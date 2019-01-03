Iran's Health Minister Resigns Over Proposed Budget Cuts

Iran's health minister has resigned over proposed budget cuts as the country struggles with an economic crisis.

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that President Hassan Rohani accepted the resignation of Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi on January 3.

IRNA reported that Hashemi had repeatedly complained of a shortage of funds in the past and about proposed cuts to his ministry in the government's next budget.

"I am not an impatient person, but enough is enough," Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi said in a video posted to the Khabar One news portal on January 3.

Hashemi's resignation comes amid a financial crisis fueled partly by U.S. sanctions that were reimposed last year.

The United States reinstated sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear deal, in which Tehran received international sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement has helped fuel a currency crisis and has increased food prices and inflation.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa