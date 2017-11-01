Iranian, Russian, Azerbaijani Leaders Call For Commitment To Nuclear Deal

The presidents of Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan have called on all parties to the 2015 international nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers to adhere to their commitments.

Hassan Rohani, Vladimir Putin, and llham Aliyev made the call in a joint statement released on November 1 after their trilateral meeting in Tehran.

Russia is one of the signatories to the landmark nuclear accord under which Tehran agreed to curb its atomic program in exchange for sanctions relief.

President Donald Trump refused to recertify the deal in October and has threatened to withdraw the United States if what he calls serious flaws in the accord cannot be fixed by U.S. lawmakers and U.S. allies.

The European Union and the other parties to the deal-- Russia, Britain, China, France, and Germany -- have all urged Trump not to pull the United States out.

The Iranian, Russian, and Azerbaijani leaders also agreed on November 1 to increase cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including in production as well as oil and oil-products swaps, the statement said.

Baku hosted a similar three-way meeting in August 2016. The next such summit is to be held in Russia next year.

Putin also met in Tehran with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said that Tehran and Moscow need to step up cooperation to isolate the United States and restore peace in the Middle East, Iranian state media reported.

"Full resolution of Syria's crisis needs strong cooperation between Iran and Russia ... Our cooperation can isolate America ... This cooperation will restore stability in the region," Khamenei said during his meeting with Putin, according to state television.

Moscow and Tehran are backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government in the country’s civil war, which has entered its seventh year.

With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax