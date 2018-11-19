Report: Four Arrested In Iran For Protesting Unpaid Wages

Four workers were arrested in southwestern Iran for protesting unpaid wages, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Workers at the Haft Tapeh sugar mill in Shush, a city in Khuzestan Province, have been protesting for days.

IRNA reported that locals had joined the demonstrations in solidarity with striking workers at Haft Tapeh, which employs about 4,000 people.

IRNA reported that those arrested on November 18 included two workers' representatives and a female reporter. It did not provide further details.

IRNA quoted Khuzestan governor Gholamreza Shariati as saying, "workers have rights, we are looking into their issues and demands."

Iran has seen multiple strikes and protests in recent months over working conditions and unpaid wages in a range of sectors, including steel, education, mining, and transport.

Iran is in the grip of an economic crisis and has seen sporadic protests in recent months.

The United States reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran in early November, targeting Tehran's crucial oil, transportation, and financial sectors.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP