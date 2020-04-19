Iran's Judiciary To Weigh More Pardons For Temporarily Released Prisoners

Iran's judiciary is due to begin weighing whether to pardon more of the prisoners who have been temporarily released due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief justice has ordered its committees to look into the topic, spokesman Gholam-Hussein Ismaili said on April 19.

A decision on potential pardons or reduced sentences could be taken by April 29, Ismaili said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

He did not specify what the criteria for a pardon could be or if any potential pardons would apply to political prisoners.

Iran released tens of thousands of prisoners temporarily in mid-March as the spread of the coronavirus threatened to sweep through prisons.

Of those released, 10,000 received full pardons, among them political prisoners. In one such case, French scientist Roland Marchal was allowed to return home to France after 9 1/2 months in jail.

Another former prisoner, British citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, was also released. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who also has Iranian citizenship, has served half of a five-year jail sentence for alleged espionage.

Among those not granted parole was internationally renowned human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, who has gone on hunger strike to protest the decision.

The 56-year-old has been detained in Evin prison in Tehran for the past year on charges of alleged espionage, anti-regime propaganda, and insulting Iran's supreme leader.

Based on reporting by dpa