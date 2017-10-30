Iran Says Rohani Turned Down Meeting With Trump

The Iranian Foreign Ministry says President Hassan Rohani turned down a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during his trip to the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The semiofficial ILNA news agency on October 29 quoted ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying that "an intention was expressed by the American side that was not approved by President Rohani" during his visit to New York.

The White House has not commented on the claim.

Rohani and Trump exchanged harsh words during their speeches at the annual UN Assembly.

Trump called Iran "a corrupt dictatorship," while Rohani assailed the "rogue newcomers" in the U.S. administration.

The U.S. leader has consistently accused the Iranian government of supporting terror and insurgent groups throughout the Middle East.

He has also said Tehran has broken the "spirit" of a 2015 landmark nuclear accord in which Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear activities in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

Washington and Tehran have not had diplomatic relations since 1979.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa