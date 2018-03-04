Black Boxes Recovered At Site Of Iran Plane Crash

Rescue teams have recovered the black boxes of a plane that crashed last month in the mountains of southwestern Iran leaving 66 people dead, Iranian media reported on March 4.

"The box that recorded flight parameters and the one with conversations in the cockpit have been handed over to judicial authorities," Reza Jafarzadeh, the public relations director of Iran's civil aviation organization, told the official government news agency IRNA.

Jafarzadeh said the two black boxes of the Aseman Airlines ATR-72 were found by a professional team of mountaineers.

They were to be handed over to experts of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization to determine the cause of the accident.

The Aseman Airlines plane disappeared from radar screens 50 minutes into the February 18 flight from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj.

There have been no reported survivors from the plane's 59 passengers and six crew members.

The crash site has been hit by heavy snowfall in recent days, making rescue operations particularly dangerous.

Under decades of international sanctions, Iran's commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly in recent years.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and IRNA