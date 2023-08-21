Iran
Amnesty International Urges Protection for Iranian Protest Victims' Families
Amnesty International has called on Iranian authorities to allow the commemoration of the first anniversary of those killed during "Women, Life, Freedom" protests in 2022 amid a campaign by security forces marked by "harassment and intimidation" against victims’ families "to enforce silence and impunity."
The rights group said in a statement released on August 21 that a new research report shows that Iranian authorities have been subjecting victims’ families to arbitrary arrest and detention, imposing "cruel restrictions" on peaceful gatherings at grave sites, and destroying victims’ gravestones.
Meanwhile, no officials have been held to account for the "unlawful" killing of hundreds of protesters by security forces since they launched a "brutal" crackdown following the unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 last year while she was being held in custody by morality police for an alleged dress code violation.
“The international community must support victims’ families by pressing the Iranian authorities in private and in public to respect their right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.
"The families must be protected from arbitrary detention, threats and other reprisals. States must also call on the Iranian authorities to release all those who were detained for advocating for truth and justice over the deaths, quash all unjust convictions and sentences against them, and drop all charges against those facing reprisals for speaking out,” Eltahawy added.
In the report, Amnesty detailed the situation of 36 families from 10 provinces in Iran who have suffered human rights abuses in recent months at the hands of Iranian law enforcement.
Thirty-three of the cases involved families who had loved ones killed by security forces during the protests, two that lost a relative who was executed arbitrarily, and one family of a torture survivor who took their own life after being released from detention.
The August 16 arrest of 12 women's rights activists who are accused of planning events ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death have intensified concerns that officials will stop at nothing to try and quell any unrest following a year of protests that have posed the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Iranian officials have attributed the protests to Western instigation and have pledged a more aggressive crackdown. Over 500 individuals have lost their lives since the start of the protests, which also led to the arrests of thousands, including demonstrators, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital rights defenders.
Eltahawy said that, given the reprisals families have faced and the "systematic impunity" of officials in Iran, the international community must "exercise universal jurisdiction and issue arrest warrants for Iranian officials, including those with command responsibility, who are reasonably suspected of criminal responsibility for crimes under international law committed during and in the aftermath of the uprising.”
Iranian Delegation Arrives In Moscow To Discuss Ground Forces Cooperation
An Iranian military delegation has arrived in Moscow to discuss cooperation between Iranian and Russian ground forces, the state news agency TASS reported on August 21, citing Russia's Defense Ministry. Russia and Iran, both under Western economic sanctions, have forged closer relations in the military sphere and other areas since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The West has accused Iran of selling large numbers of drones for use against Ukraine, something Tehran denies. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Says Prisoner Exchange Process With U.S. Will Take Up To Two Months
The process of releasing U.S. prisoners held in Iran will take up to two months, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on August 21 during a press conference. "A specific time frame has been announced by relevant authorities, and it will take a maximum of two months for this process to take place," Kanaani said. Earlier this month, Tehran and Washington reached an agreement whereby five U.S. citizens held in Iran would be freed while $6 billion of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea would be released. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Frozen Iranian Assets Reportedly Transferred To Swiss Central Bank
Iranian assets that had been frozen in South Korea were transferred to Switzerland's central bank last week for exchange and transfer to Iran, South Korean media reported on August 21. The Swiss National Bank plans to exchange its $6 billion holdings in won for dollars and then euros in the currency market, Yonhap Infomax reported. Iran and the United States recently reached an agreement in which five U.S. citizens detained in Iran would be released while Iranian assets in South Korea would be unfrozen and sent to an account in Qatar that Iran could access. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Officials Accuse 12 Activists Of Plotting To Hold Events For Anniversary Of Amini's Death
Iranian police have accused 12 women's rights activists arrested earlier this week of "acting against national security" by planning and coordinating events ahead of the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody, sparking a year of nationwide unrest.
The police commander of Gilan Province and the Gilan Intelligence Department accused the activists of "communicating with the families of protesters killed during the demonstrations and "inciting them," while also participating in "propaganda activities aimed at overthrowing" the country's leadership.
The 12 activists were arrested separately on August 16 by the Islamic republic's security and intelligence forces in the northern cities of Rasht, Fuman, Anzali, and Lahijan.
Among those detained were Matin Yazdani, Forough Sami'nia, Yasmin Hashdari, Jelve Javaheri, Zahra Dadras, Negin Rezaei, Shiva Shahsiah, and Vahehdeh Khoshsirat.
Azizollah Maleki, the police commander of Gilan Province, said the arrests were also linked to "activities related to the anniversary of protests."
Maleki referred to the detainees as "12 men and women" and said they were arrested "on charges of gathering and colluding to commit a crime against the country's internal security and propaganda activities against the system in favor of opposing groups."
He did not say how long the 12 detainees would remain in custody.
Following the arrests, Mansoureh Shojaee, a women's rights activist herself, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the detentions appear to be part of a broader strategy by the Islamic leadership to manage the first anniversary of Amini's death on September 16.
She emphasized that many of those detained, including Javaheri, Sami'nia, and Yazdani, have been champions of the women's rights movement for more than two decades.
Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed concerns in recent weeks about the possibility of protests escalating as the anniversary approaches.
In Tehran and other Iranian cities, several civil activists and demonstrators with a history of protesting have also been arrested or summoned in recent days to meet with judicial authorities.
The synchronicity of the anniversary of the protests and the reopening of universities in September, where the demonstrations have gained strength, have led some officials, including in Tehran's City Hall, to announce plans to shift to online teaching until October 1.
Iranian security services, meanwhile, have initiated a series of "telephone summons" targeting students after Mostafa Rastegari, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top representative for higher education, warned of the potential for fresh public protests originating from academic institutions and hinted that measures to deter protests were needed.
At least 500 people have been killed since protests broke out following the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
The protests began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf legislation, but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the demonstrations.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Professor Who Supported Protests Says He's Been Expelled
Mahdi Khoei, a renowned Iranian sociology professor at Tehran’s Allameh University, says he has been expelled from the university after he supported nationwide protests that swept across the country following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
In an Instagram post on August 17, Khoei said he was dismayed at the move after teaching at the school for seven years.
"I am Mahdi Khoei, a sociology teacher at Allameh University. I've never bowed to any pressure, remained committed only to my students and the wider public. Now, after seven years, I've been handed a termination letter," he wrote.
Many Iranian university professors have faced expulsion for their support of the nationwide protests, while others have already been pushed from their jobs, including several professors at the University of Art in Tehran who were ousted earlier this month.
Anger over Amini's death in September 2022 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Women, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
In the wake of his social media post, a group of students from the university's Social Sciences department released a statement protesting the expulsion, saying the university should be seen as the "beating heart of resistance against oppression."
The students said their support for Professor Khoei was "unwavering" and warned of a class boycott should unwarranted intervention in academic freedoms continue.
Their message also contained a sharp rebuke of Ardeshir Entezari, the head of the Social Sciences department at the university, whom they criticized as being a "passive figure" in the matter, and warned that if there wasn't more clarity over faculty dismissals, they may demand Entezari's resignation.
"The university is our home, not a playground for arbitrary state bullying. To take it from us, you must face its real custodians," they said in the statement.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Saudi Crown Prince Meets Iran's Foreign Minister As Relations Thaw
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Jeddah in the highest level talks since the countries reconciled after years of bitter rivalry that destabilized the region. The unscheduled meeting on August 18 comes a day after Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the kingdom and declared that ties between the countries were "on the right track" following talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Bin Salman is the kingdom's de facto ruler and has pushed to reorient Saudi foreign policy in recent years amid questions over its historically close relationship with the United States. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Detains Prominent Women's Rights Activists As Anniversary Of Amini's Death Nears
Iranian security forces have detained nine prominent women's rights activists in various cities in the northern province of Gilan as authorities continue a crackdown ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly violating the country's head scarf law.
Among those arrested on August 16 were Matin Yazdani, Forough Sami'nia, Yasmin Hashdari, Jelve Javaheri, Zahra Dadras, Negin Rezaei, Shiva ShahSiah, and Vahehdeh KhoshSirat, activists reported on social media.
The exact reasons for the arrests and the whereabouts of the detainees have not been disclosed and officials have not commented publicly on the matter.
Speaking to RFERL’s Radio Farda, women's rights advocate Mansureh Shojaee said the detentions appear to be part of a broader strategy by the Islamic leadership to manage the first anniversary of Amini's death on September 16. She emphasized that many of those detained, including Javaheri, Sami'nia, and Yazdani, have been champions of the women's rights movement for more than two decades.
At least 500 people have been killed since protests broke out following the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
The protests began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf legislation, but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the demonstrations.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin, Raisi Hold Call, Discuss Possible Iranian Membership Of BRICS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi discussed Iran's possible future membership in the BRICS grouping of emerging economies during a phone call on August 17, TASS reported citing the Kremlin. The BRICS grouping -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- is due to discuss its possible expansion at a summit next month in South Africa. Putin and Raisi also reaffirmed their support for the further development of bilateral ties in trade, transport and logistics, and energy, TASS reported. (Reuters)
To read the original story by Reuters, click here. https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-irans-raisi-hold-call-discuss-possible-iranian-membership-brics-tass-2023-08-17/
Scorsese Urges Signing Of Petition Calling For Justice For Sentenced Iranian Filmmakers
Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese is urging people to sign an online petition calling for justice for Iranian filmmakers Saeed Roustayi and Javad Noruzbeygi, both of whom have been sentenced to jail terms for screening their film, Leila's Brothers at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
The petition, initiated by Scorsese's daughter, Francesca, had over 8,000 signatures as of August 17, more than half of which came after Martin Scorsese posted his appeal on Instagram.
"Please sign this petition to bring justice to Saeed Roustayi & Javad Noruzbeygi," the Oscar-winning director said in the post.
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court said on August 15 that it had sentenced Roustayi, the director of Leila's Brothers, and Noruzbeygi, one of its producers, to six months of jail time with the pair to serve about nine days of that, after which the remainder will be suspended for five years.
The ruling also stipulates that during the suspended sentence term, the two are prohibited from engaging with film activists and are required to undertake a filmmaking course at the Sound and Vision Academy in the religious Iranian city of Qom.
"We now have less than 20 days to help garner enough attention to appeal their sentence. Please sign and share this petition seeking justice for Roustayi and Noruzbeygi, so they can continue to be a force of good in the world," the petition, launched on August 16, said.
"Their voices needs to be heard," it added.
The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival have already called the court ruling "a serious violation of free speech."
The actions against Roustayi and Norozbeygi are part of a broader pattern of governmental pressure on artists in Iran. Notably, filmmaker Jafar Panahi previously faced a filmmaking ban and a six-year prison term.
Before its release last summer, Iran's Cinema Organization at the Ministry of Islamic Guidance banned the film about the tribulations of a woman trying to keep her family solvent amid corruption and the effects of international sanctions, saying the producer and director "violated and disobeyed regulations."
The ban came after the critically acclaimed film won the FIPRESCI Prize from international critics at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for the Palme d'Or award for best film.
While accepting the FIPRESCI award, Roustayi said it was made in honor of the grieving people of Abadan after the deadly collapse of a tower building in the southwestern Iranian city killed 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Roustayi's speech angered authorities who quickly moved to prevent the film from screening in Iran.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police last September for an alleged dress-code offense.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent Iranian actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Authorities Ratchet Up Pressure Against Slain Demonstrators' Families Ahead Of Protest Anniversary
Mehdi Babrinejad would have turned 23 on August 15. His family marked his birthday in silence this year, while his brother, Reza Babrinejad, spent the day in detention after he was hauled off after a raid on the family home last week.
Babrinejad was shot dead by Iranian security forces at the height of the antiestablishment protests that rocked the country last fall.
Nearly a year after the protests erupted in September, the authorities are ratcheting up pressure on the families of demonstrators who were killed during the brutal state crackdown on the demonstrations, the biggest threat to Iran’s clerical establishment in decades.
Wary of any tributes that could rekindle the protests, the authorities have warned that public or even virtual remembrances of those killed will not be tolerated.
At least 500 people were killed after protests broke out following the September 16 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law. The protests began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory headscarf legislation, but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy.
The most prolonged protests and the deadliest crackdowns during the demonstrations occurred in regions that are home to ethnic minorities, including Kurds and Baluchis, who have long-standing grievances against the state.
As the demonstrations slowed in the spring, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and other security forces turned their attention to family members of those slain, embarking on a wave of arrests, punishments, and intimidation to keep them in check.
As the one-year mark of the beginning of the protests approaches, such pressure tactics are on the rise, with families being warned not to hold public remembrance ceremonies, or to honor their loved ones online.
“As the anniversary of [Mahsa, also known as Jina] Amini's tragic passing approaches, government authorities and institutions are making efforts to prevent any gatherings or protests,” Awyar Shekhi of the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights told RFE/RL in written comments on August 15.
Just One Example
The pressure against the Babrinejad family, whose home was raided by IRGC intelligence officers on August 11, is just one example recorded by the Norway-based Kurdish rights group in the past week.
“They forcibly entered the premises, shattered windows, and seized several of [Reza Babrinejad’s] personal possessions during the apprehension,” the Hengaw Organization said in a statement on August 12.
The IRGC also took Reza Babrinejad into custody, where the ethnic Kurd remains at an unknown location on unknown charges. The raid was seen as an attempt to head off any tribute to Mehdi Babrinejad, who was shot dead while protesting in the northeastern Razavi Khorasan Province on September 21, and mirrors the harassment experienced by other families of slain protesters in the lead-up to the anniversary of Amini’s death.
On August 12, the Hengaw Organization reported that the father of Kumar Daroftadeh, a 16-year-old shot dead by security forces in West Azerbaijan Province on October 30, had been questioned for several hours and warned not to mark his son’s birthday.
“According to the information provided by a family relative of the Daroftadeh family, Hasan Daroftadeh was cautioned by IRGC intelligence four days prior to August 16, the birthday of [Kumar] Daroftadeh, that any commemorative ceremony on this date would be deemed prohibited,” the organization said.
Sources familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that Hasan Daroftadeh was summoned to appear before the Information Ministry twice ahead of his son’s birthday, and that family members had received telephone calls telling them to refrain from posting about Kumar on social media and to not attempt to visit his grave.
The recent pressure follows similar questioning of Hasan Daroftadeh last fall, when he was pushed by intelligence officers to say that his son was killed by armed Kurdish groups, according to Radio Farda.
Heightened Harassment
The heightened harassment is being reported around the country, including telephone calls and messages to dozens of university students calling them in for questioning by intelligence and security bodies. The Amir Kabir newspaper has reported that the students are expected “to pledge that they will not participate in possible protest gatherings” on the anniversary of Amini’s death.
The pressure has been extended into the virtual world as well, leading some victims’ families to announce that they would avoid posting on social media until after the anniversary of Amini’s death.
“Particularly on social media, individuals are organizing demonstrations and gatherings to mark [the anniversary of Amini’s death] and the inaugural day of the protests,” said Shekhi of the Hengaw Organization. “As a result, the Iranian government has initiated actions to pressure the families of victims and fatalities, urging them not to hold any ceremonies or gatherings in memory of their loved ones.”
A brother of Hamidreza Rohi, a 20-year-old university student who was killed while protesting in the northern Tehran Province on November 17, took to Instagram this week to announce that his page would go dark for now.
“While expressing gratitude and appreciation to all friends who, in any way, strive to keep the memory of our dear Hamidreza alive,” Puria Rohi wrote, “I announce that I won't be able to continue activity on this Instagram page until after the anniversary of my brother's death.”
Hamidreza’s father, Ali Rohi, also announced that he would not be posting on social media for now. In April, after inviting people to mark Hamidreza’s birthday that month, Ali Rohi was jailed for three days and was later found guilty by a Tehran court of calling for an illegal gathering “with the intention of disrupting national security.”
Shirin Najafi, whose 23-year-old sister Hadis Najafi was killed in northern Alborz Province on September 21, has also announced her departure from social media.
“Hello, and with all due respect to everyone who has been with us during these past few months, who sympathized with us, did not forget about us, and kept Hadis's memory and name alive,” she wrote. “This is my last Instagram story until after the anniversary of Hadis's death, and I request that no one come to Hadis's grave for the anniversary because we are not holding a ceremony. Thank you.”
The new pressures come as calls have come from within Iran’s clerical establishment -- which has already banned social media networking sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and X, formerly known as Twitter, among others -- to seize control of Iran’s homegrown online companies.
Despite the steps being taken by the authorities to exert control over the legacies of slain protesters within Iran, the world is still being reminded of their memories through a Persian-language hashtag that translates as “against forgetting.”
And while there are signs that official harassment will deter some from honoring their killed loved ones in public or online, not all plan to bow to the authorities.
The Daroftadeh family is among them, with Shekhi telling RFE/RL that despite the “coercion and threats aimed at discouraging any commemorative events” marking Kumar Daroftadeh’s birthday on August 16, the family “has boldly announced their intention to hold a memorial ceremony.”
Experts Warn Iran's New Prenatal Guidelines Are A Thinly Veiled Move To Boost Population
Iran's Health Ministry has suspended the issuance of licenses for the production and import of first trimester prenatal screening kits, in what critics in the medical community called a thinly veiled attempt to help boost flagging population growth and a risk to expecting mothers.
Hadi Yazdani, a doctor and member of the Nation's Union Party, called out the government on social media, saying the step appears to be yet another move to restrict women's rights and their access to abortions.
"First, they said screenings should not be done for everyone and would be possible only with the request of the family and the opinion of a specialist doctor. Now, they have stopped issuing licenses for the production and import of screening kits for the first trimester of pregnancy," he said.
"Since legal abortions are only in the first 18 weeks of pregnancy, this means a complete ban on legal abortion!"
Iran used to be praised for its effective population policies following the devastating 1980-88 war with Iraq that discouraged pregnancy among underage girls, offered free condoms and subsidized vasectomies, and encouraged families to have two or fewer children.
But a policy shift occurred after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labeled the previous population control policies a "mistake," leading to directives that limited access to contraception.
In a speech in 2020, Khamenei was quoted as saying that “any actions or measures to decrease the population should [only] be taken after [the population] reaches 150 million.” In 2021, the population of the country stood at 87.9 million.
Many Iranians have taken to social media to vent over the policy change, with many urging the medical community to push the government given the costs of raising children -- especially those who would have been detected with serious abnormalities during the screening process -- in the current difficult economic climate.
Yasser Rahmanirad, a doctor known for his support of protesters, warned on Instagram that even parents or specialists requesting screening will not be able to find it, leading to yet another erosion of women's rights in a country already in the midst of a year of unrest over the issue.
"How long will Iranian women's wombs be a playground for power?" he asked.
In recent years, a growing number of Iranian women have chosen to have fewer or no children -- mainly due to economic woes, changing gender roles, the growth of women's education, and family planning programs.
That trend has seen Iran's population-growth rate decline from over 4 percent in the 1980s to just 1.29 percent in 2020, according to the World Bank, a development that has alarmed Iran’s clerical establishment and prompted the tighter guidelines.
However, there are serious doubts over the effectiveness of Iran's stringent anti-abortion laws and rights groups and health experts have warned that new measures restricting women’s access to abortions will lead to unwanted pregnancies and the birth of children with congenital defects that the country's strained medical system will not be able to accommodate.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rumors Of Gas Price Hike Sparks Long Lines At Iranian Gas Stations
Cars have formed long lines at gas stations in Tehran and several other Iranian cities amid growing rumors of a possible increase in fuel prices, which would severely impact consumers already battered by stagnant wages and rampant inflation.
Images on social media showed lines of cars stretching several blocks from some gas stations on August 16 with local media outlets attributing the chaos to "rumors of a fuel price hike."
The daily Etemad highlighted the congestion at one petrol station in Tehran, saying lines had already formed at 2 a.m.
Speculation about a fuel price increase intensified after comments by Ali Akbar Nejadali, head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, regarding the "implementation of a filling limitation plan at petrol stations."
In addition, recent reports have suggested that a significant number of petrol stations in Tehran, Karaj, and other cities have been closed, sparking rumors of a fuel shortage.
Nejadali said in an interview with state television that the aim of the limitation plan was to "prevent the closure of gas stations" while at the same time insisting that "there is no shortage in fuel distribution across the country, and the fuel supply situation at stations is satisfactory."
Oil Minister Javad Oji also tried to play down the rumors, saying the government has no plans to increase fuel prices. Reza Navaz, the spokesperson for the National Petrol Station Owners Association said that there were no disruptions in fuel supply to the stations.
Having seen living conditions decimated by years of international sanctions, Iranians have become hypersensitive to price changes, and even rumors of an increase. Mistrust of government officials has compounded the fears.
In November 2019, despite persistent denials of any planned fuel-price hikes by officials, the authorities unexpectedly introduced price increases of up to 200 percent, sparking mass protests that saw thousands of Iranians in more than 100 cities and towns take to the streets. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting anti-government slogans.
Iranian Human Rights confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the 2019 protests, but the Reuters news agency has estimated through its research that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
Iran, which has been rocked over the past year by demonstrations over deteriorating living conditions coupled with discontent over a lack of freedoms, especially women's rights, has been sharply criticized for a spike in executions as it tries to quell the unrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
Religious Leaders In Sunni Communities Of Iran Targeted For Supporting Protesters
Religious leaders of the Sunni Muslim communities in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province and in the Kurdish provinces of the country are being increasingly targeted for persecution, arrest, and imprisonment because of their criticism of the state’s violence against peaceful protesters, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on August 15. “Iranian authorities are jailing and defrocking religious leaders of the Sunni communities for speaking out against the state’s killings and arrests of protesters,” Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of CHRI, said in a news release. Ghaemi said the Sunni clerics had committed no illegal act other than speaking out.
Iranian Director Saeed Roustayi Sentenced For Award-Winning Film
Celebrated Iranian director and screenwriter Saeed Roustayi has been sentenced to six months of correctional imprisonment for the production and screening of his film Leila's Brothers at the Cannes Film Festival.
The verdict, issued by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, stated that 1/20th -- or about nine days -- of the sentence will be enforced, with the remainder suspended for five years.
Before its release last summer, Iran's Cinema Organization at the Ministry of Islamic Guidance banned the film about the tribulations of a woman trying to keep her family solvent amid corruption and the effects of international sanctions, saying the producer and director "violated and disobeyed regulations."
The ban came after the critically acclaimed film won the FIPRESCI Prize from international critics at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for the Palme d'Or award for best film.
While accepting the FIPRESCI award, Roustayi said it was made in honor of the grieving people of Abadan after the deadly collapse of a tower building in the southwestern Iranian city killed 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Roustayi's speech angered authorities who quickly moved to prevent the film from screening in Iran.
Additionally, the court has ordered Roustayi to refrain from associating with individuals active in the film industry and to complete a 24-hour filmmaking course at the Qom Sound and Vision Academy, focusing on national and ethical interests.
As part of the suspended sentence's conditions, Roustayi is required to "refrain from activities related to the committed crime or using tools effective in it," "avoid contact and association with individuals active in the film industry," and "attend a filmmaking course at the Qom Sound and Vision Academy."
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police last September for an alleged hijab offense.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent Iranian actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. State Department Confirms Dalili Not Part Of Iran Swap Package
The U.S. State Department has confirmed that Shahab Dalili, an Iranian who has U.S. residency, is not among the detainees set to be released as part of a deal between Tehran and Washington.
Vedant Patel, a deputy spokesman at the State Department, said on August 14 that Washington can't yet designate Dalili's case as "wrongfully or unjustly detained in Iran" to include him in any swap. Dalili, who holds U.S. permanent residency, has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016.
Under an agreement announced earlier this month, Iranian and U.S. officials said five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, have been moved to house arrest from the notorious Evin prison where they were being held. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified. The other two did not want their names released.
The release of the Americans is part of a larger deal involving $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea, Iran acknowledged. The United States has declined to confirm the amount of money involved but said it was not U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
Senior Iranian officials have stated that the five will remain in Iran until all conditions -- which also includes the release of several Iranian prisoners in the United States -- are met. The identities of the Iranians have not been disclosed.
According to Patel, Abram Paley, the deputy special envoy for Iran, has been in communication with Dalili's family regarding the matter. Patel added that the U.S. government is actively reviewing certain cases and continues to assess criteria for "wrongful detention."
Dalili was arrested seven years ago when he returned to Tehran to attend his father's funeral. He was detained by security forces while en route to the airport in the capital to return home. Dalili's family has said he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of "collaborating with a hostile government."
Darin Dalili, Shahab's son, began a hunger strike outside the White House on August 13 to protest against the government's failure to recognize his father as an unjustly detained American in Iran. Upon learning of his son's hunger strike, Dalili also began a hunger strike.
The agreement to release the funds, frozen from oil sales to South Korea, has faced sharp criticism from U.S. Republicans who describe it as a ransom payment for dual-national detainees.
Mike Turner, the Republican head of the Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives, has said Congress should consider a travel ban to prevent Americans from traveling to Iran.
The Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized its efforts to end the suffering of unjustly detained individuals and the pain their families suffer during their detention.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
No Casualties Reported After Huge Fire At Tehran's Grand Bazaar
A large fire broke out at the grand bazaar in Iran's capital of Tehran, though it did not cause any casualties, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on August 15. "A fire broke out in Ahangaran's Bazaar in Tehran's Grand Bazaar and about 30 warehouses and shops were caught in flames," the spokesperson of Tehran's fire department said. Firefighters have managed to control the massive fire without any injuries, but many financial losses are expected, Tasnim reported. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Medical Migrants: Turkmen Going To Iran Due To Low-Quality Health Care At Home
Iran is fast becoming a popular medical tourism destination for patients from neighboring Turkmenistan, who are unhappy with what they describe as a lack of qualified doctors in their home country.
Medical malpractice and misdiagnoses are widespread in hospitals across Turkmenistan, according to several Turkmen patients and their relatives who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity.
"Most doctors in Turkmenistan are incompetent," said an Ashgabat resident, who is accompanying his uncle to Iran, where he will have surgery on his knees.
"My uncle's friend, who had a similar medical condition, had surgery in Ashgabat but his condition worsened after the procedure," the resident said. "That man can no longer walk without crutches, which he didn't need before the surgery."
Another Turkmen citizen who is currently receiving medical treatment in Iran told RFE/RL that he doesn't trust Turkmen doctors.
"There are many new hospitals in Turkmenistan with modern equipment imported from Germany. But there are no specialists in Turkmenistan who know how to use this equipment," said the man, speaking by phone from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.
Turkmenistan invested millions of dollars in the health-care sector to build state-of-the-art medical facilities with advanced equipment after the health-obsessed dentist turned politician Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov came to power in late 2006.
Berdymukhammedov -- who ruled Turkmenistan until he handed the presidency to his son, Serdar, last year -- was known for ordering people to take part in compulsory mass walks, workouts, and bike rides to promote a healthy lifestyle.
Many Turkmen say the government has failed to educate enough health-care professionals with the knowledge and skills needed for high-quality, safe medical care.
Turkmen patients are particularly wary of doctors trained in medical schools in their home country. It is common knowledge in Turkmenistan that many students enter the country's medical schools only because they pay bribes.
Bribery often continues at the university and, after graduation, in finding employment. Those who pay the most or have powerful connections often get the highest grades and land the best jobs, regardless of their knowledge or skill level.
The man being treated in Mashhad said most of his fellow Turkmen patients in the same Iranian hospital had undergone surgery in Turkmenistan that did more harm than good.
"Iranian doctors sometimes perform surgery on such patients," the man said. "But in some cases, Iranian doctors refuse to treat them, saying it's already too late [to fix the damage that was done] or that additional surgery might put a patient's life at risk."
Some Turkmen patients said the Iranian doctors gave them a completely different diagnosis and subsequently different treatment than what they had received in Turkmenistan.
There are no official reports or statistics about misdiagnoses and medical malpractice in authoritarian Turkmenistan, where information is strictly controlled and criticism of the government is not tolerated.
Subsidized Health Care
Turkmen patients arrive in Iran on a tourist visa as the government in Ashgabat doesn't allow its citizens to seek medical treatment abroad.
"My niece and her husband booked an appointment at a fertility clinic abroad, because several years of treatment in Turkmenistan didn't work," an Ashgabat resident said. "But Turkmen authorities refused to issue them passports and didn't release their medical records, saying they will make Turkmenistan look bad by going to foreign hospitals."
The couple managed to go abroad on a tourist visa a year later and "decided not to inform their Turkmen doctor and authorities about it," the woman said.
Most Turkmen choose hospitals in Mashhad, which is located close to Turkmenistan's southern borders.
Turkmen patients said information about Mashhad hospitals was first spread by word of mouth after satisfied patients recommended them to others.
"There are certain hospitals in Mashhad that are well known among Turkmen clients," a Turkmen patient said. "For your first visit you do not need to make an appointment in advance. You come and see the specialist you need and set the dates for any surgery or future treatment you might need."
The Turkmen man accompanying his uncle to Iran said they are expected to make two trips, six months apart.
The total medical bill is estimated to reach about $12,000 with at least another $800 per person, per trip, set aside for hotel and plane tickets, he added.
Getting a passport is not easy in Turkmenistan, where authorities are wary of their citizens traveling abroad. Many patients said they had to bribe officials to get their passports.
"But obtaining an Iranian visa is relatively easy. It costs about $70," the man said.
Other foreign medical-tourism destinations for Turkmen include Russia, India, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.
But medical tourism is out of reach for the majority of Turkmen, many of whom live in poverty.
Many had to settle for treatment in their poorly equipped village hospitals, some of which don't have running water or a modern heating system, let alone adequate medical equipment.
Turkmenistan offers subsidized, affordable health care to its citizens with government-backed health insurance covering most treatments at state hospitals.
But in reality, corruption is reportedly rife in hospitals where patients often must pay fees to medics and for medication.
RFE/RL's Turkmen Service tried to contact health officials in Turkmenistan for comment but didn't' receive any response.
Meanwhile, Turkmen state media continued to report about new health-care facilities being launched in many parts of the country, including one in the newly built city of Arkadag.
Former President Berdymukhammedov, who still holds vast political clout in his role as the head of the powerful People's Council of Turkmenistan and as "leader of the nation," launched the construction of three massive health-care centers in Ashgabat in March.
Written and reported by Farangis Najibullah in Prague with reporting by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service
Tajik National Behind Deadly Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iran, Regional Chief Justice Says
The Chief Justice of Iran's Fars Province, Kazem Mousavi, said on August 14 that a Tajik national was behind a deadly attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum that took place a day earlier in the city of Shiraz. According to Mousavi, eight foreigners had been apprehended on suspicion of involvement into the attack on the Shi’ite shrine that killed one person and wounded several others. "The main suspect identified himself as Rahmatullo Noruzov, and he is a Tajik national," Mousavi stressed. Tajik officials have yet to comment on Mousavi's statement. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran Arrests Nine More Members Of Baha'i Faith
Iran has reportedly arrested nine more members of the Baha'i faith, the country's largest non-Muslim community, shutting down and confiscating more than 40 pharmacies and warehouses belonging to the detainees.
The Intelligence Ministry of the Islamic republic announced on August 13 that a Baha'i family and its associates, who were involved in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic business, have been detained. Baha'i activists have identified some of the detainees as Ashkan, Afshin, and Ardalan Tabiyanian, along with their sister and brother-in-law.
The detainees are accused of various crimes, including "drug smuggling and hoarding," "fraud with medicines," "money laundering," and "tax evasion."
The Baha'i are branded as "heretics" by the Iranian regime which has been persecuting them for alleged ties to Israel, which is home to their most important shrines and world headquarters.
In a separate incident, Jamaluddin Khanjani, a former leader of the Baha'i community in Iran, and his daughter, Maria Khanjani, were arrested on August 13. After a house search, they were transferred to Evin prison by order of the head of Evin Court.
Jamaluddin Khanjani, a member of the so-called Yaran Iran group, was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008 on charges including "assembly and collusion against national security," "propaganda against the system," and "espionage."
He was released in 2017 after a reduction in his sentence. The Yaran Iran group, responsible for managing the affairs of the Baha'i in Iran, saw all seven of its members receive lengthy prison sentences of 10 years each.
Currently, three members of the Yaran Iran group, Fariba Kamalabadi, Mahvash Sabet, and Afif Naeimi, are serving their sentences in prison.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with the followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Following nationwide protests in 2020, there has been a significant increase in the summoning and detention of Baha'i citizens in recent months.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
At Least One Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least one person has been killed and at least seven others were wounded by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. The fate of the attackers remained unclear. Iran's IRNA news agency initially reported four killed but then revised the toll downwards to one. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Journalist Says She's Been Freed From Evin Prison After Posting Bail
Nazila Marofian, an Iranian journalist, said on August 13 that she has been temporarily released from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison after posting bail, later defiantly posting on social media that “you deserve the best of things, so don't accept slavery."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
Mahsa Amini was in police custody at the time of her death for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In the interview, Amjad Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death, "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody, while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview, despite not receiving a proper court hearing or being allowed to put on a defense.
Concerns were raised about her health after human rights activists said she had been hospitalized briefly on August 5 “due to increased heart rate and stress,” a condition some on social media labeled as a “heart attack.”
Since Mahsa Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
- By AFP
Iran Arrests Nine Bahai’s Over Corruption Charges
Iranian authorities on August 13 arrested nine followers of the Baha’i faith over a host of corruption charges including money laundering and tax evasion, the Intelligence Ministry said. The Bahai’s, Iran's largest non-Muslim minority, are branded by Tehran as "heretics" and are often targeted over alleged ties to Israel, home to their most important shrines and world headquarters. The arrests targeted members of the group in the capital, Tehran, said to own "20 pharmacies, three cosmetic companies, and multiple unauthorized warehouses," according to the ministry. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
At Least Four Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least four people have been killed by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. Initial reports remained unclear, and the number of casualties was uncertain. The fate of the attackers also remained unclear. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
A Russian Factory Is Using Underage Workers To Assemble Iranian 'Suicide' Drones Destined For Ukraine
A polytechnic school in Russia’s Tatarstan, a region some 900 kilometers east of Moscow, is using manufacturing facilities that are part of a nearby special economic zone to assemble Iranian attack drones and are increasingly turning to underage students as laborers, many of whom often work in exploitative conditions.
The revelations at Alabuga Polytechnic University raise troubling implications about the lengths that Russian authorities are going to in order to boost the war effort and how the advanced Iranian weaponry -- which is increasingly used to bombard Ukrainian cities and has only recently begun to be manufactured inside Russia -- could contribute to escalating tensions and rising civilian casualties.
The use of underage students as drone factory workers and the details of the manufacturing facilities were first reported by Russian independent media outlets Protokol and Razvorot, which published a series of investigations in July.
Since then, RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities has spoken with students who describe grueling working conditions and interviewed dozens of parents whose children have been enrolled at Alabuga Polytechnic University -- some as young at 15 -- who say that their children were forced to work exceedingly long hours, often without proper breaks or meals, and under hostile conditions that have deeply affected their mental health.
“My son enrolled and 2 1/2 months later he called for me to take him away,” Zhanna, who asked to be identified only by her first name to protect against reprisals for speaking about the operation, told RFE/RL. “He said to me on the phone, ‘Come and get me or I’ll die,’ so I picked him up immediately.”
Zhanna, who asked that her underage son’s name also not be used, says that she sent him from Nizhny Novgorod to study at Alabuga Polytechnic University in 2022 because of its reputation as a leading technical institution inside Russia.
The school offered students -- often between the ages of 15-18 -- an opportunity to get vocational training as part of a dual program that combines a classroom education with practical work experience. Students were also promised an opportunity to work and earn a locally competitive salary of up to 70,000 rubles ($700) a month as part of the work experience program that could further their career growth.
But, instead, those enrolled were encouraged and in some cases pressured into working at the drone facility, where the salaries of the mostly underage laborers are contingent on meeting tough production quotas.
“This is a textbook definition of what constitutes exploitation,” Sergei Podsytnik, an investigative journalist at Protokol who worked on the series of reports, told RFE/RL. “[Students] assemble drones, with the work taking priority over their studies.”
The pressure to fulfill these quotas has allegedly led to strenuous back-to-back days -- with some shifts lasting up to 15 hours -- with little time for sleep or adequate sustenance. Overtime work is often unpaid, further highlighting potential labor violations. Exhausted students also reported not always meeting their quotas, which led to them not earning the salary initially promised by the school. Many students came from disadvantaged backgrounds and relied on their earnings to cover costs for tuition, room, and board and would send the remainder home.
Other parents, such as Marina, said she decided to take her daughter out of the program when she discovered that she was working in apparent unsafe conditions and that staff from the school had instructed students not to tell their parents about the drone assembly work.
“This was the last straw for me,” Marina, who also asked for her identity to be concealed, told RFE/RL. “This is a dangerous production process that involves dangerous chemicals. They also forbid the kids from telling everything to their parents.”
RFE/RL sent multiple requests for comment to various staff and administrators at Alabuga Polytechnic University but received no replies.
Making Iranian Drones In Russia
The complicated and concerning dynamic at Alabuga Polytechnic University stems from growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia that has accelerated since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Iran has said it provided drones to Russia before the start of the war, but not since. However, U.S. intelligence officials have warned for months of continued deliveries and deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, saying the two sides were exploring how to set up a manufacturing plant for Iranian drones inside Russia.
According to The Wall Street Journal, an Iranian delegation visited Yelabuga in Tatarstan on January 5, touring a potential site for such a factory at the Alabuga special economic zone close to Alabuga Polytechnic University. U.S. officials released satellite images in April of the plant being built.
Russia already possesses an array of unarmed aerial vehicles, or UAVs, which are used mainly for surveillance and artillery spotting, but has turned increasingly to Tehran for attack drones.
After being forced to abandon Ukrainian territory that its troops captured in the early stretches of the war, Moscow shifted to a strategy of relentless air assaults on Ukrainian cities. These attacks often rely on a combination of cruise missiles and self-detonating drones packed with explosives to knock out electricity and running water for the civilian population in Ukraine.
So far, Iran has provided Russia mostly with so-called "suicide" drones, known as the Shahed-136, that contain a modest amount of explosives that can detonate when the drones crash into targets, military experts say.
In acquiring its own domestic assembly line, Russia could dramatically increase its stockpile of the relatively inexpensive but highly destructive weapons systems.
WATCH: Russia has resorted to using Shahed-136 drones from Iran in its war on Ukraine. Ukraine says it's already downed many of the drones, which work by slamming into their intended target, laden with explosives. Ordinary Ukrainians say they can already recognize the sound of the drones, which use two-stroke engines like lawnmowers or motorbikes. Iran has denied supplying the drones to Russia.
The arrangement also offers substantial economic and political benefits for Iran, which has sought to portray itself as neutral in the Ukraine war. The appearance of Iranian-made drones over Ukrainian cities, however, has triggered threats of new economic sanctions from the West. The United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have also all issued rules in recent months designed to cut off the flow of drone components to Russia and Iran.
The Washington Post reported in November 2022, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, that the agreement to deliver Iranian drone schematics and materials for manufacture in Russia resulted from Iranian leaders believing that the arrangement would allow Tehran to avert new sanctions.
Foreign Recruitment And Patriotic Education
Alabuga Polytechnic University is formally not a college. All of its students are officially enrolled at nearby Yelabuga Polytechnic College, with the Alabuga institution existing on paper as a specialized program for students looking to break into high-tech industries.
Currently, about 1,000 students are studying at Alabuga Polytechnic University, with several hundred of them -- most of whom are between the ages of 15 and 17 -- involved in assembling the Iranian drones.
In addition to the work on the drones, there are other signs that point to blurred lines in Russia between the education system and the country’s military amid the war in Ukraine.
According to current and former Alabuga Polytechnic University students, team-building and organized extracurricular activities through the school often take on a “patriotic” character that may be designed to expose students to official government narratives of international events or echo talking points from state television.
Organized paintball games have become a mainstay for students, especially first-year arrivals, in which they are encouraged to compete against one another and then play together against more experienced outside players. Teachers and administration officials regularly refer to paintball as being part of a “patriotic” education needed to complement the technical aspect of their studies.
In one instance, a group of new students competed in paintball as Soviet soldiers against outside players who were dressed as troops from Nazi Germany in a capture-the-flag competition meant to simulate the World War II battle of Stalingrad. According to one student, the Nazi flag contained the compass symbol used by the NATO military alliance instead of the swastika used by Nazi Germany.
Other instances of political teachings from staff are more direct. In a recording obtained by RFE/RL from June 16, a senior administrator can be heard telling the teenagers that NATO launched a hybrid war against Russia back in 2011 and that it has slowly become more overt. The man then goes on to tell students that their hard work and exceeding long days at the drone factory are part of a nationwide struggle against the West and that their patriotism will be rewarded.
Several students and parents identified the man in the recording as Timur Shagivaleev, the director-general of the special economic zone where Alabuga Polytechnic University and the drone factory operate.
Shagivaleev did not respond to RFE/RL’s request for comment.
The man in the recording then goes on to tell students not to take holidays and to continue working “even if it's mom's birthday,” before ending his speech with, “Long live our great country.”
Multiple current and former students told RFE/RL that students who work in the drone factory are often praised by staff, while those who have refused or asked to be reassigned due to the high workload are often publicly shamed. In some instances -- according to recordings heard by RFE/RL -- staff even encourage students to bully others who are not deemed “patriotic” enough.
According to Protokol and Razvorot’s investigations, Alabuga Polytechnic University has also turned toward recruiting foreign students to enroll. The majority of them come from African countries, but also from Central Asia and Azerbaijan, where they are promised “world class” salaries as part of the dual-track world experience program.
However, these foreign students are then given low-skill and menial tasks around the campus and the special economic zone, such as janitorial work, and are also paid lower salaries than initially promised.
Written by Reid Standish based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities
