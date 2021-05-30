Rohani Dismisses Iran's Central Bank Chief Over Presidential Candidacy

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has dismissed the head of the country's central bank, Abdolnaser Hemmatti, because he is running as a candidate for president in an election in June.



Reuters quotes Hemmatti as saying during a meeting late on May 29 via the Clubhouse social media app that Rohani told him: "If you stand in the election, you cannot remain the central bank chief because it affects monetary and exchange rate policies."



Hemmatti said he told Rohani that he "had no problem with his decision."



Meanwhile, Iranian state media outlets say the deputy chief of the Budget and Planning Organization, Hamid Pourmohammadi denied reports on May 30 that he has replaced Hemmati as the central bank governor.



Hemmatti is one of seven candidates approved recently by Iran's hard-line Guardians Council to run in the June 18 presidential election.



Rohani himself cannot seek reelection after having served two consecutive four-year terms.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Fars, Tasnim, and Iranian state TV