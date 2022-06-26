Iran Reports Cite Second Test Of Solid-Fuel Satellite Launcher 'Zuljanah'

Iranian media said that the country had tested its Zuljanah satellite launcher for a second time on June 26, refraining from saying whether the test was successful but likely rekindling international concerns about Tehran's weapons plans.

The announcement was carried by the semiofficial Fars news agency.

A previous test of the solid-liquid-fueled Zuljanah took place in February 2021.

At the time, it said the new satellite-carrying rocket could reach an altitude of 500 kilometers.

Tehran has long asserted that its satellite program is aimed at scientific research and civilian goals, but Western critics are skeptical of such claims about advanced technology concerning launches or Iran's disputed nuclear program.

Some of the same technology used in satellite launches can be used in the development of long-range missiles.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on June 25 repeated his hopes that Tehran could successfully negotiate in EU-brokered talks an end to international sanctions, including through restoration of the 2015 nuclear pact with world powers, including the United States.

Based on reporting by Reuters