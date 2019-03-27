Iran’s Rohani Promises Compensation For Flood Victims As Death Toll Rises

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has promised compensation to all those affected by flash floods, as the nationwide death toll from what he called an "unprecedented" natural disaster reached 26.



Rohani and several cabinet ministers traveled to the northern province of Golestan on March 27 to inspected damage caused by the floods triggered by heavy rain.



Officials said that 26 people had been confirmed dead and hundreds suffered injuries in the floods, according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.



Most of the deaths were reported in Shiraz, the capital of the southern Fars Province, where 18 people died.



Tasnim quoted Rohani as saying that the floods affected 25 of Iran's 31 provinces and that the scale of the disaster had overwhelmed emergency services in some areas.



"We will rebuild Golestan just as it was before, and we will stand by your side," the president said.



Iran's hard-liners have accused Rohani's government of not doing enough to tackle the disaster.



Golestan Province's governor, who was abroad when the disaster hit, was dismissed on March 23 amid public outrage over his absence from work.



Emergency services have been hampered by last week's celebrations marking Norouz, the pre-Islamic Persian new year, with many employees on vacation.

