Imprisoned Iranian Activist Rashidi Dies Amid Allegations Of Medical Neglect

Iranian activist Somayeh Rashidi, labeled as a political prisoner by multiple groups, has died 10 days after suffering seizures in a prison south of Tehran, leading cellmates and rights organizations to accuse authorities of failing to provide necessary care for the woman.

Mizan, the Iranian judiciary news agency, on September 25 claimed that Rashidi, 42, had a history of seizures and that she fell ill on September 15. The news outlet said the woman was first treated by Qarchak Prison medical staff and then transported to Mofateh Hospital in the city of Varamin.

However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) cited hospital doctors as saying the main reason for Rashidi's deterioration was a delay in providing her with medical care.

"Prison authorities didn't take her condition seriously despite repeated visits to the health center and even accused her of indulging in drug abuse," HRANA, an organization consisting of Iranian activists, said in a statement.

Norway-based rights group Hengaw said that "instead of providing appropriate care, prison doctors accused her of 'malingering' and prescribed only sedatives and psychiatric medication. The neglect worsened her condition, leading to seizures and eventual coma."

Hengaw cited sources as saying Rashidi’s family has been pressured to declare her death the result of “a hospital error,” although it didn't provide details.

The Iran Human Rights group, also based in Norway, in December 2024 published a report titled Qarchak Prison: Hell for Women and Children. It called for the closing of the prison following Rashidi's death.

One of Rashidi's cellmates told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda she "had epilepsy, had constant seizures, and suffered from severe headaches, and that every time she went to the prison doctor, she was told she was malnourished and was sent back to the ward."

Another cellmate, who also did not want to be identified, said Rashidi "was not in a good condition and did not have a lawyer to follow up. She had been issued bail, but her family was not able to afford it.”

"Somayeh was transferred to the Forensic Medical Examiner's Office on last week…but she deteriorated on the way. Instead of being taken to the hospital, she was taken back to the ward, where she had a severe seizure and fell...She was then taken to the hospital."

Rashidi was arrested on April 24, 2025, while writing protest slogans in Tehran’s Javadiyeh neighborhood, according to Hengaw. Security forces beat her during the arrest and charged her with "propaganda against the state," it added.

Mizan said authorities accuse Rashidi of having contacts with the banned Mujahedin-e Khalq organization and of posting videos online of acts of sabotage.

Iranian authorities are particularly sensitive to reports of the deaths of women under detention since the case of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in September 2022 while held by Tehran’s morality police for an alleged violation of the law on wearing a head cover.

That incident spurred major street protests -- and a brutal crackdown -- and led to the establishment of the Women, Life, Freedom movement in the country.

Journalist Elaheh Mohammadi wrote on social media that Rashidi, like herself, was detained in relation to work with the movement.

Iranian prison authorities often resist sending political prisoners to hospitals for treatment until the last minute, and only in dire circumstances.

With reporting by Reuters