the first four months of pregnancy if three doctors agreed that a pregnancy threatened a woman's life, or the fetus had severe physical or mental disabilities that could produce extreme hardship for the mother.
But under the "rejuvenation of the population and support of the family" law passed in November 2021, abortion cases are now be decided by a panel that includes a judge and two medical professionals.
Rights groups and health experts warn that the law restricts women's access to medical abortions, leads to unwanted pregnancies and the birth of children with congenital defects, and increases the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including AIDS.
In recent years, a growing number of Iranian women have chosen to have fewer or no children -- mainly due to economic woes, changing gender norms, the growth of girls' education, and family planning programs.
That trend has seen Iran's population growth rate drop from more than 4 percent in the 1980s to 1.29 percent in 2020, according to the World Bank, a development that has alarmed Iran's clerical establishment.
Afghans Defy Taliban Ban On Using Foreign Currencies
Afghans are defying a ban on using Iranian rials or Pakistani rupees, as their economy struggles following the Taliban takeover.
Reports Say Confrontations Between Iranian Students, Security Forces Growing Over Hijab Rules
Confrontations between university students and authorities over mandatory hijab regulations are reportedly on the rise following a monthslong crackdown over protests sparked by the September death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf offense.
Reports from several schools indicate incidents taking place, including the hospitalization of a female student and the mass expulsion of students from dormitories over their resistance to the mandatory hijab law.
Zahra Rahimi, a chemistry student at the University of Yazd, is reported to have been hospitalized after coming under severe pressure from the school during a disciplinary committee meeting, which included the president of the University of Yazd, Abbas Kalantari, allegedly insulting and slandering her.
Student associations say they hold Kalantari and the university responsible for the harm inflicted on Rahimi. During her transfer to the hospital, her friends were reportedly threatened by agents not to spread the news of the situation.
In another incident, several students from the social science faculty at the University of Tehran were deprived of their right to use dormitories following their protests against mandatory hijab regulations and strict security measures. Similar protests have occurred at other universities across the country, prompting increased scrutiny and crackdowns by authorities.
In addition, plainclothes forces have allegedly attacked and harassed students at the University of Isfahan's Art Faculty. They reportedly warned students about observing hijab law and rules prohibiting male and female students getting together in public gatherings. In some instances, security forces are said to have attacked students with pepper spray.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law had been passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Following protests sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Amini last September, many women and girls in Iran have openly opposed the imposed dress code, appearing in public without a hijab.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies, while some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Cinema Manager Fired After Actress Attends Screening Without Hijab
The manager of an Iranian movie theater has been dismissed after a female actress, Pantea Bahram, attended a public screening of a production without observing the mandatory hijab law.
The incident took place during the screening of the last episode of the Iranian series The Lion Skin at Tehran’s Lotus Cinema on April 19.
Bahram's decision to forego the hijab garnered widespread support on social media, but the deputy for supervision and evaluation at the Cinema Organization criticized the movie theater's management for “failing to control the situation and not guiding the offending individual out of the cinema space.”
Consequently, it said, the manager was dismissed. It is not known if Bahram faced any consequences for her actions.
Acts of civil disobedience such as appearing in public without a head scarf have increased in Iran, where the law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head covering in public.
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Katayoun Riahi and director Hamid Pourazari. Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Many women have burned their hijabs in public as a show of defiance.
In response to the unrest, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
The authorities also have intensified efforts to enforce the hijab as more women flout the law by expanding punishments to businesses and workers who fail to enfore the law on their patrons.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Iranian Military Procurement Network
The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on one individual and six entities for what it said was a "sanctions evasion network" that has "facilitated Iran's procurement of electronic components for its destabilizing military programs, including those used in unmanned aerial vehicles." The individual was listed as Iranian national Mehdi Khoshghadam, managing director of Iran's Pardazan System Namad Arman.
New Caucus In U.S. Congress Condemns Suspected Poisoning Of Iranian Girls
A new bipartisan caucus in the U.S. Congress is condemning the Iranian government over the recent suspected poisoning of schoolgirls in the country, amplifying the growing criticism in Washington against the Islamic republic and its disregard for human rights. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Democrat-Texas) announced the formation of the Iranian Women Congressional Caucus with the support of nearly 20 Republican and Democratic members of the House. To read the original story by AP, click here.
'Brutal' Imprisonment Of Iranian Female Activist Condemned
A group of 20 prominent Iranian female civil and political activists have condemned the imprisonment of fellow activist Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for crimes "against the regime," and are demanding her immediate and unconditional release.
In a statement published on April 20, the group said that "after months of waiting in detention," Iraee was sentenced "in a brutal, unfair, and vindictive process."
"By announcing our firm support for Golrokh Iraee, we demand her immediate and unconditional release," the statement added.
The statement highlights the ongoing crackdown on civil and political activists following the nationwide protests triggered by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Despite a general amnesty announced in February by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, many activists remain behind bars after being handed harsh sentences for participating in rallies calling for more freedoms.
Iraee, who has been arrested multiple times in the past due to her activism and is currently being held in the women's ward of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, was convicted last week of "assembly and collusion against the regime," for which she received a six-year prison sentence, and "propaganda against the regime," for which she was sentenced to one year.
The Islamic republic's judiciary also banned Iraee from leaving the country, staying in Tehran, or join a party or group for two years and confiscated her mobile phone.
The government faces one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979 from the nationwide protests over Amini's death.
The protests have "brought a woman's cry for freedom to the streets of the country and a new wave of women's liberation from historical oppression has emerged," the activists' statement said, adding that this has brought "a new wave of arrests and imprisonment and heavy sentences for political and social activists."
Signatories of the statement include well-known female activists such as Anisha Asadollahi, Yasmin Aryani, Asal Mohammadi, Atena Daemi, Leila Hosseinzadeh, Parvin Mohammadi, Nazanin Zaghari, Zhila Makvandi, and Alieh Matlabzadeh.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Claims Its Navy Forced U.S. Submarine To Surface As It Entered The Gulf
Iran's navy claims to have forced a U.S. submarine to surface as it entered the Persian Gulf in the latest report of an apparent confrontation between Iranian and U.S. forces in the Gulf. Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani told state television on April 20 that the U.S. vessel entered Iranian waters but "corrected its course after being warned." There was no immediate response from the U.S. military to Irani's remarks but the U.S. Navy said earlier this month that the Florida nuclear-powered, guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East. To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Former Crown Prince's 'Historic' Trip To Israel Courts Controversy
Iran’s former crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has stirred controversy after visiting Israel, Tehran’s arch enemy.
Pahlavi, an exiled opposition figure who has lived in the United States for decades, arrived in Israel on April 17. He held talks with senior officials, met Israelis of Iranian descent, and participated in Israel's annual Holocaust memorial ceremony.
The 62-year-old Pahlavi described his visit to Israel as a chance to deliver a “message of friendship from the Iranian people.”
But some Iranians blasted Pahlavi for visiting a country that has threatened to launch military strikes against Iran. The former royal was also criticized for his silence on the plight of Palestinians. Others questioned why he had met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose controversial attempts to overhaul the judiciary has led to mass street protests.
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran’s clerical establishment has refused to recognize Israel. Some senior leaders have called Israel a “cancerous tumor” that should be destroyed. Tehran has also been accused of providing material support to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group.
Israel, meanwhile, has been accused of carrying out sabotage and cyberattacks against Iranian nuclear and military sites and assassinating Iranian scientists, engineers, and military personnel in recent years.
'A Disgrace'
Tehran-based political activist Tirdad Bonakdar, a critic of the Islamic establishment, said Pahlavi was free to visit any country he wished but asked why he considered himself “to be the representative of the Iranian people.”
Bonakdar also criticized Pahlavi for taking his “message of peace” to Israel, where Defense Minister Benny Gantz has previously threatened military action against the Islamic republic.
"Accepting an invitation by the most extremist government in the history of Israel, which is opposed by the majority of Israelis, is not an honor but a disgrace," said Ali Afshari, a U.S.-based former student leader who was jailed in Iran for his activism.
Pahlavi’s wife, who was also in Israel, was criticized for suggesting in an Instagram post that female Israeli soldiers embodied the main slogan of Iran’s protest movement, “Women, Life, and Freedom.” The post is no longer available.
Human rights groups have accused Israeli security forces of beating, arbitrarily detaining, and unlawfully killing civilians in the Palestinian Occupied Territories.
“Nothing says ‘we support freedom’ like celebrating an army that has kept millions of Palestinians under occupation for decades. While leaders around the world shun Netanyahu as he takes Israel down the road to authoritarianism, the Pahlavis see an opportunity for a photo op,” Alex Shams, a doctorate student of anthropology at the University of Chicago, said on Twitter.
Pahlavi's supporters described his visit as “historic,” saying it proved that Israel had recognized the “national revolution” in Iran, a reference to the antiestablishment protests, and deemed the former crown prince as “its singular leader.”
Israel also hailed Pahlavi’s trip, saying he was the "most senior Iranian personality" to ever pay a public visit to the country.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanaani attempted to downplay Pahlavi’s visit. "Neither the person you've mentioned, nor his trip, nor the place he wants to travel to are worthy of a stance,” he said during an April 17 press conference.
Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, attempted to ridicule Pahlavi by claiming that Israel had not taken him seriously. The outlet noted that Pahlavi’s meeting with Netanyahu on the sidelines of the Holocaust memorial ceremony had taken place in an unofficial setting where trash bins and water dispensers were visible.
Raising His Profile
Pahlavi, the eldest son of the former shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, has long called for the overthrow of the Islamic republic.
But he has increased his political activities since nationwide antiestablishment protests erupted across Iran in September. The monthslong demonstrations were the biggest threat to the clerical establishment in decades.
In recent months, Pahlavi has visited a host of countries in Europe, lobbying officials to isolate the Islamic republic and support Iran's protest movement and the pro-democracy exiled opposition.
In March, Pahlavi and several other opposition figures, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi and anti-hijab activist Masih Alinejad, published a charter for the establishment of a democratic Iran.
But the charter has failed to garner widespread support among Iranians amid reports that it calls for the breakup of Iran.
Iranian Ministry Demands Removal Of Director, Actor From Movie Billboard Over Protest Support
Iran's Ministry of Guidance is demanding the removal of the names of the director and one of the lead actors from a promotional billboard for a movie amid their public support for ongoing nationwide protests over the government's treatment of women and the lack of freedoms and rights in the country.
Actor Mohsen Tanabandeh and film distributor Mohammad Shayesteh took to Instagram to criticize the ministry's pressure campaign to remove Tanabandeh's photo and the name of the film's director, Homan Seyyedi, from promotional billboards for the movie World War III.
Shayesteh expressed his frustration with the situation in an Instagram post on April 19 saying the ministry initially demanded the removal of Seyyedi's name in exchange for granting a billboard permit.
After complying with the request, the advertising company was then instructed to remove Tanabandeh's photo, leaving only an image of a house on the billboard. Shayesteh sarcastically remarked that it now appeared as if they were advertising real estate instead of a film.
The ministry has yet to comment publicly on the issue.
Tanabandeh, who has expressed support for protesters following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September, reposted Shayesteh's post, criticizing the ministry's policies.
Tanabandeh had previously written in a post following the execution of Iranian protester Mohsen Shekari: "It's an honor to share your name, dear Mohsen."
Shekari was executed after an appeal against his death sentence on a charge of injuring a security officer was rejected by the Supreme Court. Human rights groups said Shekari's sentence was based on a coerced confession after a grossly unfair process and a "sham" trial.
Seyyedi, the director of World War III, has dedicated his Instagram profile picture to Kian Pirfalk, a 9-year-old child killed in recent protests in the city of Izeh.
Seyyedi had previously posted a picture of himself with former President Hassan Rohani with the caption: "This disgrace will never be cleansed from me. I am disgusted with myself for naively taking [what I thought was] a step toward a better tomorrow."
Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance has taken a hard-line stance against protesting artists, repeatedly threatening them with a work ban because of their support for the demonstrators rallying in support of human rights after the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being detained for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law when she died.
The film World War III has been selected as Iran's submission for the 2023 Oscars, and screenings have already begun in Iranian cinemas.
The movie first premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, before the protests began. It won two awards in the Orizzonti section, including Best Film for Seyyedi and Best Actor for Tanabandeh.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Network Of Suppliers For Iran's Drone Program
The United States has imposed sanctions on a network of companies and suppliers -- mostly based in China -- that the Treasury Department says support Iranian drone manufacturing.
The fresh sanctions announced on April 19 are aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran to stop supplying drones to Russia, which has used them throughout its war in Ukraine, including for attacks on critical infrastructure supplying electricity and water to Ukrainian citizens.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement that the additional sanctions target one individual -- Iranian national Mehdi Khoshghadam, who is managing director of Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA) -- and six entities. PASNA itself has already been designated for sanctions by the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
As the head of PASNA, Khoshghadam is “responsible for the company’s sanctions evasion efforts,” the Treasury said, adding that he has “sought a variety of electronic components from foreign suppliers primarily based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).”
OFAC said it added to its list of designated entities four Chinese suppliers -- Jotrin Electronics, Arttronix International, Vohom Technology, and Yinke Electronics. The latter three are based in Hong Kong.
The front companies in Iran added to the sanctions list are named as Amv AJ Nilgoun Bushehr and PASNA International. OFAC said Khoshghadam has had dealings with all four Chinese suppliers and has used AMV AJ to procure electronic goods for PASNA, including electrical components and connectors, while PASNA International is a Malaysia-based front company that has procured encoder boards, copiers, transmitters, remote controls, optical components, and various crystals.
"The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and [drone] program," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
"Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran’s military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability," Nelson said in the statement.
The sanctions freeze any assets that Khoshghadam and the entities hold in U.S. jurisdictions and bar U.S. companies and individuals from any dealings with them.
With reporting by Reuters
Azerbaijan Says It Has Detained 20 People For Allegedly Promoting Iranian 'Propaganda'
Azerbaijani media say 20 people allegedly affiliated with Iran's Intelligence Ministry were arrested on April 19 as relations between the two countries fray.
According to the official APA news agency, the individuals detained were involved in promoting “the Islamic Republic's propaganda, spreading religious superstitions, attempting to overthrow the secular government of Baku, and engaging in drug trafficking,” all under the guise of religious activities.
The news agency published photographs of the arrested individuals, some of whom were clerics who had studied at the Qom Seminary in Iran, alongside the Islamic republic's religious propaganda flags.
The arrests are the latest in a series of detentions of people who the Azerbaijani government says are working for Iran.
Relations between Tehran and Baku has become increasingly strained in recent months, particularly after an armed attack on Baku's embassy in Tehran.
Baku ordered the evacuation of staff and family members from its embassy in Iran on January 29, two days after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other people at the facility in an attack Baku said was an "act of terrorism."
Tensions were further heightened following a failed assassination attempt in Baku on an Azerbaijani parliamentarian who has been critical of Iran.
In response to the assassination attempt on Fazil Mustafa, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, authorities arrested four individuals on charges related to the armed attack and accused the Islamic republic of orchestrating the assassination plot.
Azerbaijan has also accused Iran of backing Armenia in a long-standing conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Iran has long accused Azerbaijan of fueling separatist sentiments among its sizeable ethnic Azeri minority.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iranian Women Defy Newest Police Crackdown On Hijab Violators
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iranian police on April 15 began to enforce new measures to identify and punish women who fail to comply with the Islamic dress code, including the mandatory hijab.
Police said surveillance cameras will be used to monitor public spaces for women not wearing the head scarf, and offenders will receive a warning via SMS. Repeated offenders could face hefty fines and lose access to mobile-phone and Internet services, the authorities said.
Police say they have sent thousands of text messages in recent days to alleged offenders, including to business and car owners. Drivers have been warned that they could have their vehicles seized if they or any passengers violate the hijab law.
Why It Matters: In response to the new measures, some Iranian women have posted photos and videos of themselves in public without the hijab, in a direct challenge to the authorities.
The authorities have intensified efforts to enforce the hijab as more women flout the law. Women have been emboldened by the nationwide antiestablishment protests that erupted in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law. During the demonstrations, women and girls removed and burned their head scarves.
"Good morning to everyone, except [police chief Ahmadreza Radan] and his cameras," a young woman wrote on Twitter on April 15, posting a selfie without the hijab.
Atash Shakarami, the aunt of Nika Shakarami, a teenage girl who was killed in the deadly crackdown on the protests, also posted a photo of herself without a head scarf.
What's Next: The hijab law is likely to remain a source of tension between the clerical establishment and women who are fed up with state interference in their daily lives.
Despite renewed warnings and fresh measures by the authorities, women have continued to defy the hijab law. Even a small number of men have flouted the Islamic dress code by appearing in public in shorts.
Stories You Might Have Missed
An association representing the families of those killed in Iran's downing of a Ukrainian commercial plane over Tehran in 2020 has criticized the verdicts issued by the Iranian judiciary against the alleged perpetrators as a "show trial." On April 16, Iran said it had sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison on charges of involvement in the downing of flight PS752. In a statement, the association of the victims' families said the Iranian judiciary did not pursue the main perpetrators and commanders of the crime.
An Iranian academic group said more than 400 students had been suspended or expelled in the wake of recent antiestablishment protests. The Union Council of Iranian Students said on April 13 that 435 students had been hit with disciplinary measures that were carried out through an illegal and security-driven process. In recent weeks, there have also been several reports of university professors being fired or suspended for accompanying protesting students.
What We're Watching
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi threatened Israel with destruction during a ceremony marking Army Day on April 18.
His comments came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran "must be prevented from arming itself with nuclear weapons," in reference to Western fears that Tehran is building an atomic weapon.
Why It Matters: Raisi's warning comes as tensions between Iran and Israel have spiked in recent weeks.
Suspected Israeli air strikes in Syria killed two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on March 31. Tehran vowed to avenge their deaths.
Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal on April 14 reported that Ismail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force, the IRGC's overseas operations arm, held a series of clandestine meetings with the leaders of Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanon's Hizballah to coordinate attacks against Israel.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
New Wave Of Illnesses Renews Fears Of Possible Poisonings At Iranian Schools
Several Iranian cities have seen a new wave of suspicious illnesses mainly at girls schools sparked by what some have called poisonings, reigniting fears among families after a similar outbreak saw hundreds of students taken to the hospital.
Reports on social media on April 18 noted a surge in illnesses in the cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, Bukan, Divandarreh, Urmia, Tabriz, Dezful, and Mahdasht Karaj, with several students needing to be hospitalized. That comes after reports in recent days of new illnesses seen in Tehran, Islamshahr, Karaj, Ardabil, Urmia, Qazvin, Babolsar, Hersin, and Shiraz.
Earlier this year, hundreds of students, mainly girls, were hospitalized after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, numbness, and hand or leg pain. It remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as poisonings.
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents, but few details have been made public.
The lack of clarity over the situation has prompted some to say the suspected poisonings are intentional and a scare tactic being used to intimidate females who have protested over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The Telegram channel 1500 Tasvir reported that laboratory samples of students affected by the new wave of poisonings have been sent out of Iran to relevant experts in the field for testing.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council in Iran reported that worried parents have taken to the streets to demand justice for the students. In response, government forces resorted to beating, threatening, and arresting a number of parents, sparking more fear among students.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Group Says Court Review Cuts Sentences For Those Convicted In Iranian Militia Member Killing
An Iranian rights group says three people sentenced to death in the case of the November 3 killing of Basij militia member Ruhollah Ajamian in Karaj have had their penalties changed to prison time, while several others had their punishments cut as well after a Supreme Court-ordered review of the case.
The Telegram channel called the Committee To Follow Up On The Status Of Detainees said on April 18 that the changes to the sentences came after the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Karaj reexamined the cases of 16 defendants accused of causing Ajamian's death during an anti-government demonstration.
Babak Paknia, one of the lawyers who had clients in the cases, said on Twitter that one defendant, Hamid Qarahasanlou, had their penalty changed from death to 15 years in prison, while two others, Reza Aria and Hossein Mohammadi, will now serve 10 years in prison instead of the death penalty.
Other defendants were handed reduced sentences ranging between three years and 10 years in prison. Three others convicted in the case were pardoned in an amnesty granted by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February.
All of the 16 had denied the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by Amini's death in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Paknia said those who were still sentenced to prison time would appeal the decision saying they too are covered under the amnesty.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to slain protester Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days -- the end of the traditional mourning period -- after she was killed during the protests.
Prosecutors say Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations had previously condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed sham trials that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the case was Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
Two of those sentenced in the case -- Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini -- have already been executed.
Since the death of Amini, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Iran has already admitted to executing four men for crimes allegedly linked to the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Women, Girls Continue To Defy Hijab Crackdown
Despite a new plan by the Iranian police to crack down more severely on those opposing the wearing of the hijab -- the head covering compulsory for Muslim women -- reports and images published on social media indicate that a significant number of Iranian women and girls continue to resist the measures.
On April 17, psychology and social-science students from Tehran University gathered to protest policies controlling clothing and the security forces' pressure to enforce the compulsory wearing of the hijab on campus.
Iranian women opposing the hijab also continued to post pictures of themselves without the compulsory scarf on social media, in a challenge of the new police plan to identify culprits by using smart cameras.
The commander of the Islamic republic's police force had threatened that starting on April 16, the police would use closed-circuit television cameras and smart systems in cities to identify women without the hijab and send repeat offenders to "judicial courts."
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law had been passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Following protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September in custody for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code for women, many women and girls in Iran have openly opposed the imposed dress code, appearing in public without a hijab.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies, while some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Families Of Flight PS752 Victims Criticize Iran's Judiciary For 'Show Trial'
An association representing the families of those killed in the downing of a Ukrainian commercial flight by Iran more than two years ago has criticized the verdicts issued in Iran against the alleged perpetrators as a "show trial."
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people on board.
Days after official denials, Iran admitted that a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.
On April 16, Iran said it had sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison on charges of involvement in the downing of flight PS752, including a commander who was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
The other nine received prison terms of one to two years, but none of the names were disclosed in the judiciary's report.
In a statement, the association of the victims' families called the verdict a "show trial," accusing the judiciary of holding closed court sessions and insulting the victims' families.
The statement said the Iranian judiciary did not pursue the main perpetrators and commanders of the crime and produced 10 defendants without establishing their identity.
Most of the victims were Iranians and Canadians, but 11 of them were citizens of Ukraine. The families have demanded transparency and accountability. The Iranian government has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, but some families have refused the money.
More than 70 members of the victims' families withdrew their complaints at various stages of the trial and did not recognize the jurisdiction of the court before the verdict was issued.
The association called on the countries that lost people in the incident -- Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine -- to formally lodge a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice and support the association's complaint in the International Criminal Court.
The statement also called for adding the IRGC to a list of terrorist groups and for the Canadian police to reopen the criminal investigation into the incident.
Canada said last year that it found no evidence of premeditation in the downing of the airliner. A Canadian court awarded $84 million to the families of six of the victims.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Sentences 10 Military Members To Prison In 2020 Downing Of Ukrainian Airliner That Killed 176
Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison on charges of involvement in the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people, according to the Iranian judiciary's website.
Mizan Online on April 16 reported that a commander was sentenced to 10 years in prison while nine others received terms of one to three years.
"Examining this case has been one of the most important, sensitive, and complex judicial processes in the last few years of the country," the website said.
The website added that the commander's action in leading the downing of the craft "was due to his ignorance of the situation and his misplaced belief that the discovered target was hostile."
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people on board.
Days after official denials, Iran admitted that a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC general, Qasem Soleimani, near Baghdad.
The majority of the victims were Iranians and Canadians, but 11 of them were citizens of Ukraine. The families have demanded transparency and accountability. The Iranian government has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, but some families have refused the money.
Canada said last year that it found no evidence of premeditation in the downing of the airliner. A Canadian court awarded $84 million and interest to the families of six of the victims.
The Group of Seven industrialized countries (G7) last year said in a joint statement that Iran should be held accountable for the shooting down of Flight PS752.
"We continue to support international efforts to hold Iran accountable for the illegal downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752," the June 28, 2022, statement said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda and AFP
Iran Seizes Foreign Ship Allegedly Smuggling Fuel
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has captured a foreign vessel allegedly carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on April 16. The crew was reportedly detained. The Iranian report did not identify the vessel, which was reportedly carrying some 1.45 million liters of fuel, or the country where it is registered. Because fuel in Iran is heavily subsidized, smuggling it out of the country to neighboring countries is rampant.
Iran Vows Crackdown On People Who Promote Removing The Veil
People who encourage women to remove the hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right of appeal against any conviction, Iran's deputy attorney general, Ali Jamadi, was quoted as saying on April 15. His comments come as an increasing number of women have been defying Iran's compulsory dress code, appearing unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, streets, and other public areas. "The punishment for the crime of promoting and encouraging others to remove the hijab is much heavier than the crime of removing the hijab itself, because it is one of the clear examples of encouraging corruption," he said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
In A First, Iran's President Virtually Addresses Palestinians In Gaza
Iran’s president on April 14 delivered an unprecedented speech to an annual pro-Palestinian rally in the Gaza Strip -- a rare display of Iran’s importance to the Hamas militant group that rules the territory. Speaking virtually to hundreds of supporters of Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group gathered at a soccer stadium in Gaza City, Iran's conservative President Ebrahim Raisi urged Palestinians to press on with their struggle against Israel. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Religious Scholar Challenges Khamenei Over Hijab Law
Prominent Iranian female religious scholar Sedigheh Vasmaghi has challenged Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the Islamic republic’s mandatory hijab law, holding him responsible for the "financial, physical, social, moral, psychological, and political" consequences of confronting opponents to the legislation.
In a letter to Khamenei, Vasmaghi criticized the Islamic republic's interpretation of the hijab as an obligatory religious law, saying the government's approach to the issue is politically motivated rather than religious.
Vasmaghi’s letter came amid warnings from several senior Iranian officials that the removal of the hijab in public was religiously banned.
In a recent interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, Vasmaghi said that while she wears a hijab, it is her choice and that others should be able to make their choice without "the influence of force and threats."
In the wake of the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in custody for an alleged hijab violation, tens of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets -- with many women removing their head scarves and burning them -- to voice their anger with a 1983 law that makes it mandatory for all women to wear a head scarf while in public.
The Islamic scholar also highlighted the government's recent actions, including sealing shops that serve women not wearing the hijab and issuing disciplinary threats, saying such moves will ultimately do more damage to the government than anything else.
"You have made the religious law a customary one; [a law] that is not accepted by the people and has harmful consequences can no longer be respected in terms of customs," Vasmaghi said.
"Their predictions are not correct. Their analysis of society is wrong. They do not know the young generation, even our generation who created the revolution. They do not know and do not realize that we have changed, too, and we cannot tolerate such behavior, policies, and models."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prominent Iranian Rights Activist Sentenced To Seven Years For Actions 'Against The Regime'
Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, a prominent Iranian civil rights activist, has been sentenced to seven years in prison and handed "additional punishments" by the Tehran Islamic Revolutionary Court for actions going "against the regime."
Iraee was convicted of the charges of "assembly and collusion against the regime," for which she received a six-year prison sentence, and "propaganda against the regime," for which she was sentenced to one year.
The sentence also includes a two-year ban on leaving the country, a two-year ban on attending political parties and groups, and the confiscation of her mobile phone.
According to an informed source close to Iraee's family, the judge cited a "recurrence of the crime in Golrokh's previous cases" as the reason for the sentence, even though she had no definitive conviction for the charge of assembly and collusion in any of her previous cases. Iraee was once sentenced to three years in prison for an unpublished story she wrote about the practice of stoning.
The same source reported that security and judicial authorities have told Iraei and her family that the only way for her to be released is to write a formal request for amnesty, a move she has steadfastly refused.
In February, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the pardoning of some prisoners as the government faces one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979 over anti-government protests triggered by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
State media quoted Sadegh Rahimi, the deputy of the judiciary, as saying that in order to be pardoned, the accused must "express regret for their activities and give a written commitment not to repeat those activities."
However, Iraee has refused to express regret or request amnesty, and the judge has withheld granting her temporary release on bail until the end of the legal proceedings.
Iraee was arrested by security forces at her home in Tehran on October 4 and is now being held in the women's ward of Evin Prison.
Her husband, political activist Arash Sadeghi, was sentenced in January to more than five years for his advocacy work during the ongoing protests sparked by Amini's death. He was already in prison serving a 19-year sentence despite being diagnosed with cancer.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
