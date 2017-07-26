Rohani Says Iran Will Respond If U.S. Enacts New Sanctions Bill

Iranian President Hassan Rohani says his country will respond if the United States enacts a new sanctions bill.

The new legislation would impose mandatory penalties on people involved in Iran's ballistic-missile program and anyone who does business with them. The measure would designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and enforce an arms embargo against Iran.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill on July 25 and now it goes to the Senate for a vote.

Iranian officials say the bill violates the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers under which Tehran curbed its nuclear activities in exchange for international sanctions relief.

"If the enemy steps over part of the agreement, we will do the same, and if they step over the entire deal, we will do the same, too," Rohani said at a cabinet meeting aired by state broadcaster IRIB on July 26.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the bill could "affect successful implementation" of the agreement and reduce Iran's benefits from it.

The new sanctions bill also targets Russia and North Korea.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP