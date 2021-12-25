10 Killed in Road Accident In Southwestern Iran

At least 10 people have been killed in a road accident in southwestern Iran.

The official government news agency IRNA said the accident happened as a truck hit a minibus that was carrying laborers on the road linking the city of Khorramshahr with the city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan Province.

Between five and 15 injured people were taken to local hospitals, domestic media reported.

Roads in Iran regularly see such chain-reaction accidents and pileups. Fourteen people, including eight children, were killed in a road accident in March.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 deaths annually. The heavy death toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws and unsafe vehicles.

Over 8,200 people were killed in road accidents in the first seven months of the current Iranian year, according to figures released by the police.

With reporting by AP