Qatar Rejects Outcome Of Regional Summit On Iran

Qatar has rejected the outcome of an emergency summit held in Saudi Arabia on escalating regional tensions with Iran.



Saudi Arabia hosted talks over the weekend in the holy city of Mecca during which King Salman accused Tehran of carrying out "terrorist acts" that threaten global energy supplies.



Riyadh has blamed Iran for the alleged sabotage of ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and for ordering a drone attack by Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels on a Saudi oil pipeline. Iran has denied the claims.



"The statements condemned Iran but did not refer to a moderate policy to speak with Tehran," Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told Al Jazeera on June 2.



He said the summit "adopted Washington's policy towards Iran and not one that takes the neighborhood into consideration."



U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton has warned Iran that any attacks on U.S. interests or allies in the Persian Gulf will draw a “very strong response” from Washington.



Bolton said alleged evidence of Iran being behind the tanker attacks could be presented to the UN Security Council this week.



A communique issued after the end of the summit said any cooperation with Tehran should be based on "non-interference in other countries" and the right of Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. to defend its interests.



The summit was the first time a Qatari official visited the kingdom since Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates imposed an economic embargo against Qatar in June 2017.



Iraq, which has good ties with neighboring Iran and with Washington, also said it rejected the outcome of the summit.



Qatar has bolstered its ties with Iran to ease its economic isolation, making key imports from Iran and rerouting many flights by its flag carrier Qatar Airways over the Islamic republic.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters