'Hands Are Stained With Blood': Iranians Outraged After Shah-Era Secret-Police Official Attends U.S. Rally
Tens of thousands of Iranian-Americans, including supporters of the exiled former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, held a rally in Los Angeles recently to show their support for the ongoing anti-regime protests in the Islamic republic.
Among them was a man who has shunned the limelight for decades: Parviz Sabeti, the former deputy head of SAVAK, the feared security and intelligence service of the shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
The presence of Sabeti, whose photos were published on social media by his daughter Pardis Sabeti, at the pro-democracy demonstration triggered outrage. Some have called for him to be put on trial for alleged rights abuses committed during the monarchy.
"44 years ago today, our native country fell into darkness. Hoping this year brings light and solidarity," Pardis Sabeti, a professor of biology at Harvard University, wrote on Twitter on February 12, the day after the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that overthrew the monarchy and brought to power the current clerical regime.
In her tweet, Pardis Sabeti used the hashtag, "Woman, life, freedom," which has become the main slogan of Iran's antiestablishment protests, which were triggered by the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by the morality police.
The tweet prompted praise for Sabeti from Iranian monarchists, who hailed him as a "a living legend" and "a man of honor" who kept Iran safe from "terrorists" during the rule of the late shah.
But others said the 86-year-old Sabeti should be prosecuted for alleged rights abuses, including torture and the execution of political prisoners. They said Sabeti's legacy went against the demands of Iran's protest movement for greater social and political freedom.
"She has some nerves sharing a photo of Parviz Sabeti and talking about 'light and solidarity,'" London-based Iranian filmmaker Kaveh Abbasian said on Twitter. "In a free Iran, he would be put to trial."
Exiled Iranian artist Barbad Golshiri said it was "time for the victims, the families of the tortured, the executed to launch a [legal] case against Sabeti."
The rally in L.A. was held two days after a group of exiled opposition activists and celebrities, including Reza Pahlavi, met at Georgetown University to discuss the future of Iran's pro-democracy movement. The group pleaded for unity and an end to infighting to help replace Iran's theocratic system with a secular democracy.
"Who could have imagined that the torturer of SAVAK, whose hands are stained with the blood and suffering of many, would bring us freedom," veteran Tehran-based journalist Mohammad Aghazadeh said on Twitter.
Aghazadeh called on the exiled opposition to break with figures like Sabeti, otherwise they would be "accomplices to his crimes."
Pahlavi has not commented on the controversy surrounding Sabeti. But he has previously said that he opposes the use of torture.
Opposition activist Mahdieh Golrou, who was jailed in Iran, said some opposition activists have ignored alleged crimes committed under the shah, who died in Egypt in 1980. "It seems that the problem is not with crimes, but with criminals. If the criminal wears a tie it's not a problem, the issue is with turbans," Golrou said on Twitter. "Torture is a crime regardless of who committed it."
Germany-based political activist Mehdi Fatapour, who was jailed under the shah for his peaceful activism and subjected to torture, told RFE/RL that Sabeti had never expressed remorse. "Unfortunately, Sabeti has defended SAVAK's actions," Fatapour said, adding that the secret police's mission was to create "fear" and preserve a dictatorship.
Fatapour said he was arrested by SAVAK on two separate occasions -- in 1971 and 1973 -- for organizing student protests. He said he still suffered from the torture he endured in detention. "The second time, the torture was very severe because they wanted to know my contacts, their names, and addresses. My interrogator told me that I was lucky that I didn't die under torture," he recalled.
"SAVAK created fear, it arrested, jailed, and tortured all those opposing [the shah], including students, intellectuals, writers, and opposition activists," he said. "Not only did this policy not establish security, but it became a main factor for insecurity."
In a 1977 interview with The Washington Post, Sabeti said Iranians afraid of SAVAK were "being influenced by foreign journalists' accounts. Some of the foreign journalists come here.... They see SAVAK behind every tree."
In a 2012 interview with Voice of America, Sabeti said he "opposed torture." "Because I studied law, I have always opposed anything that leads to torture," he said.
Iran's National Library Suspends Some Female Members For 'Improperly' Wearing Hijab
Several female members of Iran's National Library have reportedly received a text message informing them that their membership was suspended due to their improperly wearing a head scarf, which amounts to a violation of the compulsory hijab law.
In response, members of the National Library protested on February 13, saying that the suspension of the membership of several women amounted to "an organized step by public institutions to expand the gender apartheid of the Islamic republic."
The suspended members are Iranian researchers and academics who use the unique resources of the National Library for research purposes.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published detailing moves by the authorities to shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and, in some cases, even pharmacies because owners or managers failed to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
The reports come after the months of public anger that erupted after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September in custody after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Iranians have since flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Labor Activist On Hunger Strike To Protest Iran's 'Anti-Human Behavior'
Iranian labor rights activist Narges Mansuri says she has been on a hunger strike since January 29 to protest the "anti-human behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
In a voice message sent from Tehran's notorious Evin prison, Mansuri said she started her hunger strike, despite suffering from chronic illnesses, because she was banned from meeting her child, was threatened with execution, and was subjected to the harsh behavior of interrogators whose actions "drive political prisoners to insanity."
Mansuri, who has been working for the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company for more than 20 years and is a well-known labor rights activist, was detained in May amid a wave of arrests of labor and political activists in Iran.
The official IRNA news agency claimed that Mansuri was arrested by security agents while trying to leave the country.
She has been arrested, interrogated, and tried many times in recent years.
Mansuri is one of 14 women activists in Iran who have publicly called for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign.
She and the other women also called for a fresh political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Mansuri says that since signing the statement calling for Khamenei's resignation, the Iranian authorities have issued four court orders against her and threatened her many times.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise amid declining living standards and unpaid wages. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Authorities have cracked down on the protests, arresting many of those taking part.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian President Begins Visit To China
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in China on February 14 for a three-day visit, flanked by a large delegation that includes his central bank chief and ministers for trade, the economy, and oil. Raisi will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the capital Beijing, with the pair expected to sign a number of "cooperation documents," Tehran has said. Both presidents met for the first time last September in Uzbekistan at a summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where the Iranian president called for expanded ties. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Families Of Airline Downing Victims Withdraw Complaint, Say Iranian Court Incompetent
Several relatives of the Iranian victims of a commercial flight shot down in Iran in January 2020 by missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have withdrawn their complaint from the Tehran Military Court, accusing it of being "a disgrace to the truth" and being at the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people onboard. Besides Iranians, there were Afghan, British, Canadian, Swedish, and Ukrainian citizens on board.
After days of official denials, Iran admitted that an IRGC unit had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.
Abbas Sadeghi, a lawyer and a family member of four of the victims, released a video message in which he said: "The most painful humiliation of the truth takes place in this court. That's why we withdrew our complaint on February 12."
"We believe that the court has neither the competence nor the will to handle this case independently and impartially," Sadeghi added.
Sadeghi said that Iran had deployed a missile system in the vicinity of the path followed by international flights, and, "for this reason, we believe that this crime was intentional, and we have no doubts about it."
The Iranian government says it has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, regardless of citizenship, but some families have refused the money.
Last year, a Canadian court awarded $84 million plus interest to the families of six of the victims.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Protests In Several Iranian Cities As Regime Marks 44th Anniversary Of Revolution
Protests have continued in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, amid months of unrest triggered by the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Protesters in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood chanted from windows and rooftops, "Death to the dictator," in apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Similar scenes were reported from other neighborhoods of Tehran, as well as in the cities of Amol, Kelachay, Bojnurd, and Hamedan.
Several videos published on social networks showed people in the northern province of Gilan setting fire to government propaganda banners for the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that brought Iran's clerical rulers to power.
The unrest was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 in custody after being arrested for the alleged "improper" wearing of the mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Thousands, including students, journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, have been detained and given stiff sentences, including the death penalty.
Others have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The regime, which has blamed the West for orchestrating the demonstrations, has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prominent Filmmaker Imprisoned Over Criticism Of Iranian Authorities Released
Award-winning Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasulof was released from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison on February 12 after seven months of incarceration.
Rasulof, who won the top prize at the Berlin film festival for his 2020 film There Is No Evil, was arrested in July for criticizing the government's crackdown on protests in the southwestern city of Abadan following a deadly building collapse.
Rasulof had signed a statement along with other Iranian artists and activists addressing the authorities called "Lay Down Your Arms." His imprisonment was tied to a one-year prison sentence he had received previously.
A picture posted on social media showed Rasulov standing next to two civil activists following his release.
Two months after Rasulof's arrest, mass protests broke out across Iran after the death in police custody in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman who had been detained by the country's morality police for an alleged violation of the mandatory hijab requirement.
Rasulof won the Berlin festival's Golden Bear for There Is No Evil in February 2020 but was unable to accept the prize in person because he was barred from leaving Iran.
Amid the continuing mass protests in Iran, many prominent Iranian athletes, celebrities, rights defenders, and cultural figures have been arrested and imprisoned owing to their support for the demonstrations.
More than 500 people have been killed in a brutal police crackdown, according to rights groups. Human rights groups estimate that around 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests so far.
In a defiant message on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on February 11, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said nationwide anti-government protests had been defeated.
Raisi said in a speech on Tehran's Azadi Square that the demonstrations were part of an effort by Iran's enemies to prevent Iran from continuing its achievements.
Iran's Raisi To Visit China For Economic Talks
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will head to China within days for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, state media reported on February 12. Raisi will set out for Beijing on the evening of February 13 in response to an official invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran's state news agency IRNA said. Both presidents met for the first time last September in Uzbekistan at a summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where the Iranian president called for expanded ties. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Paris Rally Urges EU Terror Listing For Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps
Thousands of Europe-based Iranians, including relatives of victims of repression in the Islamic republic, lawmakers, and campaigners, have urged the European Union at a rally in Paris to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a "terror" group. Speakers at the rally on February 11 insisted that such a listing for the IRGC was the biggest contribution EU ministers could make to help the protest movement that erupted in September. The rally came as Iran marked 44 years since the Islamic Revolution that ousted the shah, with pro-regime rallies inside the Middle Eastern nation.
Hackers Interrupt Raisi Speech As He Claims Iranian Protesters Have Been Defeated
In a defiant message on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said nationwide anti-government protests have been defeated.
His comments on February 11 came as thousands of Iranians marched in cities across Iran and the military showed off some of its hardware in the capital, Tehran.
The ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the revolution, a series of events that culminated in the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty in 1979, takes place every year on February 11. Many of the celebrations are marked by extensive government propaganda.
Iran has witnessed protests since September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman detained by the country’s morality police. The demonstrations at first focused on Iran’s mandatory head scarf, or hijab, but later included calls for a new revolution.
In a speech on February 11 at Azadi Square in the capital, Tehran, Raisi took aim at the protests, claiming they are a project of Iran's enemies aimed at stopping the nation from continuing its achievements.
Raisi called the celebration “epic” and a show of “national integrity” while praising what he called postrevolution achievements in the country.
Meanwhile, Telewebion, a web TV service affiliated with Iranian state TV, was briefly hacked during Raisi's speech, Iranian media reported. In a 44-second video published on Twitter, the hacking group Edalate Ali, or The Justice of Ali, invited people to take part in nationwide protests next week and urged Iranians to withdraw their money from banks. The video ended with the slogans: "Death to [Supreme Leader Ayatollah] Khamenei" and "Death to the Islamic republic."
Ahead of the anniversary, families of those killed by authorities in Iran -- including during the recent protests sparked by Amini’s death -- launched a campaign on Twitter urging foreign diplomats to avoid government ceremonies to mark the occasion.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that the families of several victims killed by state authorities, including Nika Shakrami, Navid Afkari, and Mino Majidi, had created the hashtag #BoycottIRIDay on Twitter and are asking diplomatic missions based in Iran to boycott the ceremonies.
Videos posted on social media earlier this week showed protesters in several Iranian cities setting fire to propaganda banners hung by the government to promote the revolution and anniversary celebrations around it.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. Authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Human rights groups estimate that around 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests so far.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights Group estimates that around 100 prisoners may be facing the death penalty.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Iranian-French Academic Awaits Decision On When She Can Return To France
The release of Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah is final, though it is still unclear how much longer she will have to stay in Iran before returning to France, her lawyer said on February 11. The French Foreign Ministry called for Adelkhah's freedoms to be restored, "including returning to France if she wishes.” “She was freed last night and is now at her home,” Hojjat Kermani told Reuters. Adelkhah was arrested in 2019 at Tehran's airport. She was given a five-year sentence for conspiring against national security. Iran has not provided any solid evidence to back the charges. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Germany Reportedly Sees Increase In Iranian Spying Since Protests
The German government has acknowledged an increase in spying by Iranian intelligence agents on exiled Iranians living in Germany since the start of mass protests last year, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on February 11. Nationwide unrest triggered by the death of a young woman detained by Iranian morality police last year has led to "increasing indications of possible spying on opposition events and individuals" in Germany, the federal government said in response to an information request from the far-left Linke Party. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Exiled Iran Opposition Figures Urge Unity To 'Overthrow' Regime
A group of exiled Iranian opposition figures on February 10 pleaded for unity and an end to infighting to help recent nationwide protests in Iran against the country's Islamic theocracy. The eight figures, including the son of the last shah, Reza Pahlavi, said they were working on a charter for a transition to a new pluralistic system that would be followed by free elections. Their call was made at a conference in the United States a day before Iran marks 44 years since the Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
'He Enjoyed Seeing Detainees Cry': Female Iranian Protesters Recall Beatings, Abuse In Detention
Days after nationwide anti-regime protests erupted across Iran, Parvaneh joined a street demonstration in the capital, Tehran.
But the 27-year-old woman was swiftly arrested by plainclothes agents who were posing as protesters. She was immediately blindfolded and dragged inside a van, where three other demonstrators were being held.
"I don't how many of them there were," Parvaneh told RFE/RL's Radio Farda, referring to the agents. "I was shocked. I couldn't do anything. I started to scream, [but they covered] my mouth."
Parvaneh is among the around 20,000 people who have been arrested in the state's brutal crackdown on the antiestablishment protests. Many of them have been released on bail. An unknown number of protesters have been pardoned and freed in recent days following an amnesty announced by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
At least 500 protesters have been killed by security forces since the protests broke out following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after she was arrested by Iran's morality police.
Parvaneh and other female protesters who spoke to Radio Farda recalled the mistreatment they suffered at the hands of government agents and security officers. They describe how they were beaten, threatened, and psychologically abused.
Plainclothes agent attacked me. I couldn't resist because they had surrounded me. They hit me a few times with batons and their fists. I fell to the ground. They took me to the van, tied my hands, and put my scarf on my face."-- Shabnam, 34
The women requested that their full names not be used for fear of retribution. It was unclear if they were briefly detained or arrested and then released on bail.
Parvaneh, who was not physically harmed, said she was accused by her interrogator of being one of the leaders of the protests.
"I wasn't a leader," she said. "I went to the protest on my own. He wanted to create fear because I think he enjoyed seeing detainees cry."
During the interrogations, Parvaneh was asked about her contacts and why she joined the protests.
"The interrogator read out questions from a list he had, [including,] 'What is your issue with the establishment?'" Parvaneh said, adding that her cell phone was confiscated and searched. Photos and other content deemed sensitive were wiped, she said.
'We Couldn't Breathe'
Shabnam was on her way home from work in Tehran when she saw several plainclothes agents violently arresting an underage boy. When she and other passersby tried to intervene, they were met with force.
"Plainclothes agent attacked me," said the 34-year-old. "I couldn't resist because they had surrounded me. They hit me a few times with batons and their fists. I fell to the ground. They took me to the van, tied my hands, and put my scarf on my face."
Fourteen people were crammed inside the van, she said.
"The van was so full that I couldn't sit," she said, adding that the agents struggled to close the doors of the van. "We couldn't breathe properly. Two of the women told them that they suffer from health problems. But they were beaten up."
Sara, another female detainee who spoke to Radio Farda, said she was taken to a police station in Tehran after she was arrested for protesting.
At the station, she saw two women who had been badly beaten. One had bruises all over her face, while the other could not walk and had to use a wheelchair, she said.
Iranian authorities have been accused of grave human rights abuses during the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protests, including torturing detainees, firing at protesters using live ammunition, and executing protesters following alleged torture and forced confessions.
The protests were sparked by the death of Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country's hijab law. Hours later, she was taken to a hospital, where she was later declared brain dead.
Three days later, Amini died. Authorities said she had suffered a fatal heart attack, a claim rejected by her family.
The protests began as a rebuke against police brutality and the violent enforcement of the mandatory head scarf law. But they have snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Iran's establishment in decades, with demonstrators calling for an end to clerical rule and demanding their social and political freedoms.
Iranian Officials Urge Unions To More Strictly Adhere To Mandatory Hijab Law
Officials in the Iranian capital, Tehran, have sent a letter to trade unions that calls for stricter enforcement and adherence to the mandatory hijab in stores and businesses.
According to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by RFERL’s Radio Farda, the order was issued to trade unions in the capital based on the Hijab and Chastity Law and with the aim of preventing the "spread of the culture of not wearing a hijab."
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran, where the country's "hijab and chastity" law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published detailing moves by authorities to seal businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases even pharmacies because of owners and managers failing to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
The wave of closings comes amid the months-long public anger that erupted after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September while in custody after being detained by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Sixteen Iranian Students Expelled From University For Mixed Protest Lunch
More than a dozen Iranian students have been forced to leave Zabol University in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province for protesting the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody by having a lunch attended by both men and women.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said 16 students were expelled because they "had a group lunch,” flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria.
The council has also announced the suspension of Morteza Mardiha, a member of the Faculty of Communication Sciences of Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran, for supporting students in their protests over Amini's death.
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of university professors being fired or suspended for accompanying protesting students.
Anger over the 22-year-old Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
In most of the protests, students have asked professors to support them, and some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 26, at least 700 university students had been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
France Urges Stronger International Response To Iran's Missile Program
There must be a stronger "international response" to the threat posed by Iran's ballistic-missile program, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, France's Foreign Ministry said on February 10. The ministry said Colonna and Blinken spoke by phone on February 10. The two also discussed the need for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said last week Tehran was inconsistent in meeting its nuclear obligations. During the call, Colonna and Blinken also reiterated their "full support" to Ukraine, the ministry said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Two Iranian Professors Suspended For Supporting Anti-Government Protests
Two Iranian university professors have been suspended from their jobs after they came out in support of nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
Amir Maziar, a member of the Faculty of Theoretical Sciences at the Tehran University of Arts, published his suspension letter on February 7 and wrote that Kurosh Golnari, another member of the faculty of the same university, also received a similar letter.
Maziar added that some of his colleagues are under pressure to sign letters condemning the protesters, "which has happened at universities and other educational institutions as well."
According to Maziar, pressure on professors continues in other ways as well, including instances of forced retirement.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "woman, life, freedom" and "death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
In recent months, the Tehran University of Arts has been a center of creative performances in support of the protests in Iran, including the erection of symbolic tombstones on the university campus in memory of protesters killed by the security forces, which has gone viral on social media.
In most of the protests, students have asked professors to support them, and some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 26, at least 700 university students had been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Families Of Victims Urge Diplomats To Boycott Iranian Revolution Ceremonies
The families of those killed by authorities in Iran -- including people who have died in recent mass protests over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly -- have launched a campaign on Twitter asking foreign diplomats not to participate in a government ceremony for the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the revolution, a series of events that culminated in the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty, takes place every year on February 11. Many of the celebrations are marked with extensive government propaganda.
This year, however, the anniversary will be held as the government faces one of the biggest threats to its Islamic leadership since the revolution, with a wave of protests following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that the families of several victims killed by state authorities, including Nika Shakrami, Navid Afkari and Mino Majidi, have created the hashtag "#BoycottIRIDay" on Twitter and are asking diplomatic missions based in Iran to boycott the ceremonies.
Videos posted on social media in recent days have shown protesters in several Iranian cities set fire to propaganda banners hung by the government to promote the revolution and anniversary celebrations around it.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country.
Authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Human rights groups say that around 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests so far.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights Group estimates that around 100 prisoners may face the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Iranian Protester, Focus Of Torture Reports, Released After Four Months
Iranian protester Armita Abbasi, who media reports said was tortured and raped while in detention after being identified as a "leader" of protests sparked by the death of a young woman while in policy custody for an alleged head scarf violation, has been released from prison.
"We experienced a very difficult time, but now I am extremely happy," Abbasi’s father wrote in a social media post along with a video of his 20-year-old daughter next to him.
Armita Abbasi’s lawyer, Shahla Orouji, said last week that a court accused her client of “propaganda against the Islamic republic” and “gathering and conspiring to commit a crime against national security.”
Abbasi was arrested on October 10 in her hometown of Karaj, west of the Iranian capital, nearly a month into the nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September.
The Iranian government claimed she was “the leader of the riots” and that police discovered “10 Molotov cocktails” in her apartment.
In November, CNN published an investigative report about the sexual assault and rape of some of the detainees from recent protests, including Abbasi, while they were being held in prisons across Iran.
A source told CNN that Abbasi was rushed to the Imam Ali hospital in Karaj on October 17, accompanied by plainclothes officers while “her head had been shaved and she was shaking violently.”
“In the accounts, the medical staff attending to her spoke of the horror they felt when they saw evidence of brutal rape,” CNN added.
Neither Abassi, her family, nor her lawyer have publicly commented on the report.
Earlier in January, Abbasi and 14 other Iranian women incarcerated in the Kachoui prison near Tehran reportedly went on a hunger strike to protest the conditions of their imprisonment and the lack of medical attention at the facility.
At that time, her mother wrote on her Instagram account that, because of her daughter’s hunger strike, prison authorities were no longer allowing her to call her family. She also said the court did not accept the lawyer representing her daughter.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that, as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prominent Iranian Figures To Discuss The Future Of The Democracy Movement In Their Country
Eight prominent Iranian opposition figures have announced they will meet this week at Georgetown University to discuss the future of the country's pro-democracy movement amid a wave of protests following the September 16 death of a young woman while in custody for allegedly violating the country's head-scarf law.
Rights activist Masih Alinejad, the exiled former crown prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi, the spokesman for the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims Hamed Esmaeilion, and rights activist Nazanin Boniadi will be present at the February 10 meeting.
Four others, including Nobel laureate lawyer Shirin Ebadi, renowned Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, leader of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan Abdullah Mohtadi and former captain of Iran’s national soccer team Ali Karimi will join the meeting online.
According to the announcement published by Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University, the eight are going to sit together in a meeting called “The Future of Iran’s Democracy Movement.”
The meeting comes amid months of pressure from Iranian opposition politicians and protesters, who have demanded that the Islamic republic's leadership step down.
Iranian social media users welcomed news of the meeting, with many calling for the leaders to form an alliance to unify forces battling to change the system.
The news comes amid nationwide protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious "morality police" for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Calls Grow Louder For Political Change In Iran
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Opposition figure Mir Hossein Musavi has called for the "fundamental transformation" of Iran's theocratic political system as anti-regime protests continue to rage across the country. In a statement on February 4, the 80-year-old called for a "free" referendum and the drafting of a new constitution.
Musavi, a former prime minister who has been under house arrest since 2011, added that Iranians want change based on the slogan "Woman, life, freedom" -- which many have been chanting during the months of antiestablishment protests.
Seven prominent political prisoners, including reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, backed Musavi's call in a joint statement on February 5.
Why It Matters: In the past, opposition figures inside Iran often called for reforms to the clerically led system. But Musavi's statement, in which he proposes a post-Islamic republic future, marks a shift. His comments appear to reflect a wider change in Iranian society.
"Iranians now share a broad-based consensus that something in the regime is broken and cannot be mended," Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group, wrote in an article for Foreign Affairs magazine. He said that "illusions of reforms" have been replaced by an "irrevocable demand for fundamental political change and freedom."
During the current protests, the biggest challenge to the regime in decades, demonstrators have attacked the symbols of the Islamic republic and overtly called for an end to clerical rule.
Musavi's comments have added to growing calls for political change in Iran. Former reformist President Mohammad Khatami, in a February 5 statement, did not go as far as Musavi. But he said there was "widespread discontent" in Iran and expressed hope that "nonviolent civil methods [will] force the governing system to change its approach and accept reforms."
What's Next: There is little sign that the authorities will alter their approach or make significant concessions. The regime is likely to double down on its position and continue to use violence to stamp out any opposition to its rule in the future.
The authorities recently ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for the thousands of people arrested during the deadly crackdown on the protests, suggesting the regime believes it has managed to end the unrest using force.
Stories You Might Have Missed
- Three medical workers who traveled to Iran's Kurdistan region to treat injured anti-regime protesters were arrested by the authorities, tortured, and charged with acting against national security, informed sources told RFE/RL. They are among the dozens of doctors, nurses, and other health professionals who have been arrested during the crackdown on the protests.
- Iran looked forward to a tough winter in Europe that would allow Tehran to capitalize on its enormous natural gas resources. But when freezing temperatures arrived in Iran, perennial winter gas shortages served as a reminder of decades of failed energy policies and the country's difficulties in turning the situation around.
What We're Watching
Iran unveiled what it said was an underground air-force base on February 7. The base can accommodate fighter jets, bombers, and drones, according to state media, which released images and videos from inside the base. The location of the base was not disclosed, but state TV said it was "at the depth of hundreds of meters under the mountains" and capable of withstanding "bombs by strategic U.S. bombers."
The official IRNA news agency claimed that the base, named Eagle 44, is just one of the several underground air bases constructed in recent years. In May, state media published images of what it said was an underground drone base in western Iran.
What's Next: The unveiling of the base, which came as the country prepares to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, appears to be an attempt to show strength at a time when the clerical regime is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad.
It also comes after a suspected Israeli drone strike hit an Iranian military facility on January 28, in an attack that analysts said was part of a new effort to contain Tehran. The new "containment strategy" comes amid growing concerns over Iran's nuclear program and its supply of combat drones to Russia, which has allegedly used them in the war in Ukraine.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Rights Watchdog Calls Iranian Government's Anniversary Celebrations 'Shameful,' Banners Burned
Protesters in several Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran, have set fire to government banners commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution as rights group Amnesty International chided the country's leaders for "decades of mass killings and cover-ups."
Months of unrest sparked by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for allegedly not wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf properly, have posed the greatest threat to the Islamic leadership since the revolution.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Amnesty called the anniversary celebrations "shameful" amid decades of mass killings and cover-ups by authorities, including the current brutal treatment of protesters since Amini's death, as well as the 1988 prison massacre that saw thousands of Iranian political prisoners and others killed in mass executions across the country.
“The authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran have maintained an iron grip on power for decades through the commission of horror after horror with absolute impunity," Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement dated February 6.
"The anniversary arrives amid a horrific wave of bloodshed around the latest protests, as well as arbitrary executions and death sentences targeting protesters. This highlights the need for urgent global action from countries around the world to bring Iranian officials involved in crimes under international law to justice in fair trials,” she added.
Despite the crackdown, Iranians continue to push back as they call for increased freedoms and human rights.
In the evening on February 7, neighborhoods in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad witnessed the chanting of slogans -- a nightly occurrence -- by protestors along with the burning of propaganda banners of the government celebrations of the 1979 Islamic Revolution anniversary. Similar scenes were repeated in the cities of Arak, Kermanshah, and Kerman.
In the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, a group of protesters blocked the street leading to the central prison of Sanandaj by lighting a fire and chanting anti-government slogans, including "death to the dictator," a reference to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Videos published on social media also show that, in different areas of the Iranian capital of Tehran, people chanted anti-government slogans from the windows and rooftops of residential buildings and played the song “Baraye,” which won a Grammy award for social change on February 5 and has become an anthem for the ongoing protests in Iran.
The song Baraye, which roughly translates as "because of," is based on the outpouring of public anger following Amini's death. It is composed of tweets sent by Iranians in response to the tragedy. Many of the tweets blame the country's social, economic, and political ills on the clerical regime.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Clinic Shut After Doctor Defends Woman For Her Stance On Hijab
Authorities in the northeastern Iranian city of Kashmar have shut down a clinic after a confrontation between two women over wearing a head scarf, a topic that has been at the center of months of unrest since a young woman died while in police custody after being detained over how she was wearing hers.
A video that appeared on social media on February 4 shows a veiled woman warning another woman for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. A doctor at the clinic then defends the woman's right not to wear a hijab and says that her move is a symbol of protest.
"This is a criticism of the mullahs and I defend her," the doctor added in the video. The date of the recording of the video could not be independently verified.
The hard-line Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), quoted the prosecutor of Razavi Khorasan Province as saying the doctor was summoned and charged for "insulting a hijabi woman and insulting clerics," while his clinic was also sealed.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published about the sealing of businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases even pharmacies for owners and managers failing to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
The wave of closings comes amid the months-long public anger that erupted after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September while in custody after being detained by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Salman Rushdie To Release New Novel, Six Months After Stabbing Attack
A new novel by Salman Rushdie will be published on February 7, nearly six months after a man repeatedly stabbed the writer onstage during a lecture in New York state in what was widely condemned as an attack on freedom of expression. Rushdie, 75, was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured in the stabbing, which happened more than three decades after Iran instructed Muslims to kill Rushdie because of what religious leaders alleged was blasphemy in his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
