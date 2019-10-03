Iran Says It Foiled 'Plot' To Kill Elite Force Commander

A senior Iranian official says Tehran has foiled a plot by Israeli and Arab agencies to assassinate Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, an elite unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).



State media quoted Hossein Taeb, the IRGC's security chief, as saying the plotters had planned to buy a property adjacent to the grave of Soleimani's father and rig it with some 500 kilograms of explosives to kill the commander.



Taeb, speaking at a conference on October 3, said an unspecified number of people had been arrested in September in the plot, which he said had been "years in the planning."



Taeb did not name the Arab countries allegedly involved in the conspiracy. Iran has had tense relations with U.S.-allied regional rival Saudi Arabia.



Taeb's claim could not be independently confirmed.



Soleimani has been one of the most influential commanders of the IRGC and his Quds Force played a key role in defeating the Islamic State militant group in Syria and Iraq.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP