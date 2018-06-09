Accessibility links

Iran

Rohani, Putin To Discuss U.S. Withdrawal From Nuclear Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Iranian President Hassan Rohani meet in Tehran in November 2017.

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has said he will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Speaking before talks with Putin on June 9 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Qingdao, China, Rohani said the U.S. exit from the 2015 agreement warranted an "important and serious discussion between our two countries."

U.S. President Donald Trump last month withdrew from what he called "a horrible one-sided deal" and said he would reimpose U.S. economic sanctions on Iran.

Rohani hailed Tehran's "unique and special" relationship with Moscow and said Russia's role in implementing the nuclear deal had been "important and constructive."

Rohani also hailed Russia-Iran cooperation in Syria, saying "our role in the region is quite significant." Russia and Iran have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, helping turn the tide of war in his favor.

The two-day SCO summit will begin later on June 9.

The summit will bring together the leaders of the four former Soviet republics of Central Asia, Russia, China, Pakistan, and India. Afghanistan and Iran, which both have observer status in the SCO, will take part.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and Interfax

