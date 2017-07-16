Brother Of Iranian President Arrested On Financial Crimes Charges

Iranian President Hassan Rohani’s younger brother, Hossein Fereidoun, has been arrested on financial crimes charges,the Iranian judiciary said on July 16.

"Multiple investigations have been conducted regarding this person, also other people have been investigated, some of whom are in jail," spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said in a televised press conference.

"Yesterday, bail was issued for him but because he failed to secure it he was referred to prison," Ejei added.

Fereidoun, who is also the president’s aide, has long been accused by the conservatives of financial crimes and corruption.

In January, a group of Iranian parliamentarians called for Fereidoun to be put on trial for economic crimes, a move critics described as politically motivated.

With reporting by AFP, and tasnimnews.com