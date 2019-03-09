Iran's Rohani Calls For 'Decisive' Action From Pakistan In Wake Of Border Attack

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has called for what he called "decisive" action by Pakistan in the wake of a deadly suicide attack in a border area.

During a telephone call on March 9, Rohani told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that inaction by Islamabad could jeopardize relations between the countries, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

Twenty-seven members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in in a suicide car bombing near the border with Pakistan on February 13.

The Sunni Muslim extremist group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack in southeastern Iran. The group claims it is seeking better conditions for Iran's ethnic Baluchi minority.

In his telephone call with Rohani on March 9, Khan said Pakistani forces had come close to the terrorists' hideout and there would soon be "good news" for Iran, IRNA reported.

Based on reporting by AP and IRNA